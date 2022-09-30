Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Insurance Australia Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
Insurance Australia : NRMA Insurance and Cricket Australia announce Platinum Partnership

09/30/2022 | 12:44am EDT
Cricket Australia (CA) today announced a new men's Test naming rights partnership with NRMA Insurance.

NRMA Insurance will also be the Official Insurance Partner of both the Men's and Women's International Cricket Teams, as well as supporting community cricket across the country.

NRMA Insurance will hold the naming rights for all men's Test series in Australia for the next four seasons, including the iconic Sydney Pink Test in support of the McGrath Foundation.

The partnership will begin with the forthcoming men's Test series against the West Indies and South Africa.

This will be the first time NRMA Insurance has taken a national tier one partnership with an Australian sporting code, enabling the brand to bolster its national presence, and further demonstrating the wide reach and strong reputation of cricket as Australia's national sport.

While the NRMA Insurance brand will be prominent at Australia's iconic cricket stadiums, the partnership will also have significant benefits for local communities and cricket clubs.

As a part of this partnership, NRMA Insurance will work with CA to support the sport's continued growth, which relies heavily on a large network of volunteers and helpers. NRMA Insurance will celebrate and advocate for these helpers, who are the lifeblood of Australian cricket.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said: "We are extremely proud to partner with NRMA Insurance and are delighted that cricket has been chosen as the sport to promote its iconic Australian brand.

"This partnership further emphasises the enduring popularity of Test cricket with the Australian public."

We are particularly excited that NRMA Insurance shares cricket's passion for helping local communities, meaning that benefits for clubs and volunteers will be significant.

Nick Hockley

Crick Australia Chief Executive Officer

"This is a great way to start a momentous summer of cricket and we look forward to NRMA Insurance becoming a prominent part of the cricket family going forward," continued Mr Hockley.

NRMA Insurance Group Executive Julie Batch said: "This is a significant and purpose-led partnership for NRMA Insurance."

Cricket is considered Australia's national sport, and one that is built on community connection, so it was the ideal partnership to support the continued growth of NRMA Insurance across the country as we deliver on our brand promise of Help.

Julie Batch

NRMA Insurance Group Executive

Ms Batch continued: "NRMA Insurance has been helping Australians for nearly 100 years and we believe in the power of help in building resilient communities.

"Without the helpers behind our national teams, the families that support and encourage the stars of today and tomorrow, and the 220,000 volunteers across community club cricket nationwide, Australian cricket simply wouldn't exist.

"In partnership with Cricket Australia, we look forward to celebrating the local communities and volunteers that make this great game possible and hopefully inspire others to help too."

At a media event in Sydney, Ms Batch and Cricket Australia Executive General Manager Stephanie Beltrame were joined by Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Ellyse Perry to announce the new partnership.

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 04:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 387 M 5 434 M 5 434 M
Net income 2023 831 M 538 M 538 M
Net Debt 2023 1 679 M 1 088 M 1 088 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 5,44%
Capitalization 11 224 M 7 273 M 7 273 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 13 650
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Insurance Australia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,58 AUD
Average target price 5,12 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Barrie Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michelle McPherson Chief Financial Officer
Thomas William Pockett Chairman
Neil Morgan Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan B. Nicholson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED6.34%7 273
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-14.23%37 085
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-1.12%36 290
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.45%34 168
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.61%25 395
SAMPO OYJ-0.64%22 081