Insurance Australia : IAG ready to support customers impacted by Cyclone Ilsa

IAG, whose brands include NRMA Insurance, CGU and WFI is on standby to support its West Australian customers impacted by Cyclone Ilsa.

First and foremost, we urge residents in the affected areas to make safety their number one priority, to listen to the advice of the SES and authorities and call 000 in an emergency.

Our Natural Perils team of weather specialists have been closely monitoring the tropical cyclone. At midnight, Tropical Cyclone Ilsa made landfall as a Category 5 system near Pardoo, east of Port Hedland, having earlier recorded wind gusts of 288km/h at Bedout Island just off the Pilbara Coast.

At this stage, Tropical Cyclone Ilsa has weakened to Category 3 and will continue to weaken as it tracks inland towards Central Australia. It is expected to drop below cyclone intensity by early tomorrow.