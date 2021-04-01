Intact Financial : 2020 Annual Report (PDF)

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $12 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has over 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector customers through offices in Canada and the U.S.

Total shareholder return 14% CAGR over the past ten years

400% 350 300 250 200 150 100 Intact Financial Corporation S&P/TSX Banks 50 S&P U.S. P&C Insurance S&P/TSX Composite 0 -50 S&P/TSX Life Insurance

Table of contents

Our Values and Our Objectives 1 Board of Directors 13 ESG Content Map 202 Company Profile 2 Executive Committee Members 13 Shareholder and Corporate Financial Highlights 3 MD&A and Financial Statements 14 Information 203 Canadian Industry Outperformance 4 Glossary 196 Why Invest with Intact Back cover CEO's Letter 5 Five-Year Financial History 200 Chairman's Letter 11 Three-Year Quarterly Financial History 201

Certain statements made in this annual report are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the company's strategy, new products and services, lines of business, revenue, underwriting and investment performance, profitability and growth projections, use of technology, data and artificial intelligence, funding of projects, position within the industry and markets where it operates, return on equity, net operating income per share and improved cross-border efficiencies, as well as the sharing economy, climate change, diversity and inclusion, market conditions and the impact on the Company of the occurrence of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing events, the proposed acquisition (the "RSA Acquisition") of RSA Insurance Group Plc. ("RSA") and the completion and timing for completion of the RSA Acquisition. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and annual MD&A. Estimates and assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of all requisite approvals relating to the RSA Acquisition and on terms acceptable to the Company, the realization of the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the RSA Acquisition, and economic and political environments and industry conditions. There can be no assurance that the RSA Acquisition will be completed, or if completed, that the strategic and financial benefits expected to result from the RSA Acquisition will be realized. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and we caution you against unduly relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this annual report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please read the cautionary note at the beginning of the annual MD&A.

Disclaimer: ®Intact Small Straight Lines Design, Intact Design, Intact Insurance Design, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, Intact Ventures, are registered trademarks of Intact Financial Corporation. ®belairdirect. & Design is a registered trademark of Belair Insurance Company Inc. used under license. ®Brokerlink & Design is a registered trademark of Brokerlink Inc. used under license. ™OneBeacon is a trademark of Intact Insurance Group USA Holdings Inc. used under license. ®On Side Restoration & Design is a registered trademark of On Side Restoration Services Ltd. used under license. ®The Guarantee & G Design is a registered trademark of The Guarantee Company of North America used under license. ®Frank Cowan Company is a registered trademark of Princeton Holdings Limited used under license. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners. ©2021 Intact Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

1 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See Glossary on page 196for definitions.

2 Intact Financial Corporation Annual Report 2020