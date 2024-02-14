Fed's Goolsbee says some high monthly inflation readings won't knock his confidence

Inflation has been so well behaved that some high readings won't change the picture, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said Wednesday.

Mortgage demand falls as rates rise across the board

Mortgage applications fell 2.3% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.87%.

Stocks Continue Climb After Selloff

Stocks advanced after hotter-than-expected inflation data yesterday dashed hopes that the Fed will soon pivot to cutting interest rates.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rise by 12 Million Barrels in Week Ended Feb. 9

U.S. crude oil inventories rose sharply last week as refineries reduced their capacity use

Financial Firms Expect Big Changes from European Cyber Rules

Smaller technology suppliers in particular will likely find it difficult to comply with the new legislation.

Eurozone Industrial Output Unexpectedly Rises

Eurozone manufacturing showed signs of life again after industrial production rose in December, further signaling that the recent slump may be coming to a close.

U.K. Inflation Steady, Raising Prospects of Rate Cuts

U.K. consumer price inflation remained at 4% in January, defying expectations of an increase and raising the possibility the Bank of England could soon begin to cut interest rates.

The China Conundrum Facing Wall Street Banks

Bankers have to answer a lot of tricky questions. Defining a Chinese company is one of the hardest.

Silicon Valley Needs to Accept That Insurance Is Boring

Venture capitalists have too often backed flashy "insurtech" startups with unworkable growth expectations.

Climate Change Has Hit Home Insurance. Is Health Insurance Next?

Insurers are adjusting to assessing climate risk as extreme heat and air pollution have been linked to a rise in hospitalizations.

02-14-24 1515ET