  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Insurance Australia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAG   AU000000IAG3

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED

(IAG)
Insurance Australia : New Minecraft world from NRMA Insurance teaches Aussie kids the importance of bushfire preparedness

04/20/2021
20 Apr 2021
NRMA Insurance has today launched 'Climate Warriors', a groundbreaking new Minecraft world, designed to help educate and engage the next generation of young Australians in understanding the importance of preparedness against the increasing risk of natural disasters.

The free educational and interactive game is aimed at students aged between seven and 12. 'Climate Warriors' helps explain how being prepared can further protect wildlife, homes and livelihoods against natural disasters such as bushfires.

Set in a custom-built landscape inspired by Australian coastal towns, 'Climate Warriors' uses NRMA Insurance real-world data and climate change research, which predicts that extreme weather events are likely to become more frequent and damaging in the future as the average global mean temperature is expected to rise by another 1°C as soon as 2035[1].

To help support NRMA Insurance's launch of 'Climate Warriors', climate change advocate Craig Reucassel, attended St John the Baptist Primary School in Sydney to demonstrate the real-life impact of natural disasters for students who are among the first in the country to play the new Minecraft world.

Craig Reucassel, who also penned 'Fight For Planet A', said: 'With Australia experiencing an increase in the severity and frequency of natural disasters, the next generation is facing a very different future than we ever expected and it's important we support our children to be adequately prepared.

'We need to be making real changes that reduce the risk now. But we also need to educate students about the real natural disaster experiences they face and resources like 'Climate Warriors' are ideal because they are engaging, fun and educational.'

Reucassel was joined at the event by NRMA Insurance Executive General Manager of Safer Communities Ramana James, who explained how the brand's knowledge of future climate trends resulted in a desire to support young Australians around the country who may be affected by future natural disasters.

'Climate change is having a significant impact on the frequency and severity of natural disasters like bushfires. Australia's ability to deal with these natural disasters is drastically increased through community preparedness,' Mr James said.

'Climate Warriors' provides an immersive digital learning environment to help teach the next generation of Australians about the importance of being prepared through a format they know and love. Through the power of play we want to ensure they are equipped for the future.'

With the NSW Department of Education providing free access to Minecraft: Education Edition to all NSW government schools, 'Climate Warriors' is an additional resource for teachers to use in their classrooms and can be linked to a number of curriculum areas, including Science, English, Sustainability and Critical and Creative Thinking.

Microsoft Learning Delivery Specialist Andrew Balzer said 'Climate Warriors' is unlike any other Minecraft experience that currently exists and will provide Australian students with a unique learning experience.

'Minecraft is a game that is based on resource collection and management, but until recently it hasn't had any environmental consequences based on player actions so 'Climate Warriors' is one of the first worlds to introduce that. It is also distinctly Australian, with new characters such as Arlo the Koala, and it is a wonderful resource for teachers to use in their classrooms,' said Mr Balzer.

'Climate Warriors' and a corresponding lesson plan is now available, free of charge, through Minecraft: Education Edition which is played by 300,000 Australian students a month.



[1] IAG (NRMA Insurance's parent company) released the second edition of the Severe Weather in a Changing Climate report, in partnership with the US-based National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) on 9 September 2020.

Disclaimer

IAG - Insurance Australia Group Limited published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 04:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
