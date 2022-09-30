Insurance Australia : NRMA Insurance and Cricket Australia announce Platinum Partnership

Cricket Australia (CA) today announced a new men's Test naming rights partnership with NRMA Insurance.

NRMA Insurance will also be the Official Insurance Partner of both the Men's and Women's International Cricket Teams, as well as supporting community cricket across the country.

NRMA Insurance will hold the naming rights for all men's Test series in Australia for the next four seasons, including the iconic Sydney Pink Test in support of the McGrath Foundation.

The partnership will begin with the forthcoming men's Test series against the West Indies and South Africa.

This will be the first time NRMA Insurance has taken a national tier one partnership with an Australian sporting code, enabling the brand to bolster its national presence, and further demonstrating the wide reach and strong reputation of cricket as Australia's national sport.

While the NRMA Insurance brand will be prominent at Australia's iconic cricket stadiums, the partnership will also have significant benefits for local communities and cricket clubs.

As a part of this partnership, NRMA Insurance will work with CA to support the sport's continued growth, which relies heavily on a large network of volunteers and helpers. NRMA Insurance will celebrate and advocate for these helpers, who are the lifeblood of Australian cricket.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said: "We are extremely proud to partner with NRMA Insurance and are delighted that cricket has been chosen as the sport to promote its iconic Australian brand.

"This partnership further emphasises the enduring popularity of Test cricket with the Australian public."