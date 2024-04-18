INT'L ARABIAN DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT TRADING CO.
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: INT'L ARABIAN DEVELOPMENT AND
ﺔﻴﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻤﻧﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENT TRADING CO.
PM 12:29:39 2024-04-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 18-04-2024 12:29:39 PM
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Other Material Information
INT'L ARABIAN DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻤﻧﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
TRADING CO. announces the occurrence of the following
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ
material event:
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 31-03-2024
2024-03-31 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
The differences between the preliminary results and the
ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻴﺑ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻔﻟﺍ
annual financial statements and reasons for these
ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺯﺰﻌﻣ ﺎﻬﺑﺎﺒﺳﺍﻭ
differences supported by the external auditor
Subject: Differences in preliminary business results and
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻓ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻘﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ
audited financial statements for the year 2023
ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (7/ﺃ/8) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ
Based on the provisions of Article No. (8/A/7) of the
ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Instructions for Disclosure of Exporting Companies,
ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻔﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2019 ﺔﻨﺳ ﻰﺘﺣ ﺎﻬﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ 2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ
Accounting Standards, and Auditing Standards for the
ﺎﻬﺑﺎﺒﺳﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻴﺑ
year 2004 and its amendments until the year 2019, which
: ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ . ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺯﺰﻌﻣ
concerns the differences between the results of the initial
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻨﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﻀﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﺩﻮﺟﻭ
business and the annual financial statements and their
ﻰﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 1612 ) ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ
reasons, supported by the external auditor. We would like
ﻞﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍﻭ ﺢﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 48401)
to inform you of the following:
ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ، 2023/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺧﻻﺍ
There is an increase in the company's loss after tax, which
ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺚﻴﺣ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻋ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﺐﺒﺴﺑ
.ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 46790)
was announced in the preliminary financial results for the
year 2023, amounting to (1,612) dinars to (48,401) jd, as
in the audited consolidated statement of profit and loss
and other comprehensive income for the year ending on
12/31/2023, due to amending the real estate investments
item, where The loss amounted to (46,790) dinars.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Jamil Ragheb Almahroog
Jamil Ragheb Almahroog :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
