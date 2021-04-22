Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Intact Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFC   CA45823T1066

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(IFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intact Financial : Nneka Obiano brings passion and a fresh perspective to volunteering

04/22/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Volunteer Week runs from April 18-24 in Canada and the United States. This week, we're celebrating our hard-working volunteers across the company who generously give their time to the causes that matter most to them.

Sometimes it takes a fresh pair of eyes to see how a small change can have the biggest impact. And that's exactly what Nneka Obiano, a Customer Service Representative on the Claims team, did for one of our charitable partners.

Nneka, who did content marketing for health and e-commerce organizations before joining Intact, volunteered as a marketing coach with Community Forests International . She worked with the New Brunswick-based charity in the lead up to their annual 'Forests Forever' fundraiser, helping them reach their goal of raising $16,000 to support the organization's forest protection and restoration efforts.

How did Nneka help? By helping to simplify the campaign message and improve the donor journey, making it even easier for supporters to donate from the campaign's landing page.

'We're very steeped in our work, so having a trusted advisor and coach who can help provide an outside perspective is extremely valuable,' says Zach Melanson, program director at Community Forests International.

Nneka worked with the charity for about four months as part of the Community Impact 's Skills-Based Volunteer program. With her manager's support, she dedicated about one hour every two weeks during her regular working hours to help the charity meet their goals.

'The opportunity combined two of my passions: fighting climate change and marketing,' says Nneka. 'It was great working with them. They are a team of really passionate and driven people who genuinely care about the environment and helping people.'

After the fundraising campaign, Nneka helped inform the charity's marketing and sales strategy to save more endangered forests through their Forest Carbon projects and provided digital marketing advice on their volunteer-led 'Plant 4 Pemba' Campaign, which raises funds for the charity's project on Pemba Island in Zanzibar.

'Nneka helped us understand new opportunities to market our organization and bring our work to more values-aligned companies - which has helped us protect and restore more forests,' says Zach.

Social Impact at Intact

You can read more about how we helped our communities in 2020 in our Social Impact Report .

Disclaimer

Intact Financial Corporation published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 12:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
08:10aINTACT FINANCIAL  : Nneka Obiano brings passion and a fresh perspective to volun..
PU
04/20WHY I VOLUNTEER : Employees explain why they help their communities
PU
04/07INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION  : Annual Reports Now Available
AQ
04/06AM BEST  : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Intact Financial Corporation's Subordi..
BU
04/06INTACT FINANCIAL  : CEO's letter to shareholders 2020
PU
04/01INTACT FINANCIAL  : Annual Information Form (for the year ended December 31, 202..
PU
04/01INTACT FINANCIAL  : Management Proxy Circular (for the Annual and Special Meetin..
PU
04/01INTACT FINANCIAL  : 2020 Annual Report (PDF)
PU
03/31INTACT FINANCIAL  : Completes $250 Million Subordinated Notes Offering
MT
03/31INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION  : Completes $250 million Fixed-To-Fixed Rate Subor..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 197 M 12 955 M 12 955 M
Net income 2021 1 400 M 1 120 M 1 120 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 23 228 M 18 608 M 18 579 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intact Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 180,70 CAD
Last Close Price 162,75 CAD
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. G. Brindamour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Marcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Claude Dussault Chairman
Christian Menkens Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mathieu Lamy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.98%18 608
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.94%39 576
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC23.51%39 263
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.71%36 903
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.70%33 808
SAMPO OYJ14.35%26 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ