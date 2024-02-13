By Ben Glickman

Intact Financial on Tuesday raised its quarterly dividend 10%, which the company said was its 19th consecutive year increasing its payout.

The Toronto-based insurance provider declared a dividend of 1.21 Canadian dollars (89 cents) per share, up from a prior payout of C$1.10.

The new dividend, equal to C$4.84 a year, represents an annual yield of 2.3% based on the Tuesday closing price of C$208.43.

