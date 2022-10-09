Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Insurance Australia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:08 2022-10-10 am EDT
4.710 AUD   -1.05%
10/09Insurance Australia : NRMA and RACV help GIVIT achieve one million milestone
PU
09/30Insurance Australia : NRMA Insurance and Cricket Australia announce Platinum Partnership
PU
09/28Insurance Australia : IAG and the US National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) release new findings about the future of tropical cyclone activity along Australia's east coast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurance Australia : NRMA and RACV help GIVIT achieve one million milestone

10/09/2022 | 10:02pm EDT
One year on from NRMA Insurance and RACV jointly donating $2 million to establish GIVIT's COVID-19 Relief Program, more than one million essential items and services have been provided to pandemic impacted people and communities across Australia.

GIVIT, a not-for-profit donation platform that matches the needs of Australia's most vulnerable people with donors from across the country, has seen requests for support double since the pandemic was declared in March 2019.

Midway through the two-year national initiative, the COVID-19 Relief Program continues to connect people and community organisations to essential items and services via an online warehouse, which includes items such as clothing, toiletries, mobile phones, groceries, school supplies, furniture, and household goods.

GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant said: "The pandemic created extra barriers for vulnerable people seeking to access support services. We've seen an escalation in rates of domestic and family violence, homelessness and financial hardship."

The GIVIT COVID-19 Relief Program has allowed our community partners to rapidly meet the urgent needs of Australians and ensure that people have access to the everyday items we all require.

Sarah Tennant

GIVIT CEO

Since forming the program, some of the most requested items have been:

  • Groceries and toiletries
  • Craft supplies including children's colouring-in books and pencils to support vulnerable people in lockdown or hospital
  • Baby essentials including nappies, wipes and formula
  • Clothing

Donations made across the country to date include:

State

Current COVID-19 Relief Program requests on GIVIT

Essential items delivered to date

NSW

4,000

270,000 +

VIC

12,000 +

200,000 +

ACT

2,300 +

70,000 +

WA

300 +

300,000 +

QLD

8,000 +

125,000 +

SA

1,800+

30,000

TAS

3,000

10,000 +

NT

­(no requests at this stage)

22,000 +

NRMA Insurance Executive General Manager Safer Communities Ramana James said: "NRMA Insurance is delighted that our joint contribution with RACV to establish the COVID-19 Relief Program has seen GIVIT achieve such a significant milestone."

To have provided more than one million donations to Australians in desperate need of essential items during the pandemic, is simply a remarkable outcome.

Ramana James

NRMA Insurance Executive General Manager Safer Communities

"We remain focused not only on helping communities across the country recover from large-scale events, whether that be the pandemic, recent extreme weather or natural disasters, but also on building community resilience ahead of future events through education around risk mitigation and disaster preparedness activities," continued Mr James.

RACV General Manager Social Impact and Corporate Communications Louise Steinfort said: "RACV is very pleased to see the impact GIVIT is having on the communities it has provided essential items to, who need the support. Even a small item can make a big difference to someone's life."

The program is designed to ensure those most vulnerable receive what they need, when they need it. This support has helped those in need in a range of critical situations, including:

  • In South Australia, GIVIT assisted an emergency relief centre in Port Adelaide which had seen a substantial increase in numbers due to the pandemic. Through the program, GIVIT provided a large fridge / freezer and oven / stove enabling them to feed vulnerable members of their community.
  • In Western Australia, GIVIT assisted a young First Nations mother in Perth who had a two-year-old and was pregnant with twins. The mother suffered from social isolation attributed to the pandemic and had recently escaped domestic violence, with limited financial or family support. Through the program, GIVIT provided two highchairs, a bassinet, and pram.
  • In regional New South Wales, GIVIT helped a young family with four children under five years of age, one of which had a serious medical condition requiring regular medical treatment in Newcastle. The parents were unemployed due to pandemic lockdowns. The program provided the family with $500 of groceries and clothing.

The COVID-19 Relief Program will continue to facilitate donations through to September 2023. To access the appeal, visit: givit.org.au/nrma-racv

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 02:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
