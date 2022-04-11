Intact Financial : Nine cents a day helps two children break the cycle of poverty

The Community Impactprogram gives Intact Financial Corporation employees the flexibility to choose how and where they give, in ways that are meaningful to them. It's one way we live our value of generosity.

Fifteen-year-old Irine is a math whiz and is studying hard to get into medical school in Kenya. In her spare time, she loves playing soccer with her two best friends, Sarah and Ruth. But she knows her parents struggle to pay school fees, rent and other necessities.

Since 2015, a group of employees led by Anthony De Souza, Senior Personal Insurance Underwriter in Vancouver, have been sponsoring Irine and nine-year-old Vijay in India through the charity Chalice. Just $1,000 a year ($500 per child) helps them stay in school and break the cycle of poverty.

Paying it forward

Anthony's family fled the Democratic Republic of Congo when he was a child, and they started a new life in Canada in 1974. Anthony still remembers the generosity of the people who helped his family settle into their new home. When given the chance, he wanted to pay that generosity forward.

"I was really affected by the Syrian war in 2015 and the indiscriminate use of weapons on civilians, and especially on children. I wanted to do something to help children affected by war, famine and poverty," says Anthony.

He was overwhelmed by the response from other members of Personal Lines team and Business Development "They all wanted to be part of this initiative to help make a difference in the lives of a child and their family somewhere else in the word."

Over the years, members have joined and left the Chalice Sponsorship Group. This year, 32 employees from many departments, including Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Specialty Solutions and Prestige have joined the group.

Introducing the Chalice Sponsorship Group of 2022

Shirley Doliwa David Lee Laurie West Elizabeth MacDonald Jessica Ly Lancia Greenwood Ming Chow Jill Daniel Erica Smith Tony Machado Juan Li Sylvia Bernat Cynthia Wu Rose Savio-Hopkins Junichi Fujii Constance Wong Sebastian E. Steve Ottewell Bonny Zong Deborah Barr Ashley Andrade Julie Buchanan Emily Bisbee Laura Irving Angie Breadner Sylvia Sherlock Matthew Stirrat Anthony De Souza Cindy Cardwell Anna Hon

*some members asked not to be named

With 32 members, the individual cost for sponsorship was just $32, or 9 cents a day. "Our small gift each year has made it possible for these two children to complete their education and pursue their dreams. And the most rewarding aspect was that our individual contribution was matched by Intact under the Community Impact program," says Anthony.

Living our value of generosity

Chalice has an emergency relief fund to support children and families affected by the war in Ukraine. You can also learn more about sponsoring a child.

Our value of generosity guides us to care for people and find ways to help - whether that's by giving our time, financial resources, or sharing our talents. Through the Community Impact program, the Intact Foundation amplifies employees' generosity by matching donations dollar for dollar or donating $20 for every hour they volunteer, to a combined maximum of $1,000 per year.