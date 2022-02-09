Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Intact Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    IFC   CA45823T1066

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(IFC)
  Report
Intact Financial Corp. On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

02/09/2022 | 03:02pm EST
Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.T) is currently at C$185.06, up C$7.06 or 3.97%


-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Dec. 10, 2004)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 13, 2020, when it rose 5.44%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 5.78% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 13, 2020, when it rose 7.79%

-- Up 7.45% month-to-date

-- Up 12.55% year-to-date

-- Up 21.89% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 10, 2021), when it closed at C$151.82

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 30.33% from its 52 week closing low of C$141.99 on Feb. 23, 2021

-- Traded as high as C$186.40; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Dec. 10, 2004)

-- Up 4.72% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 13, 2020, when it rose as much as 6%


All data as of 2:43:09 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1501ET

Analyst Recommendations on INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2021 16 090 M 12 697 M 12 697 M
Net income 2021 1 570 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
Net Debt 2021 5 074 M 4 004 M 4 004 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 31 343 M 24 649 M 24 733 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intact Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 178,00 CAD
Average target price 201,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles J. G. Brindamour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Marcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Claude Dussault President & Chief Executive Officer
Mathieu Lamy Vice Chairman-Innovation & Technology
Christian Menkens Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.26%24 649
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.10.27%52 060
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.10.92%41 850
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.27%41 607
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.04%35 687
SAMPO OYJ-0.16%27 296