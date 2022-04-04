Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Insurance Australia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurance Australia : IAG responds to Tokio Marine trade credit update

04/04/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IAG anticipated the claims and potential litigation by the administrators of Greensill or other claimants seeking confirmation of policy coverage and/or validity of claims in relation to trade credit policies. IAG and Tokio Marine, through its BCC subsidiary, continue to work together and are defending these claims and litigation.

In regard to potential exposure to Greensill-related claims and litigation, IAG maintains its position that it has no net insurance exposure to trade credit policies sold through BCC.

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
03:14aINSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG responds to Tokio Marine trade credit update
PU
03/24INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG unsecured subordinated notes interest rate set
PU
03/24INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG unsecured subordinated notes offer closed and margin set
PU
03/23INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : NRMA Insurance releases its fourth Wild Weather Tracker and calls fo..
PU
03/21FLOOD RESPONSE UPDATE : IAG's Major Events support in action
PU
03/21Insurance Australia Group Offering $276 Million in Subordinated Bonds
MT
03/20INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG announces offer open and indicative margin for unsecured subordi..
PU
03/17INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG Quality Report 2020-21
PU
03/16Insurance Australia Group Limited Declares Distribution on IAGPD - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+4.70..
CI
03/10INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG lodges product disclosure statement for an offer of unsecured su..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 945 M 5 954 M 5 954 M
Net income 2022 533 M 400 M 400 M
Net Debt 2022 1 622 M 1 216 M 1 216 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 10 714 M 8 030 M 8 030 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 13 650
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Insurance Australia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,37 AUD
Average target price 5,08 AUD
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Barrie Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michelle McPherson Chief Financial Officer
Neil Morgan Chief Operating Officer
Thomas William Pockett Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan B. Nicholson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED2.58%8 030
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.12.19%51 431
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES18.42%44 738
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.10.78%39 229
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.61%38 840
SAMPO OYJ2.34%26 786