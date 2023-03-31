Advanced search
    IFC   CA45823T1066

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(IFC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:16:58 2023-03-31 pm EDT
193.42 CAD   +0.60%
Intact Financial : Management Proxy Circular (for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders 2023)

03/31/2023 | 11:39pm EDT
Make it

Intact

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR 2023

Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, May 11 | 2023

Our Purpose

We are here to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times.

Our Values

Our Values guide our decision-making, keep us grounded,

help us outperform and are key to our success.

Integrity

Respect

Customer-driven

Excellence

Generosity

Be honest, open

Be kind

Listen to our

Act with discipline and

Help others

and fair

See diversity as a

customers

drive to outperform

Protect the

Set high standards

strength

Make it easy,

Embrace change,

environment

Stand up for what

Be inclusive and

find solutions

improve every day

Make our

is right

collaborate

Deliver second-to-

Celebrate success, yet

communities more

none experiences

remain humble

resilient

Our Core Belief

People are at the heart of our organization - and of our success.

How we do things is just as important as what we achieve. We are a purpose-driven company

based on values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things.

Who We Are

Intact is the largest provider of Property & Casualty insurance in Canada,

a leading specialty lines insurer with international expertise

and a leader in personal and commercial lines in the U.K. and Ireland.

Largest provider of P&C insurance in Canada

U.K. & Ireland leading personal and commercial lines insurer

Leading Global Specialty lines platform

Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions

to over $21 billion of total annual operating Direct Premiums Written1.

UK&I

Specialty lines

Personal auto

22%

26%

28%

Our P&C

Our Lines

U.S.

Segments

of Business

11%

Canada

Commercial lines

Personal property

67%23%23%

We have a global team of 29,000 employees

delivering best-in-class operations through a diversified business offering.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure.

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR 2023 i

What We Aim To Achieve

Our strategic objectives define what we aim to achieve: placing customers at the centre of

everything we do, making sure our employees are engaged and proud to work at Intact, and being

recognized as leaders in building resilient communities and industry outperformance.

3 out of 4 customers

We are a best

employer

are our advocates

Our customers

Our people are

are our

Our employees and leaders

4 out of 5 brokers value

ENGAGED

ADVOCATES

are representative of the

our specialized expertise

communities we serve

3 out of 4 stakeholders

Our company is

recognize us as leaders in building

one of the

Exceed industry ROE by 5 pts

resilient communities

MOST RESPECTED

Achieve Net Zero by 2050, and halve our operations emissions by 2030

Grow NOIPS 10% yearly over time

Our Strategic Roadmap

Our strategy is focused on these five big ideas.

Together, they help us achieve our goals and remain successful.

Expand our leadership

Strengthen our leading

Build a Specialty

position in Canada

position in U.K. & Ireland

Solutions leader

Leading customer

3 out of 4 customers

Leading customer

Expand broker (CL)

Specialized

Expand

and direct (PL)

customer value

experience

digitally engaged

experience

distribution

distribution

proposition

Scale in

Further

Optimize

Responsive and

Profitable &

Consolidate

consolidation

Underwriting for

agile technology

growing mix

fragmented

distribution

in Canada

outperformance

and operations

of verticals

market

10%

Outperform industry combined ratio by 5 pts

Low 90s combined ratio

Sub-90 combined ratio

NOIPS

Transform our competitive advantages

GROWTH

ANNUALLY

OVER TIME

Global leader in leveraging data and AI for

Deep Claims expertise & strong

Strong capital & investment

pricing and risk selection

supply chain network

management expertise

STRENGTHEN OUR OUTPERFORMANCE MINDSET

Invest in our people

Be a best employer

Be a destination for top talent & experts

Enable our people to thrive

*Based on a weighted-average ROE benchmark of leading P&C insurers in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

500 bps

ANNUAL

ROE

OUTPERFORMANCE*

ii INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR 2023

2022 Strategic Highlights

70%of customers in Canada who had a transaction with us are our advocates

90%of brokers in North America intend to continue doing business with us

Our customers

are our

ADVOCATES

Our people are

2022 Kincentric Best Employer:

  • in Canada for the 7th consecutive year
  • in the U.S. for the 4th consecutive year

Representing the communities we serve

ENGAGED

42%

of women and

13%

of Black and People of Colour in North America at Vice President and higher positions

53%

46%

of women globally and

of women on IFC

more than

Board of Directors

20%

of Black and People of Colour

in IFC Canada and U.S. in

managerial positions

Net Operating Income Per Share1 of

Return on Equity1, 2 outperformance of

$11.88

10.3 points

with a 5-year NOIPS CAGR of 16%

in 2022

More than 1 in 23

stakeholders believe that Intact is a leader in helping build resilient communities in Canada

23% reduction

in our overall operations emissions4 from 2019

Our company is

one of the

MOST RESPECTED

  1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. See Section 36 - Non-GAAP and other financial measures of the MD&A for the definition and reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.
  2. Intact's ROE corresponds to an adjusted return on equity (AROE), which is more comparable to the industry.
  3. Intact's Resilience Barometer, launched in Canada this year, measures our social impact performance through feedback from key stakeholders.
  4. Including Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 business travel.

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR 2023 iii

Disclaimer

Intact Financial Corporation published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 03:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
