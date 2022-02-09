Intact Financial Corp. On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.T) is currently at C$185.06, up C$7.06 or 3.97%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Dec. 10, 2004)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 13, 2020, when it rose 5.44%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 5.78% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 13, 2020, when it rose 7.79%

-- Up 7.45% month-to-date

-- Up 12.55% year-to-date

-- Up 21.89% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 10, 2021), when it closed at C$151.82

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 30.33% from its 52 week closing low of C$141.99 on Feb. 23, 2021

-- Traded as high as C$186.40; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Dec. 10, 2004)

-- Up 4.72% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 13, 2020, when it rose as much as 6%

All data as of 2:43:09 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1501ET