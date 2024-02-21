Value Reset Sets Stage for Buyouts Revival in Software

Private-equity dealmakers see a thaw beginning as software company prices adjust to a new market reality.

HSBC Books Hefty China Impairment But Unveils Fresh Buybacks

The Asia-focused bank's earnings were hurt by impairments related to its investment in a Chinese bank, but higher full-year earnings prompted the lender to unveil up to $2 billion in fresh share buybacks.

China Quant Fund Suspended as Regulators Tighten Grip on Trading

China's two major stock exchanges have slapped a three-day ban on a large quantitative fund, the latest move by regulators ramping up trading scrutiny as they look to boost a sluggish market.

National Australia Bank's First-Quarter Profit Fell

The bank said first-quarter revenue grew by 1% when compared with the average of the prior two quarters.

CVC Capital Partners Raises $6.8 Billion for Its Sixth Asia Fund

CVC Capital Partners has raised $6.8 billion for its sixth Asia fund, which will be used for investments in consumer and service sectors across the region.

Truist gets better-than-expected price for insurance-brokerage unit as dealmaking heats up

The deal comes at a time when banks are building up their balance sheets ahead of a potential economic downturn and as federal regulators have proposed higher capital requirements.

Barclays Leans Away From Wall Street in Overhaul Plan

The U.K. lender will cap the share of assets devoted to its sprawling investment-banking arm in favor of its home business.

What Consumers Need to Know About the Capital One-Discover Deal

The acquisition, which would give Capital One access to Discover's payments network, aims to create a bigger competitor to Visa and Mastercard.

Justice Department Says Sorrento Therapeutics Lawyers Falsified Bankruptcy Filing

A U.S. trustee says the biopharmaceutical company falsely claimed its principal place of business was a mailbox location in a Houston suburb.

Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit That Threatened Private-Equity Debt Market

Justices won't hear case alleging banks concealed information about Millennium Health before company went bankrupt.

