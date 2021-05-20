Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Intact Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Intact Financial Corporation's Recently Issued Senior Unsecured Medium Term Notes

05/20/2021 | 09:47am EDT
AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to each of the recently issued CAD 375.0 million, 1.207%, 3-year senior unsecured medium term notes offering; the CAD 375.0 million, 2.179%, 7-year senior unsecured medium term notes offering; and the CAD 250.0 million, 3.765%, 32-year senior unsecured medium term notes offering of Intact Financial Corporation (IFC) [TSX: IFC] (Toronto, Ontario, Canada). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of IFC’s operating subsidiaries and all other ratings of outstanding issuances remain unchanged.

IFC intends to use the net proceeds from these debt issuances to fund the early redemption of the IFC Series 4 notes, and to fund the early redemption of the GBP 350 million senior 1.625% notes due Aug. 28, 2024 (RSA senior notes) issued by RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA). The redemption of the RSA senior notes will occur following the close of IFC’s previously announced acquisition in which IFC, together with Tryg A/S, will acquire RSA with a cash takeover offer. (See prior press release of Nov. 11, 2020 for additional detail).

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 929 M 13 150 M 13 150 M
Net income 2021 1 551 M 1 280 M 1 280 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 22 571 M 18 640 M 18 633 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Intact Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 187,10 CAD
Last Close Price 157,82 CAD
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. G. Brindamour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Marcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Claude Dussault Chairman
Christian Menkens Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mathieu Lamy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.71%18 640
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC33.84%43 482
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.43%40 617
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.05%39 480
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.5.33%35 658
SAMPO OYJ18.98%27 917