Insurance Australia : IAG ready to support customers impacted by Cyclone Ilsa

IAG, whose brands include NRMA Insurance, CGU and WFI is on standby to support its West Australian customers impacted by Cyclone Ilsa.
First and foremost, we urge residents in the affected areas to make safety their number one priority, to listen to the advice of the SES and authorities and call 000 in an emergency.
Our Natural Perils team of weather specialists have been closely monitoring the tropical cyclone. At midnight, Tropical Cyclone Ilsa made landfall as a Category 5 system near Pardoo, east of Port Hedland, having earlier recorded wind gusts of 288km/h at Bedout Island just off the Pilbara Coast.
At this stage, Tropical Cyclone Ilsa has weakened to Category 3 and will continue to weaken as it tracks inland towards Central Australia. It is expected to drop below cyclone intensity by early tomorrow.
Our dedicated Major Event Response team has been preparing to support our customers impacted by this strong weather system.
Luke Gallagher
NRMA Insurance Executive General Manager Direct Claims
"Our assessors and builders have been preparing in recent days and are on standby to be on the ground once it's safe to enter the affected properties and communities throughout the region.
"We anticipate we will start receiving claims over the next few days as residents in the cyclone path who evacuated return to their homes.
"We encourage our customers who are safe and have phone or internet access to lodge their claims as soon as possible so we can provide essential and immediate support such as temporary accommodation and emergency financial assistance.
"We are ready to support our customers in their recovery efforts and will continue to provide updates as the impacts are known," continued Mr Gallagher.
Customers can contact their insurer via:
NRMA Insurance: 13 11 23 or www.nrma.com.au
CGU Insurance: 13 24 80 or www.cgu.com.au
WFI Insurance: 1300 934 934 or www.wfi.com.au