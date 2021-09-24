Victorian earthquake explained: what caused the earthquake and why did it happen?

The earthquake that struck Victoria on September 22 2021 was felt across south-east Australia, with seismologists placing its magnitude at 5.9 on the Richter scale, making it the largest recorded earthquake in the state's history. The epicentre was Mansfield, 115 kilometres north-east of Melbourne, but it was felt as far away as New South Wales and Tasmania.

Across our brands, we've received 954 claims for property damage as a result of the Mansfield earthquake in Victoria.

Our immediate priority is always to ensure the safety of our customers and we urge everyone to listen to the advice of emergency authorities and lodge your claim when it is safe to do so.

We encourage our customers with vehicles, homes or businesses that have been damaged to contact us to lodge their claim as soon as possible to access support such as emergency accommodation or property assistance from our network of builders.

Our partner builders and suppliers are completing emergency Make-Safe emergency repairs in-line with the Victorian Government COVID-19 guidelines and processes.

Our assessors and repairers are also on the ground helping impacted customers who have damage to their properties.

Dr Phil Conway, Manager, Perils Pricing is one of the experts in IAG's Natural Perils team which is responsible for understanding extreme weather events and the risks they pose for communities across Australia and New Zealand. This includes understanding how climate change is impacting the severity and frequency of severe weather events today, and what is likely to happen in the future.

Dr Conway explains that the earthquake's origins can be traced back to our Trans Tasman neighbours in New Zealand.

"Below New Zealand, the Pacific tectonic plate is subsiding beneath the Australian plate causing stress build up across the Australian landmass. In fact, New Zealand is getting closer to us by a few centimetres a year on average and every once in a while, there is a build-up of pressure, that when released suddenly, results in an earthquake," Dr Conway said.

"Fortunately, larger earthquakes are rare in Australia and when they do happen, the odds of it happening near a populated area is even lower given the size of our country."