"Offering Flexibility And Affordability For Small To Medium-Sized Enterprises"

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 16 November 2023 - Insurance House, a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Easy Payment Plan specifically designed to cater to the specific requirements of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking Group Health Insurance. This pioneering offering aims to deliver utmost convenience, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness to businesses, ensuring the provision of extensive health coverage for their valued employees.

Understanding the financing obstacles faced by SMEs in procuring Group Health Insurance, Mohammed Alqubaisi, Chairman of Insurance House, affirms the company's unwavering commitment to prioritizing client interests. He states, "At Insurance House, client satisfaction is our utmost priority. With our Easy Payment Plan, we aim to support SMEs by providing an affordable alternative to an annual expense that many a times causes unnecessary cash flow burden. We have a best in class Group Health Insurance policy and now with the easy payment plan, we believe the offering brings unmatched convenience and financial flexibility for all SMEs."

Leveraging Finance House's unparalleled backing, Insurance House draws upon the expertise to deliver the installment offering at ZERO interest rate as a limited period promotion. Wesam Ibrahim, Vice President-Health Insurance at Insurance House, further underscores the advantages of their Easy Payment Plan, remarking, "We also worked on transferring the financial risk this time! Our plan offers zero interest, enabling businesses to extend all-encompassing coverage to their employees without incurring any additional costs. With the added flexibility of spreading premiums over an extended period of up to 10 months and a low initial down payment of only 20% of the insurance value, we guarantee that insurance premiums remain well-aligned with your cash flow."

The introduction of Insurance House's Easy Payment Plan for Group Health Insurance serves as a testament to their steadfast dedication to the SME sector, providing an effortless and affordable solution that empowers businesses in furnishing vital health insurance coverage to their valuable workforce. The Easy Payment Plan for Group Health Insurance from Insurance House offers the following key features:

Zero Interest: The easy payment plan comes with zero interest, eliminating any additional costs for the clients. Up to 10 Months Instalments: Clients have the flexibility of spreading their premiums over a maximum of 10 months, allowing strategic fund allocation and payment alignment. Low Down Payment: With a minimal down payment of 20% of the insurance value, businesses can maintain their financial stability while availing comprehensive coverage. Flexible Credit Facility: The product is available for financing up to AED 500,000 of insurance premium.

"Insurance House is committed to delivering outstanding service and value to their clients. By providing innovative solutions such as the Easy Payment Plan for Group Health Insurance, we continue to be a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and affordable insurance coverage," adds Wesam.

Choose Insurance House and experience the ease and convenience of Easy Payment Plan for Group Health Insurance. For more information visit www.insurancehouse.ae or contact 600511112.

ENDS