Insurance Australia : The people behind our disaster response

At IAG, our purpose is to make your world a safer place, and responding quickly and effectively to natural disasters is what IAG does best.

IAG has a dedicated Major Events team so that we're always ready to support our customers no matter when or where a disaster strikes across the country.

As an IAG Major Events Specialist, Terry Cheng is one of our first people on-the-ground to lead our response following a severe weather event. Often, he will be supporting our people and customers at a Disaster Recovery Centre or even driving our Major Events Rapid Response Vehicle (MERRV) to provide face-to-face support to help customers lodge a claim as quickly and safely as possible.

Terry has seen it all during his career in Major Events: 'I have seen cyclones, bushfires, floods, pretty much everything that can happen in the disaster and events space,' he said.

'I will never forget the Black Summer bushfires in 2019/2020. This disaster for us first started in Northern NSW around the town of Rapville, and by the end of the fire season it had made its way across New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.

'During this time, many of our claims teams travelled to some of the worst impacted bushfire areas including Bega, Ulladulla and Cobargo in NSW and Mallacoota in Victoria. We met with more than 2,500 customers in these communities and it was devastating to hear the stories of people who lost their homes or were facing an uncertain future.

'The Black Summer bushfires certainly taught me a lot about how we can band together as a community to support each other following an extraordinary natural disaster.'