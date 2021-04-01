Intact Financial : Management Proxy Circular (for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders 2021)

March 31, 2021

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors and Senior Management team of Intact Financial Corporation, we are very pleased to invite you to join us at the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Intact Financial Corporation that will take place on May 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The well-being and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders are our top priority. As such, due to the unprecedented and continuing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will once again hold our Meeting this year in a virtual-only format, which will be conducted via live webcast. The webcast will be available at https://web.lumiagm.com/439189203. Detailed information on how to participate in the virtual Meeting is included in this Management Proxy Circular.

At this Meeting, you will have the opportunity to obtain first-hand information on Intact Financial Corporation, learn about our plans for the future, ask questions and hear your fellow shareholders' questions, and be called upon to vote on matters described in this Management Proxy Circular, as if you were physically present at the Meeting and regardless of your geographic location.

If you cannot attend the virtual Meeting, we invite you to exercise your vote by proxy, as described in the attached documents.

We also invite you to consult our website for information on our recent presentations to the investment community and on our results. Also available online is the full text of our 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Social Impact Report and other useful information.

As a valued shareholder, we appreciate and welcome your participation in the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Intact Financial Corporation.

Sincerely,