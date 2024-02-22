09:00 -- With unemployment in Canada edging up last year, more people turned to the country's Employment Insurance benefits. There were 464,000 Canadians receiving regular EI benefits in December, an increase of 1.4% on-month. Year-over-year, the number increased 14.8%. Earlier data from Statistics Canada showed the jobless rate was unchanged at 5.8% in December, after increases in six of the last seven months. The unemployment rate rose 0.7 percentage point from April to November. (robb.stewart@wsj.com; @RobbMStewart)

