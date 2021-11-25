Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Insurance Australia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurance Australia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IAG

11/25/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday November 26, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

IAGAH

AWARD RIGHTS

23,075

19/11/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

60090739923

1.3

ASX issuer code

IAG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

26/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

IAGAH : AWARD RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

19/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

3,846

Scott Pickering

Scott Pickering

19,229

Sheila McGregor

Sheila McGregor

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Each right is an entitlement to receive one fully paid ordinary share in IAG, subject to meeting relevant vesting conditions.

For a summary of the terms please refer to the Remuneration Report contained in IAG's 2021 Annual Report (see to pages 35 - 58)(accessible at https://www.iag.com.au/sites/default/files/Documents/Results%20%26%20reports/IAGL-FY2 1-4E-Annual-report.pdf).

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

23,075

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
05:40pINSURANCE AUSTRALIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IAG
PU
11/24INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : NRMA Insurance and GIVIT help struggling NSW communities with COVID-..
PU
11/22Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia to Undertake Up to $72 Million Share Buyback
MT
11/15INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : IAG launches new Climate & Disaster Resilience Action Plan
PU
11/11Jobkeeper payments notification
PU
11/11Notification regarding unquoted securities - IAG
PU
11/08New Australian Resilience Corps helps prepare and protect communities from disasters
PU
11/04AMI urges Kiwi homeowners to prepare for wild weather this summer
PU
11/02Morgans rates IAG as Add
AQ
11/02IAG Fails The Weather Test, But All Is Not Lost
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 876 M 5 661 M 5 661 M
Net income 2022 632 M 455 M 455 M
Net Debt 2022 1 645 M 1 182 M 1 182 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 11 057 M 7 949 M 7 948 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 13 650
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Insurance Australia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,51 AUD
Average target price 5,41 AUD
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Barrie Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michelle McPherson Chief Financial Officer
Neil Morgan Chief Operating Officer
Thomas William Pockett Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan B. Nicholson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED-4.04%8 031
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.52.91%48 066
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.25%39 108
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.14.54%35 984
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.34%32 882
SAMPO OYJ24.82%26 594