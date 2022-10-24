Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Insurance Australia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-24 am EDT
4.850 AUD   +2.11%
02:30aInsurance Australia : IAG provides update on severe floods
PU
10/20Australia shares drop as financials drag on Fed rate-hike fears
RE
10/20Transcript : Insurance Australia Group Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurance Australia : IAG provides update on severe floods

10/24/2022 | 02:30am EDT
IAG and its brands, including NRMA Insurance, CGU and WFI continue to support flood-affected customers and communities across Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania.

The floods have been declared an Insurance Catastrophe by the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), with further severe weather expected.

Since 12th October 2022, IAG has received 2,566 claims. Across Victoria, 14 relief centres are open with seven emergency warnings in place for the state. An additional eight warnings remain in place across New South Wales.

IAG Executive General Manager Direct Claims Luke Gallagher advises customers to contact their insurer ASAP to access immediate emergency support.

"We urge our customers in the impacted areas to call us as soon as possible, so that we can provide important advice and emergency support such as temporary accommodation or financial assistance if you are staying with friends and family. Our teams are standing by to help you. You do not need to have a copy of your policy with you, our claims team will be able to assist."

"Unfortunately, some regional towns in Victoria remain isolated with road closures in place, which has caused delays in our assessors and builders being able to provide on-the-ground support. We encourage customers in these impacted regions to keep in contact with their insurer and follow their advice for lodging a claim and commencing recovery and clean-up efforts.

"Safety remains the priority so please continue to follow the advice and directions of the emergency services and authorities."

Our assessors and builders may utilise remote assessing technology to enable customers located in towns cut-off by floodwaters or where access is limited to take photos of damage to their property and content and record important information for their insurer to begin the assessment process online.

If you are returning to your flood damaged property, we want to make the removal and replacement of your damaged contents as simple and quick as possible. In addition to immediately lodging your claim, we recommend that customers:

1. Simply take some images of damaged items, displaying the make and model numbers.

2. Once this is done, feel free to remove any items that poses a health risk.

Remember to speak to your insurer before authorising any repairs or work and always prioritise your safety.

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
