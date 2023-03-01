Advanced search
    IFC   CA45823T1066

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(IFC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:29:06 2023-03-01 am EST
196.33 CAD   +0.16%
10:05aAM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Intact Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Following UK Pension Buy-In Transaction
BU
06:38aIntact Financial Announces $300M Limited Recourse Capital Notes Offering
MT
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Intact Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Following UK Pension Buy-In Transaction

03/01/2023 | 10:05am EST
AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “aa-” (Superior) of Intact Insurance Company (Ontario, Canada), the lead company of Intact Financial Corporation (IFC) [TSX: IFC], as well as the Credit Ratings (ratings) for all subsidiaries of IFC, remain unchanged following the recent announcement of a GBP 6.5 billion U.K. pension buy-in agreement between IFC, RSA UK Pension Trustees (RSA UK) and Pension Insurance Corporation plc (PIC).

The transaction is being structured as a pension risk transfer buy-in and will result in significantly lower pension risk to IFC’s balance sheet by substantially insuring its RSA UK defined benefit pension liabilities with PIC, which were acquired in its purchase of RSA Insurance Group Limited (RSA) in June 2021. IFC will facilitate this transaction through an upfront contribution to the Pension Schemes of approximately GBP 500 million. The transaction is expected to be funded using approximately CAD 300 million of excess capital, CAD 300 million of hybrid capital and/or preferred share issuance, as well as short-term debt. As a result, short-term financial metrics are expected to decrease due to the finance costs associated with the transaction. On a prospective basis, the transaction is expected to reduce funding contributions of RSA UK pension liabilities by GBP 75 million annually and release approximately GBP 150 million of required capital. AM Best notes that capital ratios in all jurisdictions are expected to remain in line with target operating levels, and well above regulatory requirements. Additionally, AM Best expects that financial leverage and interest coverage ratios will remain within acceptable guidelines.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 20 468 M 15 044 M 15 044 M
Net income 2023 1 933 M 1 421 M 1 421 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 34 352 M 25 248 M 25 248 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 28 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 196,01 CAD
Average target price 220,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles J. G. Brindamour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Marcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
Mathieu Lamy Vice Chairman-Innovation & Technology
Patrick Barbeau Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.56%25 248
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-3.37%45 053
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-1.26%42 965
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.23%42 464
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.03%33 912
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.10.24%25 832