Insurance Australia : Support for customers impacted by severe weather

Executive General Manager Direct Claims, Luke Gallagher urged anyone with damage to their property or vehicle from the recent severe weather to contact their insurer as soon as they can.

Across its brands IAG has received 3, 895 claims mostly for storm damage to homes, property and vehicles. This includes water entering through roof, wind damage and fallen trees.

IAG is encouraging customers impacted by the recent severe weather and floods across New South Wales to lodge their claims as soon as they can to access immediate support.

Our Major Event Response Team is in place all year round so we're well prepared to support our customers when we suffer severe weather like the recent heavy rain and floods

"Our partner repairers were quickly on the ground conducting emergency 'Make Safe' repairs and assessing damaged properties wherever possible. Our claims teams continue to support our customers in arranging emergency support such as temporary accommodation and financial support."

With many residents now able to return to flood-affected areas, Mr Gallagher said it's important that safety remains the number one priority.

"The severe rain we've had can cause extensive damage to roads, such as large potholes or land slips, so it's critical everyone continues to drive carefully in these areas and a reminder to never enter floodwaters," he said.

"We know returning to a storm or flood-damaged property is a difficult and distressing experience. Please contact us online or over the phone so we can lodge your claim and help you through those next steps."

Returning to your property after a flood

If you have returned to your property and are starting the clean-up following a flood, here are some tips you can follow as part of your claim:

Take photos or videos of damage to your property and belongings to help with your claim.

Keep samples of materials and fabrics to show your insurance assessor, which will assist with sourcing replacement materials.

Remove water or mud-damaged goods from your property that might be a health risk, such as saturated carpets and soft furnishings.

Speak to your insurer before you attempt or authorise any building work, including emergency repairs, and ask for the insurer's permission in writing.

Rotten food, damaged furnishings and furniture should also be thrown out.

Don't worry if you don't have policy documents with you. We keep our records electronically and only require your name and address in order to process a claim.

Claims consultants available 24/7

We encourage any customers who have been impacted by this event and haven't spoken to us yet to get in contact. Our consultants are available 24/7 to take your calls. We keep records electronically so don't be concerned if insurance documents are not readily on hand.

NRMA Insurance: 13 11 23 or www.nrma.com.au

CGU Insurance: 13 24 80 or www.cgu.com.au

RACV: 13 19 03 or www.racv.com.au/insurance

WFI Insurance: 1300 934 934 or www.wfi.com.au

Coles Insurance: 1300 265 374, Mon-Fri 8:30am - 5pm or www.coles.com.au/insurance

Counselling and psychological support

IAG offers its customers and their families access to free and confidential counselling by a team of psychologists experienced in providing post-incident support.

To access this offer and for further details, our customers can call us or contact us online through our brand websites.