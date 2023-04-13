Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Insurance Australia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:08:29 2023-04-14 am EDT
5.025 AUD   +0.30%
04/13Insurance Australia : IAG ready to support customers impacted by Cyclone Ilsa
PU
04/04Beware Of Roos On The Road : Animal collision hotspots revealed
PU
04/03Morgan Stanley rates IAG as Equal-weight
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insurance Australia : IAG ready to support customers impacted by Cyclone Ilsa

04/13/2023 | 11:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IAG, whose brands include NRMA Insurance, CGU and WFI is on standby to support its West Australian customers impacted by Cyclone Ilsa.

First and foremost, we urge residents in the affected areas to make safety their number one priority, to listen to the advice of the SES and authorities and call 000 in an emergency.

Our Natural Perils team of weather specialists have been closely monitoring the tropical cyclone. At midnight, Tropical Cyclone Ilsa made landfall as a Category 5 system near Pardoo, east of Port Hedland, having earlier recorded wind gusts of 288km/h at Bedout Island just off the Pilbara Coast.

At this stage, Tropical Cyclone Ilsa has weakened to Category 3 and will continue to weaken as it tracks inland towards Central Australia. It is expected to drop below cyclone intensity by early tomorrow.

Our dedicated Major Event Response team has been preparing to support our customers impacted by this strong weather system.

Luke Gallagher

NRMA Insurance Executive General Manager Direct Claims

"Our assessors and builders have been preparing in recent days and are on standby to be on the ground once it's safe to enter the affected properties and communities throughout the region.

"We anticipate we will start receiving claims over the next few days as residents in the cyclone path who evacuated return to their homes.

"We encourage our customers who are safe and have phone or internet access to lodge their claims as soon as possible so we can provide essential and immediate support such as temporary accommodation and emergency financial assistance.

"We are ready to support our customers in their recovery efforts and will continue to provide updates as the impacts are known," continued Mr Gallagher.

Customers can contact their insurer via:

NRMA Insurance: 13 11 23 or www.nrma.com.au

CGU Insurance: 13 24 80 or www.cgu.com.au

WFI Insurance: 1300 934 934 or www.wfi.com.au

Attachments

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 03:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
04/13Insurance Australia : IAG ready to support customers impacted by Cyclone Ilsa
PU
04/04Beware Of Roos On The Road : Animal collision hotspots revealed
PU
04/03Morgan Stanley rates IAG as Equal-weight
AQ
03/30Insurance Australia : CGU introduces mental health claims initiatives to support injured w..
PU
03/29IAG Announces the Appointment of Wendy Thorpe as Independent Non-Executive Director, Ef..
CI
03/16Credit suisse memo: over 90% of csam's scff claims of about $2.2̷..
RE
03/15Insurance Australia Group Limited Announces Dividend for the Period Ending 14 June 2023..
CI
03/14Credit Clear Expands Insurance Footprint with IAG Deal
MT
03/13Credit Clear Limited Signs Two-Year Agreement with IAG
CI
03/09Insurance Australia : IAG Quality Report 2021 – 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 483 M 5 745 M 5 745 M
Net income 2023 822 M 557 M 557 M
Net Debt 2023 1 967 M 1 332 M 1 332 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 3,18%
Capitalization 12 202 M 8 264 M 8 264 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 13 650
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Insurance Australia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,01 AUD
Average target price 5,24 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Barrie Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michelle McPherson Chief Financial Officer
Thomas William Pockett Chairman
Neil Morgan Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan B. Nicholson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED5.68%8 174
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-7.44%40 152
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-6.40%39 670
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-18.85%37 652
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.40%30 548
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.11.87%26 010
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer