Intact Financial : Annual Information Form (for the year ended December 31, 2020)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements included or incorporated by reference in this Annual Information Form about the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely", "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other similar or comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking statements directly included in this AIF are made as at March 31, 2021 and all forward-looking statements incorporated by reference are made as at December 31, 2020, and are subject to change after these dates. This AIF also contains forward-looking statements with respect to the proposed acquisition (the "RSA Acquisition") of RSA Insurance Group Plc. ("RSA") and the completion of and timing for completion of the RSA Acquisition, as well as with respect to the acquisition of The Guarantee Company of North America ("The Guarantee") and Frank Cowan Company Limited ("FCC") and with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions on the Company's operations and financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition to other estimates and assumptions which may be identified herein, estimates and assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the receipt of all requisite approvals relating to the RSA Acquisition in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to the Company, the realization of the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the RSA Acquisition, and economic and political environments and industry conditions. However, the completion of the RSA Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, termination rights and other risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, regulatory approvals, and there can be no assurance that the RSA Acquisition will be completed. There can also be no assurance that if the RSA Acquisition is completed, the strategic and financial benefits expected to result from the RSA Acquisition will be realized. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance

or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors: