Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Intact Financial Corporation    IFC   CA45823T1066

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(IFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intact Financial : 2020 Annual Report (PDF)

04/01/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Make it

Intact

Intact Financial Corporation

Annual Report 2020

Our purpose, Values and core belief

We believe that insurance is about people, not things. Our purpose is clear - to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times.

Our purpose extends beyond simply getting customers back on track after a crisis. We combine our financial strength and deep industry expertise to help build a resilient society.

Our strength is based on living our Values, caring for people, being open and honest, taking accountability, and driving change.

Our Values Guide Us

We won't compromise on our Values because they matter as much as results.

Integrity

Being honest, open and fair, setting high standards, and standing up for what is right.

Respect

Being kind, seeing diversity as a strength, and being inclusive and collaborative.

Customer-driven

Listening to our customers, making it easy, finding solutions, and delivering second-to-none experiences.

Excellence

Acting with discipline, driving to outperform, embracing change, improving every day, and celebrating success, yet remaining humble.

Generosity

Helping others, protecting the environment, and making our communities more resilient.

We envision a future where we will continue to play an impactful role in helping customers and society to be more resilient.

What we aim to achieve

Our customers are

Our people are

Our Specialty Solutions

our advocates:

engaged:

business is a leader in

3 out of 4 customers are

Be recognized as a

North America:

our advocates, and 3 out

best employer and be

Achieve combined ratio

of 4 customers actively

a destination for top

in the low 90s, and

engage with us digitally.

talent and experts.

generate $6 billion in

annual DPW by 2025.

Our company is one of the most respected: Exceed industry ROE by five points and grow NOIPS 10% yearly over time.

Intact Financial Corporation Annual Report 2020

1

Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $12 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has over 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector customers through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly- owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan Company, a leading managing general agent, distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.

DPW1 $12B total

21%

36%

By line of

Personal auto

Personal property

28%

15%

business

Commercial lines -

Commercial lines -

Canada

U.S.

63%

9%

Intact Insurance

BrokerLink

By

13%

15%

brand

belairdirect

Intact Insurance

Specialty Solutions

(U.S.)

Total shareholder return 14% CAGR over the past ten years

400%

350

300

250

200

150

100

Intact Financial Corporation

S&P/TSX Banks

50

S&P U.S. P&C Insurance

S&P/TSX Composite

0

-50

S&P/TSX Life Insurance

Table of contents

Our Values and Our Objectives

1

Board of Directors

13

ESG Content Map

202

Company Profile

2

Executive Committee Members

13

Shareholder and Corporate

Financial Highlights

3

MD&A and Financial Statements

14

Information

203

Canadian Industry Outperformance

4

Glossary

196

Why Invest with Intact

Back cover

CEO's Letter

5

Five-Year Financial History

200

Chairman's Letter

11

Three-Year Quarterly Financial

History

201

Certain statements made in this annual report are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the company's strategy, new products and services, lines of business, revenue, underwriting and investment performance, profitability and growth projections, use of technology, data and artificial intelligence, funding of projects, position within the industry and markets where it operates, return on equity, net operating income per share and improved cross-border efficiencies, as well as the sharing economy, climate change, diversity and inclusion, market conditions and the impact on the Company of the occurrence of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing events, the proposed acquisition (the "RSA Acquisition") of RSA Insurance Group Plc. ("RSA") and the completion and timing for completion of the RSA Acquisition. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and annual MD&A. Estimates and assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of all requisite approvals relating to the RSA Acquisition and on terms acceptable to the Company, the realization of the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the RSA Acquisition, and economic and political environments and industry conditions. There can be no assurance that the RSA Acquisition will be completed, or if completed, that the strategic and financial benefits expected to result from the RSA Acquisition will be realized. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and we caution you against unduly relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this annual report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please read the cautionary note at the beginning of the annual MD&A.

Disclaimer: ®Intact Small Straight Lines Design, Intact Design, Intact Insurance Design, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, Intact Ventures, are registered trademarks of Intact Financial Corporation. ®belairdirect. & Design is a registered trademark of Belair Insurance Company Inc. used under license. ®Brokerlink & Design is a registered trademark of Brokerlink Inc. used under license. ™OneBeacon is a trademark of Intact Insurance Group USA Holdings Inc. used under license. ®On Side Restoration & Design is a registered trademark of On Side Restoration Services Ltd. used under license. ®The Guarantee & G Design is a registered trademark of The Guarantee Company of North America used under license. ®Frank Cowan Company is a registered trademark of Princeton Holdings Limited used under license. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners. ©2021 Intact Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

1 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See Glossary on page 196for definitions.

2 Intact Financial Corporation Annual Report 2020

2020 Financial Highlights

Table of contents

DPW1

NOIPS1

OROE1

$12B

9%

$9.92

61%

18.4%

5.9 points

Combined ratio1

Net investment income

Distribution EBITA and Other1

89.1%

6.3 points

$577M

Stable

$275M

32%

Combined ratio by line of business1

Combined ratio by segment1

Canada

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Personal auto

Personal property

Commercial lines -

Commercial lines -

Canada

U.S.

88.0%

U.S.

94.9%

IFC

89.1%

Investment portfolio

Distribution EBITA and Other1

Investment mix (net exposure)

(in $ millions)

72%

Fixed income

.B

10%

Common shares

Total

7%

Preferred shares

Investments

11%

Cash, cash equivalents,

short-term notes and loans

Financial strength

Book value per share

Debt-to-total capital ratio

Total capital margin

$58.79

24.1%

$2.7B

1 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See Glossary on page 196for definitions.

Intact Financial Corporation Annual Report 2020

3

Disclaimer

Intact Financial Corporation published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 18:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
02:26pINTACT FINANCIAL  : Annual Information Form (for the year ended December 31, 202..
PU
02:26pINTACT FINANCIAL  : Management Proxy Circular (for the Annual and Special Meetin..
PU
02:24pINTACT FINANCIAL  : 2020 Annual Report (PDF)
PU
03/31INTACT FINANCIAL  : Completes $250 Million Subordinated Notes Offering
MT
03/31INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION  : Completes $250 million Fixed-To-Fixed Rate Subor..
AQ
03/26INTACT FINANCIAL  : Raising C$250 Million in Fixed-To-Fixed Rate Subordinated No..
MT
03/26INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION  : Announces $250 million Fixed-To-Fixed Rate Subor..
AQ
03/26INTACT FINANCIAL  : DBRS Morningstar Assigns Provisional Rating of BBB (high) to..
AQ
03/23INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION  : Chief Executive Officer Charles Brindamour to sp..
AQ
03/18INTACT FINANCIAL  : Announces Additional Support for Customers
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 113 M 12 818 M 12 818 M
Net income 2021 1 400 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 22 025 M 17 524 M 17 520 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intact Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 180,60 CAD
Last Close Price 154,00 CAD
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. G. Brindamour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Marcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Claude Dussault Chairman
Christian Menkens Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mathieu Lamy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.18%17 510
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC22.05%40 823
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.73%38 849
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.52%35 470
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.81%32 789
SAMPO OYJ11.28%25 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ