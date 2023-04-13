Advanced search
    INMA   JO3122511012

INT'L ARABIAN DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT TRADING CO.

(INMA)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-11
0.3000 JOD    0.00%
Int'l Arabian Development and Investment Trading : G.A (INMA) 2023 04 13

04/13/2023 | 04:45am EDT
INT'L ARABIAN DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT TRADING CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: INT'L ARABIAN DEVELOPMENT AND

ﺔﻴﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻤﻧﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT TRADING CO.

AM 11:23:25 2023-04-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 13-04-2023 11:23:25 AM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of INT'L ARABIAN DEVELOPMENT

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻤﻧﻻﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

AND INVESTMENT TRADING CO. cordially invites you to

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻤﻟﺎﻌﻟﺍ

attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly

ﺮﻘﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻲﻓ 13:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting which will be held at 13:00 on 27-04-2023 at in

ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻳﺎﻨﺑ ﺲﻳﺭﺎﺑ ﻉﺭﺎﺷ ﺔﻴﻔﻳﻮﺼﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻦﺋﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

the company's headquarters located in Swefieh, to discuss

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 10-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ

to include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of

ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ

the General Assembly in its ordinary meeting, provided

ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ

that such a proposal is approved by shareholders

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

representing not less than 10% of the shares represented

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

in the meeting

INT'L ARABIAN DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT TRADING CO.

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﺔﻳﺍ

Any other matters which the General

ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ

Assembly proposes to include in the

ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺍ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ

agenda, and are within the work scope of

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ

the General Assembly in its ordinary

.ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

meeting, provided that such a proposal is

approved by shareholders representing not

less than 10% of the shares represented in

the meeting

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Jamil Ragheb Almahroog

Jamil Ragheb Almahroog :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INMA - International Arabian Development and Investment Trading Co. PSC published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 08:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,20 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
Net income 2022 -0,07 M -0,10 M -0,10 M
Net Debt 2022 0,85 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,90 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,19x
EV / Sales 2022 9,60x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 35,6%
Managers and Directors
Shaher Toufiq Hamad Al-Rawashdeh General Manager & Executive Director
Jamil Ragheb Abdul Aziz Al-Mahrouq Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Tareq Mohammad Daoud Omar Al-Muhtaseb Chairman
Samer Yousef Kayed Hammad Director
Ismail Issa Ismail Dkeidek Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INT'L ARABIAN DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT TRADING CO.-14.29%1
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.46%40 791
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.95%35 382
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.40%29 698
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.40%26 447
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.10%22 014
