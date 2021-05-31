Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Insurance Australia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurance Australia : IAG welcomes NSW Government floodplain management reforms

05/31/2021 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Flood Prone Land Package rules and guidelines give councils more flexibility to make informed decisions on land planning in flood-prone areas. This includes better management of flood risk above the 1% Annual Exceedance Probability (AEP), best management practices in managing and mitigating severe flood events and building greater community resilience in floodplains.

Under the reforms, councils will also need to consider flood evacuation routes and the impacts of climate change as part of development planning.

Land use planning is one of the most important things we need to get right to protect households and communities from the devastating impacts of severe floods.

Mark Leplastrier

IAG Executive Manager, Natural Perils

IAG has long advocated that land use planning needs to move away from measuring flood risk using the traditional 1% AEP standard (a 1-in-100-year flood event) mandated under the previous planning guidelines, towards more appropriate assessments which consider the risks to life, safety and the wider economic impacts of a full range of possible severe flood events.

IAG Executive Manager Natural Perils Mark Leplastrier said land use planning, development controls and building standards are the most effective ways to reduce the impacts of flooding and other natural disasters.

'Land use planning is one of the most important things we need to get right to protect households and communities from the devastating impacts of severe floods,' Mr Leplastrier said.

'Unfortunately, many people build or buy a house in a flood zone without realising the level of risk they face or not having experienced a major flood in their lifetime.

'These reforms are an important step in greater alignment of land use planning with the flood risk of a particular area and will help ensure we're doing everything we can to not put people in harm's way.'

The NSW Government's Flood Prone Land Package will result in improved community resilience, which has flow on affects to other key issues such as the affordability of insurance in new property developments which have considered the range of potential flood impacts in line with the planning reforms.

View IAG's submission or look at IAG's flood fact sheet, created to help people understand their level of risk.

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 05:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
02:00aINSURANCE AUSTRALIA  : IAG welcomes NSW Government floodplain management reforms
PU
05/27INSURANCE AUSTRALIA  : Supporting learning and future opportunities for First Na..
PU
05/05INSURANCE AUSTRALIA  : IAG welcomes Government investment in disaster resilience..
PU
05/04INSURANCE AUSTRALIA  : IAG welcomes Commonwealth Government reinsurance pool for..
PU
04/30INSURANCE AUSTRALIA  : Supporting IAG customers through record breaking severe w..
PU
04/20INSURANCE AUSTRALIA  : New Minecraft world from NRMA Insurance teaches Aussie ki..
PU
04/08Australia regulator proposes exposure limits of life insurers to offshore rei..
RE
04/07Australia shares extend rally on iron ore, Wall Street strength
RE
04/01Greensill insurance mystery turns up the heat on Credit Suisse
RE
03/31INSURANCE AUSTRALIA  : 01 Apr 2021Network of ten First Nations billboard artwork..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 560 M 5 843 M 5 843 M
Net income 2021 -143 M -110 M -110 M
Net cash 2021 4 240 M 3 277 M 3 277 M
P/E ratio 2021 -91,2x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 12 229 M 9 421 M 9 452 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 13 650
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Insurance Australia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,57 AUD
Last Close Price 4,99 AUD
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Barrie Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michelle McPherson Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Blomfield Bryan Chairman
Neil Morgan Chief Operating Officer
Thomas William Pockett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED6.17%9 421
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC39.57%45 344
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION24.27%40 893
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.52%40 159
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.58%32 616
SAMPO OYJ12.93%26 424