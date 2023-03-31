Intact Financial : Management Proxy Circular (for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders 2023)
Intact
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR 2023
Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, May 11 | 2023
Our Purpose
We are here to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times.
Our Values
Our Values guide our decision-making, keep us grounded,
help us outperform and are key to our success.
Integrity
Respect
Customer-driven
Excellence
Generosity
Be honest, open
Be kind
Listen to our
Act with discipline and
Help others
and fair
See diversity as a
customers
drive to outperform
Protect the
Set high standards
strength
Make it easy,
Embrace change,
environment
Stand up for what
Be inclusive and
find solutions
improve every day
Make our
is right
collaborate
Deliver second-to-
Celebrate success, yet
communities more
none experiences
remain humble
resilient
Our Core Belief
People are at the heart of our organization - and of our success.
How we do things is just as important as what we achieve. We are a purpose-driven company
based on values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things.
Who We Are
Intact is the largest provider of Property & Casualty insurance in Canada,
a leading specialty lines insurer with international expertise
and a leader in personal and commercial lines in the U.K. and Ireland.
Largest provider of P&C insurance in Canada
U.K. & Ireland leading personal and commercial lines insurer
Leading Global Specialty lines platform
Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions
to over
$21 billion of total annual operating Direct Premiums Written 1.
UK&I
Specialty lines
Personal auto
22%
26%
28%
Our P&C
Our Lines
U.S.
Segments
of Business
11%
Canada
Commercial lines
Personal property
67%
23% 23%
We have a global team of
29,000 employees
delivering best-in-class operations through a diversified business offering.
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure.
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR 2023
i
What We Aim To Achieve
Our strategic objectives define what we aim to achieve: placing customers at the centre of
everything we do, making sure our employees are engaged and proud to work at Intact, and being
recognized as leaders in building resilient communities and industry outperformance.
3 out of 4 customers
We are a
best
employer
are our advocates
Our customers
Our people are
are our
Our employees and leaders
4 out of 5 brokers
value
ENGAGED
ADVOCATES
are representative of the
our specialized expertise
communities we serve
3 out of 4 stakeholders
Our company is
recognize us as leaders in building
one of the
Exceed industry
ROE by 5 pts
resilient communities
MOST RESPECTED
Achieve Net Zero by 2050 , and halve our operations emissions by 2030
Grow NOIPS 10% yearly over time
Our strategy is focused on these five big ideas.
Together, they help us achieve our goals and remain successful.
Expand our leadership
Strengthen our leading
Build a Specialty
position in Canada
position in U.K. & Ireland
Solutions leader
Leading customer
3 out of 4 customers
Leading customer
Expand broker (CL)
Specialized
Expand
and direct (PL)
customer value
experience
digitally engaged
experience
distribution
distribution
proposition
Scale in
Further
Optimize
Responsive and
Profitable &
Consolidate
consolidation
Underwriting for
agile technology
growing mix
fragmented
distribution
in Canada
outperformance
and operations
of verticals
market
10%
Outperform industry combined ratio by 5 pts
Low 90s combined ratio
Sub-90 combined ratio
NOIPS
Transform our competitive advantages
GROWTH
ANNUALLY
OVER TIME
Global leader in leveraging data and AI for
Deep Claims expertise & strong
Strong capital & investment
pricing and risk selection
supply chain network
management expertise
STRENGTHEN OUR OUTPERFORMANCE MINDSET
Invest in our people
Be a best employer
Be a destination for top talent & experts
Enable our people to thrive
*Based on a weighted-average ROE benchmark of leading P&C insurers in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.
500 bps
ANNUAL
ROE
OUTPERFORMANCE*
ii INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR 2023
2022 Strategic Highlights
70%of customers in Canada who had a transaction with us are our advocates
90%of brokers in North America intend to continue doing business with us
Our customers
are our
ADVOCATES
2022 Kincentric Best Employer:
in Canada for the 7th consecutive year
in the U.S. for the 4th consecutive year
Representing the communities we serve
42%
of women and
13%
of Black and People of Colour in North America at Vice President and higher positions
53%
46%
of women globally and
of women on IFC
more than
Board of Directors
20%
of Black and People of Colour
in IFC Canada and U.S. in
managerial positions
Net Operating Income Per Share
1 of
Return on Equity
1, 2 outperformance of
$11.88
10.3 points
with a 5-year NOIPS CAGR of 16%
in 2022
More than 1 in 2
3
stakeholders believe that Intact is a leader in helping build resilient communities in Canada
23% reduction
in our overall operations emissions
4 from 2019
Our company is
one of the
MOST RESPECTED
These are non-GAAP financial measures. See Section 36 - Non-GAAP and other financial measures of the MD&A for the definition and reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.
Intact's ROE corresponds to an adjusted return on equity (AROE), which is more comparable to the industry.
Intact's Resilience Barometer, launched in Canada this year, measures our social impact performance through feedback from key stakeholders.
Including Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 business travel.
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR 2023
iii
Disclaimer
Intact Financial Corporation published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 03:38:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
