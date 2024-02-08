The company posted a profit after tax of 94.44 billion Indian rupees ($1.14 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 63.34 billion rupees a year ago.
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a near 50% rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as it moved more money to a shareholders' fund to shore up its bottom line.
The company posted a profit after tax of 94.44 billion Indian rupees ($1.14 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 63.34 billion rupees a year ago.
