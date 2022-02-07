Insurance Australia : IAG welcomes Cyclone Reinsurance Pool final design

The reinsurance pool for cyclone and cyclone-related flood risk in northern Australia will help make insurance more affordable for home, strata and small business policyholders across the region by covering the risk associated with these extreme weather events in insurance premiums.

The $10 billion reinsurance pool will be administered by the Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation (ARPC) from 1 July 2022.

IAG Managing Director and CEO Nick Hawkins said people and businesses across northern Australia are set to benefit from greater access to affordable insurance.

"Communities across northern Australia face a high risk of cyclone and cyclone-related flood damage, which is reflected in their insurance premiums. It's critical insurance is as affordable as possible, so we can help communities recover as quickly as possible when disasters strike," Mr Hawkins said.