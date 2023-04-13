Int'l Arabian Development and Investment Trading : G.A (INMA) 2023 04 13

INT'L ARABIAN DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT TRADING CO.

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﺔﻳﺍ

Any other matters which the General ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ

Assembly proposes to include in the ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺍ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ

agenda, and are within the work scope of ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ

the General Assembly in its ordinary .ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

meeting, provided that such a proposal is

approved by shareholders representing not

less than 10% of the shares represented in