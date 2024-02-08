PSC Insurance Group Limited is an Australia-based diversified insurance services company. The Company primarily operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Distribution, Agency, United Kingdom (International) and Group. The Company's Distribution segment includes PSC Network Insurance Partners, life broking, and PSC Workers Compensation Services, which offers insurance broking services. Its Agency segment offers underwriting agencies, including Chase Underwriting, Breeze Underwriting, Chase Travel, and Medisure Indemnity Australia. Its United Kingdom (International) segment includes Paragon International Insurance Brokers, Paragon Bermuda, Carroll's, Breeze Underwriting (UK), Chase Underwriting (UK), PSC UK Insurance Brokers, PSC Europe, and the Hong Kong businesses. The Company's Group segment includes group income and investments from non-operating assets and any net group costs not recovered from operating segments.