INT'L ARABIAN DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT TRADING CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: INT'L ARABIAN DEVELOPMENT AND

ﺔﻴﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻤﻧﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT TRADING CO.

PM 12:29:39 2024-04-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 18-04-2024 12:29:39 PM

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

INT'L ARABIAN DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻤﻧﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

TRADING CO. announces the occurrence of the following

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ

material event:

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 31-03-2024

2024-03-31 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The differences between the preliminary results and the

ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻴﺑ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻔﻟﺍ

annual financial statements and reasons for these

ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺯﺰﻌﻣ ﺎﻬﺑﺎﺒﺳﺍﻭ

differences supported by the external auditor

Subject: Differences in preliminary business results and

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻓ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻘﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ

audited financial statements for the year 2023

ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (7/ﺃ/8) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ

Based on the provisions of Article No. (8/A/7) of the

ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Instructions for Disclosure of Exporting Companies,

ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻔﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2019 ﺔﻨﺳ ﻰﺘﺣ ﺎﻬﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ 2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ

Accounting Standards, and Auditing Standards for the

ﺎﻬﺑﺎﺒﺳﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻴﺑ

year 2004 and its amendments until the year 2019, which

: ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ . ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺯﺰﻌﻣ

concerns the differences between the results of the initial

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻨﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﻀﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﺩﻮﺟﻭ

business and the annual financial statements and their

ﻰﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 1612 ) ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ

reasons, supported by the external auditor. We would like

ﻞﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍﻭ ﺢﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 48401)

to inform you of the following:

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ، 2023/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺧﻻﺍ

There is an increase in the company's loss after tax, which

ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺚﻴﺣ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻋ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﺐﺒﺴﺑ

.ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 46790)

was announced in the preliminary financial results for the

year 2023, amounting to (1,612) dinars to (48,401) jd, as

in the audited consolidated statement of profit and loss

and other comprehensive income for the year ending on

12/31/2023, due to amending the real estate investments

item, where The loss amounted to (46,790) dinars.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Jamil Ragheb Almahroog

Jamil Ragheb Almahroog :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

