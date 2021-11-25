Insurance Australia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IAG
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday November 26, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
IAGAH
AWARD RIGHTS
23,075
19/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
60090739923
1.3
ASX issuer code
IAG
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
26/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
IAGAH : AWARD RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
19/11/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
3,846
Scott Pickering
Scott Pickering
19,229
Sheila McGregor
Sheila McGregor
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Each right is an entitlement to receive one fully paid ordinary share in IAG, subject to meeting relevant vesting conditions.
For a summary of the terms please refer to the Remuneration Report contained in IAG's 2021 Annual Report (see to pages 35 - 58)(accessible at
https://www.iag.com.au/sites/default/files/Documents/Results%20%26%20reports/IAGL-FY2 ).
1-4E-Annual-report.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
23,075
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Technical analysis trends INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
