Policyholders Win Business Interruption Test Case in Australia

SYDNEY-- A test case in an Australian court found general insurers should not be allowed to reject business interruption claims on grounds that coronavirus was excluded from policies that referenced an act of law that is no longer in force.

The ruling has some implications for Australian insurers including Insurance Australia Group Ltd. and Suncorp Group Ltd. It follows judgements elsewhere in the world, including in the U.S. and U.K., which have considered the wording of business interruption policies held by millions of companies.

The Insurance Council of Australia, which jointly filed the test case with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, said it could seek special leave to appeal against the decision in Australia's High Court.

In a judgement issued Wednesday, the full bench of the New South Wales Court of Appeal unanimously found in favor of policyholders in the test case which consisted of two separate small business claims.

The case considered whether policies that contained exclusions in the event of a pandemic were valid if they referred to an act that had been repealed and replaced.

Previously, the ICA said that insurers had designed policies on the basis that pandemics are not insurable due to the magnitude of potential losses.

Analysts from Morgan Stanley said this week that IAG and Suncorp appear to have set aside large enough provisions in the event that courts rule against insurers in the test case.

