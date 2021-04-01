Log in
Intact Financial : Annual Information Form (for the year ended December 31, 2020)

04/01/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
Make it

Intact

Intact Financial Corporation

Annual Information Form 2020

March 31, 2021

Our purpose, Values and core belief

We believe that insurance is about people, not things. Our purpose is clear - to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times.

Our purpose extends beyond simply getting customers back on track after a crisis. We combine our financial strength and deep industry expertise to help build a resilient society.

Our strength is based on living our Values, caring for people, being open and honest, taking accountability, and driving change.

1 Intact Financial Corporation Annual Information Form 2020

Our Values Guide Us

We won't compromise on our Values because they matter as much as results.

Integrity

Being honest, open and fair, setting high standards, and standing up for what is right.

Respect

Being kind, seeing diversity as a strength, and being inclusive and collaborative.

Customer-driven

Listening to our customers, making it easy, finding solutions, and delivering second-to-none experiences.

Excellence

Acting with discipline, driving to outperform, embracing change, improving every day, and celebrating success, yet remaining humble.

Generosity

Helping others, protecting the environment, and making our communities more resilient.

We envision a future where we will continue to play an impactful role in helping customers and society to be more resilient.

What we aim to achieve

Our customers are

Our people are

Our Specialty Solutions

our advocates:

engaged:

business is a leader in

3 out of 4 customers are

Be recognized as a

North America:

our advocates, and 3 out

best employer and be

Achieve combined ratio

of 4 customers actively

a destination for top

in the low 90s, and

engage with us digitally.

talent and experts.

generate $6 billion in

annual DPW by 2025.

Our company is one of the most respected: Exceed industry ROE by five points and grow NOIPS 10% yearly over time.

Intact Financial Corporation Annual Information Form 2020

2

Table of Contents

and list of information incorporated by reference

Page reference

Consolidated Financial

MD&A for the year ended

Statements for the year

Management Proxy

Annual

December 31, 2020

ended December 31, 2020

Circular 2021

Information

(Incorporated

(Incorporated

(Incorporated

Form

by Reference)

by Reference)

by Reference)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

4

61-84

32-37,42-44

Corporate Structure

6

Name, Address and Incorporation

6

Intercorporate Relationships

7

General Development of the Business

8

Three-Year History

8

Reorganizations

9

Description of our Business

10

4

Canada and U.S.

10

12-14,15-17

Activities and Products

10

Brands

10

Distribution Methods

10

Pricing and Underwriting

11

Claims Management

11

Innovation

12

35

External Reinsurance

13

50

45, 46

Risk-Sharing Industry Pools

13

41

Regulatory Matters

13

52-58, 73, 74

55

Competitive Conditions

13

7, 25-27,28-30, 70

Cycles and Seasonality

14

96

Corporate and Other

14

18, 35-37,44-47,52-58

Environmental, Social and Governance Activities

15

41-42

Risk Factors

15

61-84

32-37,42-44

Description of Capital Structure

16

Common Shares

16

Class A Shares

16

52-54

Restrictions on Ownership and Transfers of Shares

17

Debt Securities

18

51

Shareholder Rights Plan

19

Ratings

19

58-81

Dividends

21

82

Common Share Dividend Increases

21

58

Market for Securities

22

Trading Price and Volume

22

Directors and Executive Officers

24

Directors of the Company

24

20-33

Executive Officers of the Company

25

Committees of the Board of Directors

26

61-62

20-33,50-54,77-90

Shareholdings of Directors and Executive Officers

27

Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties or Sanctions

27

Conflicts of Interest

27

Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions

28

80

Interest of Management and Others in Material Transactions

28

Transfer Agent and Registrar

28

Material Contracts

29

Interests of Experts

31

Additional Information

31

Glossary of Terms

32

Schedule A - Summary of Amended and Restated Rights

Plan

34

Schedule B - Mandate of the Audit Committee

37

3 Intact Financial Corporation Annual Information Form 2020

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements included or incorporated by reference in this Annual Information Form about the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely", "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other similar or comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking statements directly included in this AIF are made as at March 31, 2021 and all forward-looking statements incorporated by reference are made as at December 31, 2020, and are subject to change after these dates. This AIF also contains forward-looking statements with respect to the proposed acquisition (the "RSA Acquisition") of RSA Insurance Group Plc. ("RSA") and the completion of and timing for completion of the RSA Acquisition, as well as with respect to the acquisition of The Guarantee Company of North America ("The Guarantee") and Frank Cowan Company Limited ("FCC") and with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions on the Company's operations and financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition to other estimates and assumptions which may be identified herein, estimates and assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the receipt of all requisite approvals relating to the RSA Acquisition in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to the Company, the realization of the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the RSA Acquisition, and economic and political environments and industry conditions. However, the completion of the RSA Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, termination rights and other risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, regulatory approvals, and there can be no assurance that the RSA Acquisition will be completed. There can also be no assurance that if the RSA Acquisition is completed, the strategic and financial benefits expected to result from the RSA Acquisition will be realized. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance

or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors:

  • expected regulatory processes and outcomes in connection with the Company's business;
  • the Company's ability to implement its strategy or operate its business as management currently expects;
  • the Company's ability to accurately assess the risks associated with the insurance policies that the Company writes;
  • unfavourable capital market developments or other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions, which may affect the Company's investments, floating rate securities and funding obligations under its pension plans;
  • the cyclical nature of the P&C insurance industry;
  • management's ability to accurately predict future claims frequency and severity, including in the high-net-worth and personal auto lines of business;
  • government regulations designed to protect policyholders and creditors rather than investors;
  • litigation and regulatory actions, including with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • periodic negative publicity regarding the insurance industry;
  • intense competition;
  • the Company's reliance on brokers and third parties to sell its products to clients and provide services to the Company and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions on such brokers and third parties;
  • the Company's ability to successfully pursue its acquisition strategy;
  • the Company's ability to execute its business strategy;
  • the Company's ability to achieve synergies arising from successful integration plans relating to acquisitions;
  • the uncertainty of obtaining in a timely manner, or at all, the regulatory approvals required to complete the RSA Acquisition;
  • unfavourable capital markets developments or other factors that may adversely affect the Company's ability to refinance the bridge for the RSA Acquisition;
  • the Company's ability to improve its combined ratio, retain existing and attract new business, retain key employees and achieve synergies and maintain market position arising from successful integration plans relating to the RSA Acquisition, as well as management's estimates and expectations in relation to future economic and business conditions and other factors in relation to the RSA Acquisition and resulting impact on growth and accretion in various financial metrics;
  • the Company's ability to otherwise complete the integration of the business acquired within anticipated time periods and at expected cost levels, as well as its ability to operate in new jurisdictions relating to the RSA Acquisition;
  • the Company's profitability and ability to improve its combined ratio in the United States;
  • the Company's participation in the Facility Association (a mandatory pooling arrangement among all industry participants) and similar mandated risk-sharing pools;
  • terrorist attacks and ensuing events;
  • the occurrence and frequency of catastrophe events, including a major earthquake;
  • catastrophe losses caused by severe weather and other weather-related losses, as well as the impact of climate change;
  • the occurrence of and response to public health crises including epidemics, pandemics or outbreaks of new infectious diseases, including more recently the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing events;

Intact Financial Corporation Annual Information Form 2020

4

Disclaimer

Intact Financial Corporation published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 18:25:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 16 113 M 12 818 M 12 818 M
Net income 2021 1 400 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 22 025 M 17 524 M 17 520 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intact Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 180,60 CAD
Last Close Price 154,00 CAD
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. G. Brindamour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Marcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Claude Dussault Chairman
Christian Menkens Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mathieu Lamy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.18%17 510
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC22.05%40 823
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.73%38 849
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.52%35 470
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.81%32 789
SAMPO OYJ11.28%25 076
