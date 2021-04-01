Intact Financial : Annual Information Form (for the year ended December 31, 2020)

Certain of the statements included or incorporated by reference in this Annual Information Form about the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely", "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other similar or comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking statements directly included in this AIF are made as at March 31, 2021 and all forward-looking statements incorporated by reference are made as at December 31, 2020, and are subject to change after these dates. This AIF also contains forward-looking statements with respect to the proposed acquisition (the "RSA Acquisition") of RSA Insurance Group Plc. ("RSA") and the completion of and timing for completion of the RSA Acquisition, as well as with respect to the acquisition of The Guarantee Company of North America ("The Guarantee") and Frank Cowan Company Limited ("FCC") and with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions on the Company's operations and financial performance.
Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition to other estimates and assumptions which may be identified herein, estimates and assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the receipt of all requisite approvals relating to the RSA Acquisition in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to the Company, the realization of the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the RSA Acquisition, and economic and political environments and industry conditions. However, the completion of the RSA Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, termination rights and other risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, regulatory approvals, and there can be no assurance that the RSA Acquisition will be completed. There can also be no assurance that if the RSA Acquisition is completed, the strategic and financial benefits expected to result from the RSA Acquisition will be realized. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance
or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors:
expected regulatory processes and outcomes in connection with the Company's business;
the Company's ability to implement its strategy or operate its business as management currently expects;
the Company's ability to accurately assess the risks associated with the insurance policies that the Company writes;
unfavourable capital market developments or other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions, which may affect the Company's investments, floating rate securities and funding obligations under its pension plans;
the cyclical nature of the P&C insurance industry;
management's ability to accurately predict future claims frequency and severity, including in the high-net-worth and personal auto lines of business;
government regulations designed to protect policyholders and creditors rather than investors;
litigation and regulatory actions, including with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic;
periodic negative publicity regarding the insurance industry;
intense competition;
the Company's reliance on brokers and third parties to sell its products to clients and provide services to the Company and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions on such brokers and third parties;
the Company's ability to successfully pursue its acquisition strategy;
the Company's ability to execute its business strategy;
the Company's ability to achieve synergies arising from successful integration plans relating to acquisitions;
the uncertainty of obtaining in a timely manner, or at all, the regulatory approvals required to complete the RSA Acquisition;
unfavourable capital markets developments or other factors that may adversely affect the Company's ability to refinance the bridge for the RSA Acquisition;
the Company's ability to improve its combined ratio, retain existing and attract new business, retain key employees and achieve synergies and maintain market position arising from successful integration plans relating to the RSA Acquisition, as well as management's estimates and expectations in relation to future economic and business conditions and other factors in relation to the RSA Acquisition and resulting impact on growth and accretion in various financial metrics;
the Company's ability to otherwise complete the integration of the business acquired within anticipated time periods and at expected cost levels, as well as its ability to operate in new jurisdictions relating to the RSA Acquisition;
the Company's profitability and ability to improve its combined ratio in the United States;
the Company's participation in the Facility Association (a mandatory pooling arrangement among all industry participants) and similar mandated risk-sharing pools;
terrorist attacks and ensuing events;
the occurrence and frequency of catastrophe events, including a major earthquake;
catastrophe losses caused by severe weather and other weather-related losses, as well as the impact of climate change;
the occurrence of and response to public health crises including epidemics, pandemics or outbreaks of new infectious diseases, including more recently the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing events;
