Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Insurance Australia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurance Australia : IAG supporting customers following recent storms and flooding

02/28/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As of 5am Tuesday 1 March, IAG had received approximately 6,700 claims across its brands, with NRMA Insurance representing nearly 73% of total claims. The number of claims is expected to rise further over the coming days, with the event still unfolding and as customers identify damage to their property.

IAG Managing Director and CEO Nick Hawkins said IAG's priority is the safety of its customers and communities.

"The tragic loss of life and devastation from this disaster is heartbreaking," Mr Hawkins said.

"Ensuring the safety of residents is our priority and we urge everyone to follow the directions of the emergency services who, once again, are doing an incredible job rescuing people from floodwaters.

Nick Hawkins

Managing Director and CEO

"Ensuring the safety of residents is our priority and we urge everyone to follow the directions of the emergency services who, once again, are doing an incredible job rescuing people from floodwaters.

"Our dedicated Major Events team is supporting customers with emergency help such as temporary accommodation and ensuring properties are safe and secure. Our teams are assessing properties wherever possible and will move into the flood impacted areas as soon as waters recede,"
Mr Hawkins added.

After allowing for quota share arrangements, the combination of all catastrophe covers results in IAG having a maximum event retention of $95 million, as indicated in its 1H22 results on 11 February 2022.

IAG is encouraging customers to lodge claims as soon as possible online or over the phone:

NRMA Insurance: 13 11 23 or www.nrma.com.au

CGU Insurance: 13 24 80 or www.cgu.com.au

RACV: 13 19 03 or www.racv.com.au/insurance

WFI Insurance: 1300 934 934 or www.wfi.com.au

Coles Insurance: 1300 265 374, Mon-Fri 8:30am - 5pm or www.coles.com.au/insurance

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:42:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
05:46pINSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG supporting customers following recent storms and flooding
PU
02/27INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : Supporting our customers affected by the East Coast severe weather
PU
02/27Australian Insurer Shares Fall Amid Flooding in Some Areas
DJ
02/25INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : Burglars busiest during university o'week
PU
02/22INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : NRMA Insurance provides a lesson in bus safety for students
PU
02/21INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : CGU Insurance and The Jim Henson Company tackle tall poppy syndrome ..
PU
02/17INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG partners with Circle In to support caregivers
PU
02/16INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG investment helping to drive car subscription start-up
PU
02/16INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/15Carbar Holdings Pty Ltd announced that it has received $28.9 million in funding from In..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 945 M 5 767 M 5 767 M
Net income 2022 563 M 409 M 409 M
Net Debt 2022 1 620 M 1 176 M 1 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 11 278 M 8 187 M 8 187 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 13 650
Free-Float -
Chart INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Insurance Australia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,60 AUD
Average target price 5,13 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Barrie Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michelle McPherson Chief Financial Officer
Neil Morgan Chief Operating Officer
Thomas William Pockett Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan B. Nicholson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED12.44%8 484
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.11.08%51 460
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.87%41 886
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.72%38 706
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.54%34 562
SAMPO OYJ-1.25%26 570