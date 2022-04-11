Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Intact Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFC   CA45823T1066

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(IFC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/11 04:16:47 pm EDT
184.10 CAD   -1.44%
04:31pINTACT FINANCIAL : Nine cents a day helps two children break the cycle of poverty
PU
10:35aInsurer Intact Financial estimates Q1 catastrophe losses at $183 million
AQ
08:54aIntact Financial Details Q1 Catastrophe Loss Estimate of Near $183 Million on a Pre-Tax Basis
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intact Financial : Nine cents a day helps two children break the cycle of poverty

04/11/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Community Impactprogram gives Intact Financial Corporation employees the flexibility to choose how and where they give, in ways that are meaningful to them. It's one way we live our value of generosity.

Fifteen-year-old Irine is a math whiz and is studying hard to get into medical school in Kenya. In her spare time, she loves playing soccer with her two best friends, Sarah and Ruth. But she knows her parents struggle to pay school fees, rent and other necessities.

Since 2015, a group of employees led by Anthony De Souza, Senior Personal Insurance Underwriter in Vancouver, have been sponsoring Irine and nine-year-old Vijay in India through the charity Chalice. Just $1,000 a year ($500 per child) helps them stay in school and break the cycle of poverty.

Paying it forward

Anthony's family fled the Democratic Republic of Congo when he was a child, and they started a new life in Canada in 1974. Anthony still remembers the generosity of the people who helped his family settle into their new home. When given the chance, he wanted to pay that generosity forward.

"I was really affected by the Syrian war in 2015 and the indiscriminate use of weapons on civilians, and especially on children. I wanted to do something to help children affected by war, famine and poverty," says Anthony.

He was overwhelmed by the response from other members of Personal Lines team and Business Development "They all wanted to be part of this initiative to help make a difference in the lives of a child and their family somewhere else in the word."

Over the years, members have joined and left the Chalice Sponsorship Group. This year, 32 employees from many departments, including Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Specialty Solutions and Prestige have joined the group.

Introducing the Chalice Sponsorship Group of 2022

Shirley Doliwa

David Lee

Laurie West

Elizabeth MacDonald

Jessica Ly

Lancia Greenwood

Ming Chow

Jill Daniel

Erica Smith

Tony Machado

Juan Li

Sylvia Bernat

Cynthia Wu

Rose Savio-Hopkins

Junichi Fujii

Constance Wong

Sebastian E.

Steve Ottewell

Bonny Zong

Deborah Barr

Ashley Andrade

Julie Buchanan

Emily Bisbee

Laura Irving

Angie Breadner

Sylvia Sherlock

Matthew Stirrat

Anthony De Souza

Cindy Cardwell

Anna Hon

*some members asked not to be named

With 32 members, the individual cost for sponsorship was just $32, or 9 cents a day. "Our small gift each year has made it possible for these two children to complete their education and pursue their dreams. And the most rewarding aspect was that our individual contribution was matched by Intact under the Community Impact program," says Anthony.

Living our value of generosity

Chalice has an emergency relief fund to support children and families affected by the war in Ukraine. You can also learn more about sponsoring a child.

Our value of generosity guides us to care for people and find ways to help - whether that's by giving our time, financial resources, or sharing our talents. Through the Community Impact program, the Intact Foundation amplifies employees' generosity by matching donations dollar for dollar or donating $20 for every hour they volunteer, to a combined maximum of $1,000 per year.

Disclaimer

Intact Financial Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 20:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:31pINTACT FINANCIAL : Nine cents a day helps two children break the cycle of poverty
PU
10:35aInsurer Intact Financial estimates Q1 catastrophe losses at $183 million
AQ
08:54aIntact Financial Details Q1 Catastrophe Loss Estimate of Near $183 Million on a Pre-Tax..
MT
08:32aINTACT FINANCIAL BRIEF : Details First Quarter Catastrophe Loss Estimate of Near $183 Mill..
MT
08:31aIntact Financial Corporation announces first quarter catastrophe loss estimate
AQ
07:00aINTACT FINANCIAL : 1Q Catastrophe Losses Were Primarily Weather-Related
DJ
04/04Intact Financial Corporation Annual Report and Management Proxy Circular Now Available
AQ
04/04Intact Financial Subsidiary RSA Insurance to Sell Stake in RSA Middle East to Oman's Na..
MT
04/04RSA INSURANCE GROUP LTD, A WHOLLY OW : IFC), to sell shareholding in RSA Middle East to Na..
AQ
03/31INTACT FINANCIAL : Management Proxy Circular (for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareh..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 205 M 16 007 M 16 007 M
Net income 2022 1 920 M 1 521 M 1 521 M
Net Debt 2022 4 729 M 3 747 M 3 747 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 32 885 M 26 053 M 26 053 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intact Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 186,79 CAD
Average target price 208,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles J. G. Brindamour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Marcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Claude Dussault President & Chief Executive Officer
Mathieu Lamy Vice Chairman-Innovation & Technology
Christian Menkens Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION13.61%26 121
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.11.04%50 906
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES18.17%44 358
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION20.64%39 506
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.10%36 058
SAMPO OYJ6.38%27 382