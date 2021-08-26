Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Insurance Australia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurance Australia : The people behind our disaster response

08/26/2021 | 11:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At IAG, our purpose is to make your world a safer place, and responding quickly and effectively to natural disasters is what IAG does best.

IAG has a dedicated Major Events team so that we're always ready to support our customers no matter when or where a disaster strikes across the country.

As an IAG Major Events Specialist, Terry Cheng is one of our first people on-the-ground to lead our response following a severe weather event. Often, he will be supporting our people and customers at a Disaster Recovery Centre or even driving our Major Events Rapid Response Vehicle (MERRV) to provide face-to-face support to help customers lodge a claim as quickly and safely as possible.

Terry has seen it all during his career in Major Events: 'I have seen cyclones, bushfires, floods, pretty much everything that can happen in the disaster and events space,' he said.

'I will never forget the Black Summer bushfires in 2019/2020. This disaster for us first started in Northern NSW around the town of Rapville, and by the end of the fire season it had made its way across New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.

'During this time, many of our claims teams travelled to some of the worst impacted bushfire areas including Bega, Ulladulla and Cobargo in NSW and Mallacoota in Victoria. We met with more than 2,500 customers in these communities and it was devastating to hear the stories of people who lost their homes or were facing an uncertain future.

'The Black Summer bushfires certainly taught me a lot about how we can band together as a community to support each other following an extraordinary natural disaster.'

We are often at the forefront when disasters strike and I'm proud of the role we play in assisting customers during their toughest moments.

Terry Cheng

IAG Major Events Specialist

When a disaster strikes, specialists from across IAG come together to support the Major Events team to ensure we can provide the help and support our customers need, with a focus on mobilising our teams to the worst-affected areas to provide face-to-face support for as many people as possible. This includes providing temporary accommodation and immediate financial support.

'Our dedicated Major Events Claims response team is resourced year-round. It ramps up during a disaster, with a focus on having our people on the ground early and then throughout the following months supporting our customers on their road to recovery,' Terry said.

'And while COVID-19 has made it difficult this year for our teams to travel and visit our customers in person, we have been able to scale our virtual assessments for property claims to keep things moving for our customers.'

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 03:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
08/26INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : The people behind our disaster response
PU
08/25INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : Helping New Zealand's fire fighters hone their life-saving..
PU
08/24INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : FY21 annual review and safer communities report
PU
08/23INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : CEO's review (245.58 KB)
PU
08/23INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : Remuneration overview (118.87 KB)
PU
08/17INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/12INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : CEO's review
PU
08/12INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : Remuneration report (A)
PU
08/12INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : Consolidated financial statements (A) (43.29 KB)
PU
08/12INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : Notes to the financial statements (A)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 885 M 5 696 M 5 696 M
Net income 2022 772 M 558 M 558 M
Net cash 2022 4 932 M 3 564 M 3 564 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 13 115 M 9 511 M 9 475 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 13 650
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Insurance Australia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,35 AUD
Average target price 5,57 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Barrie Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michelle McPherson Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Blomfield Bryan Chairman
Neil Morgan Chief Operating Officer
Thomas William Pockett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED13.83%9 539
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.45.09%46 976
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION25.42%40 766
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES15.82%40 563
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.77%33 565
SAMPO OYJ27.60%28 782