Intact Financial : 2020 Annual Report (PDF)

We believe that insurance is about people, not things. Our purpose is clear - to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times.
Our purpose extends beyond simply getting customers back on track after a crisis. We combine our financial strength and deep industry expertise to help build a resilient society.
Our strength is based on living our Values, caring for people, being open and honest, taking accountability, and driving change.
Our Values Guide Us
We won't compromise on our Values because they matter as much as results.
Integrity
Being honest, open and fair, setting high standards, and standing up for what is right.
Respect
Being kind, seeing diversity as a strength, and being inclusive and collaborative.
Customer-driven
Listening to our customers, making it easy, finding solutions, and delivering second-to-none experiences.
Excellence
Acting with discipline, driving to outperform, embracing change, improving every day, and celebrating success, yet remaining humble.
Generosity
Helping others, protecting the environment, and making our communities more resilient.
We envision a future where we will continue to play an impactful role in helping customers and society to be more resilient.
What we aim to achieve
Our customers are
Our people are
Our Specialty Solutions
our advocates:
engaged:
business is a leader in
3 out of 4 customers are
Be recognized as a
North America:
our advocates, and 3 out
best employer and be
Achieve combined ratio
of 4 customers actively
a destination for top
in the low 90s, and
engage with us digitally.
talent and experts.
generate $6 billion in
annual DPW by 2025.
Our company is one of the most respected: Exceed industry ROE by five points and grow NOIPS 10% yearly over time.
Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $12 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has over 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector customers through offices in Canada and the U.S.
In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly- owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan Company, a leading managing general agent, distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.
In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.
DPW1 $12B total
21%
36%
By line of
Personal auto
Personal property
28%
15%
business
Commercial lines -
Commercial lines -
Canada
U.S.
63%
9%
Intact Insurance
BrokerLink
By
13%
15%
brand
belairdirect
Intact Insurance
Specialty Solutions
(U.S.)
Total shareholder return 14% CAGR over the past ten years
400%
350
300
250
200
150
100
Intact Financial Corporation
S&P/TSX Banks
50
S&P U.S. P&C Insurance
S&P/TSX Composite
0
-50
S&P/TSX Life Insurance
Table of contents
Our Values and Our Objectives
1
Board of Directors
13
ESG Content Map
202
Company Profile
2
Executive Committee Members
13
Shareholder and Corporate
Financial Highlights
3
MD&A and Financial Statements
14
Information
203
Canadian Industry Outperformance
4
Glossary
196
Why Invest with Intact
Back cover
CEO's Letter
5
Five-Year Financial History
200
Chairman's Letter
11
Three-Year Quarterly Financial
History
201
Certain statements made in this annual report are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the company's strategy, new products and services, lines of business, revenue, underwriting and investment performance, profitability and growth projections, use of technology, data and artificial intelligence, funding of projects, position within the industry and markets where it operates, return on equity, net operating income per share and improved cross-border efficiencies, as well as the sharing economy, climate change, diversity and inclusion, market conditions and the impact on the Company of the occurrence of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing events, the proposed acquisition (the "RSA Acquisition") of RSA Insurance Group Plc. ("RSA") and the completion and timing for completion of the RSA Acquisition. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.
Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and annual MD&A. Estimates and assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of all requisite approvals relating to the RSA Acquisition and on terms acceptable to the Company, the realization of the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the RSA Acquisition, and economic and political environments and industry conditions. There can be no assurance that the RSA Acquisition will be completed, or if completed, that the strategic and financial benefits expected to result from the RSA Acquisition will be realized. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and we caution you against unduly relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this annual report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please read the cautionary note at the beginning of the annual MD&A.
