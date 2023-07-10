By Denny Jacob

Intact Financial on Monday estimated catastrophe losses in the second quarter reached 421 million Canadian dollars ($317 million) on a pre-tax basis.

The company, which provides property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America, said nearly half of the losses in its Canada segment were attributable to wildfires. Other notable losses included an ice storm and a flood in Quebec earlier in the spring, Intact said.

"Our teams are working to get customers back on track amid a very active season for catastrophes -- a reminder of the growing impact of climate change on both forest fires and severe weather events," said Chief Executive Officer Charles Brindamour.

