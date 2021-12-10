Log in
    IFC   CA45823T1066

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(IFC)
Intact Financial : Customer service associate by day, volunteer fire fighter by night

12/10/2021 | 11:56pm EST
The Community Impact program gives employees the flexibility to choose how and where they give, in ways that are meaningful to them. It's one way we live our value of generosity.

Jennifer Langmead, a customer service associate for Anthony Insurance, has been a volunteer fire fighter in Pouch Cove, NL, for the past five years.

"We are one of the youngest fire departments in Newfoundland. We've worked hard to make a great name for ourselves," she says.

This year, Jennifer learned about the Community Impact program. Out of curiosity, she visited the portal and entered in her 200 volunteer hours. Soon after, she received confirmation that the Intact Foundation was donating $1,000 to the fire department on her behalf.

"That donation is huge for us. Usually, we'd have to put a lot of time and effort into planning a fundraiser to receive that monetary outcome," says Jennifer. "I'm just so proud of the company I work for right now and extremely grateful."

Living our value of generosity

Our value of generosity guides us to care for people and find ways to help - whether that's by giving our time, financial resources, or sharing our talents.

Through the Community Impact program, the Intact Foundation amplifies employees' generosity by matching donations dollar for dollar or donating $20 for every hour they volunteer. It's one way we bring our value of generosity to life.



Intact Financial Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 04:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
