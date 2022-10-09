Insurance Australia : NRMA and RACV help GIVIT achieve one million milestone

One year on from NRMA Insurance and RACV jointly donating $2 million to establish GIVIT's COVID-19 Relief Program, more than one million essential items and services have been provided to pandemic impacted people and communities across Australia.

GIVIT, a not-for-profit donation platform that matches the needs of Australia's most vulnerable people with donors from across the country, has seen requests for support double since the pandemic was declared in March 2019.

Midway through the two-year national initiative, the COVID-19 Relief Program continues to connect people and community organisations to essential items and services via an online warehouse, which includes items such as clothing, toiletries, mobile phones, groceries, school supplies, furniture, and household goods.

GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant said: "The pandemic created extra barriers for vulnerable people seeking to access support services. We've seen an escalation in rates of domestic and family violence, homelessness and financial hardship."