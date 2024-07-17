PLYMOUTH, Minn., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is pleased to announce two leadership changes. Kirk Garrett has been named President of Striior Insurance Solutions and Tony Falcone has been promoted to President of Intact's Inland Marine business.

"Kirk successfully led our Inland Marine business since 2018. He has more than 34 years of experience in the insurance industry, including risk control, underwriting, and management of inland marine and property insurance products," said Kevin Gallagher, Intact's Senior Vice President of MGAs. "We are excited to welcome Kirk to Striior and look forward to leveraging his expertise to continue to outperform in the E&S builders risk market."

Striior Insurance Solutions is a managing general agent and subsidiary of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC. Striior specializes in builder's risk insurance, with a focus on middle-market wood frame construction.

With Garrett assuming the role of Striior President, Tony Falcone has been promoted to President of Inland Marine. Tony most recently served as Intact's Northeast Regional President. He has also served on the Inland Marine Underwriter's Association Board of Directors since 2017 and assumed the role of Chair in 2023.

"Inland Marine's success has been driven by a collaborative team," said Mike Seff, Senior Vice President of Specialty Lines, North America, "and I want to thank Kirk for his strong leadership. I also want to congratulate Tony. Tony's 10 years with Intact and his 30-plus years of experience in the industry have given him deep knowledge of the Inland Marine business. His background makes him well positioned to lead the team. I am confident that he will continue to deliver innovative solutions and drive profitable results."

For more information about products and services, visit Striior.com and intactspecialty.com/inland-marine.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; trade credit and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, which wholly owns Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

