Insurance Australia : IAG supporting customers following recent storms and flooding

As of 5am Tuesday 1 March, IAG had received approximately 6,700 claims across its brands, with NRMA Insurance representing nearly 73% of total claims. The number of claims is expected to rise further over the coming days, with the event still unfolding and as customers identify damage to their property. IAG Managing Director and CEO Nick Hawkins said IAG's priority is the safety of its customers and communities. "The tragic loss of life and devastation from this disaster is heartbreaking," Mr Hawkins said.

Nick Hawkins Managing Director and CEO "Ensuring the safety of residents is our priority and we urge everyone to follow the directions of the emergency services who, once again, are doing an incredible job rescuing people from floodwaters.