Intact Financial Corporation(TSX:IFC.PRE) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index

Intact Financial Corporation is a Canada-based company, which provides property and casualty, and specialty insurance. The Company's segment includes Canada, US and UK&I. The Canada segment is engaged in the underwriting of automobile, home and business insurance contracts to individuals and businesses in Canada. The US segment is engaged in the underwriting of specialty insurance contracts to small and midsize businesses in the United States. The UK&I segment is engaged in underwriting of automobile, home, pet and business insurance contracts to individuals and businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland and Middle East as well as internationally. The Company distributes insurance through a network of affinity partners and brokers or directly to consumers. The Corporate and Other segment (Corporate) consists of investment management, treasury and capital management activities, as well as other corporate activities.