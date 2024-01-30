The company, which also operates online credit marketplace Paisabazaar, posted a consolidated net profit of 380.5 million rupees ($4.58 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, against a loss of 873 million rupees a year ago.
The firm, which had listed over three years ago, had expected to turn profitable, hoping heavy marketing spends would boost sales.
Revenue from operations rose nearly 43% to 8.71 billion rupees as proceeds from its insurance broker services more-than-doubled.
Revenue from its core online business of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar rose 39% to 5.93 billion rupees.
New premium for health and term insurance business grew 44%, the company said.
While total costs rose nearly 21%, advertising and promotion expenses dipped 28% from a year ago.
Peer digital payments firm Paytm reported a narrower loss in the December quarter.
PB Fintech's shares closed 1% higher ahead of its results. They had surged 77% in 2023, while Paytm had gained 20%.
($1 = 83.0800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru)