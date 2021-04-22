Intact Financial : Nneka Obiano brings passion and a fresh perspective to volunteering

National Volunteer Week runs from April 18-24 in Canada and the United States. This week, we're celebrating our hard-working volunteers across the company who generously give their time to the causes that matter most to them.

Sometimes it takes a fresh pair of eyes to see how a small change can have the biggest impact. And that's exactly what Nneka Obiano, a Customer Service Representative on the Claims team, did for one of our charitable partners.

Nneka, who did content marketing for health and e-commerce organizations before joining Intact, volunteered as a marketing coach with Community Forests International . She worked with the New Brunswick-based charity in the lead up to their annual 'Forests Forever' fundraiser, helping them reach their goal of raising $16,000 to support the organization's forest protection and restoration efforts.

How did Nneka help? By helping to simplify the campaign message and improve the donor journey, making it even easier for supporters to donate from the campaign's landing page.

'We're very steeped in our work, so having a trusted advisor and coach who can help provide an outside perspective is extremely valuable,' says Zach Melanson, program director at Community Forests International.

Nneka worked with the charity for about four months as part of the Community Impact 's Skills-Based Volunteer program. With her manager's support, she dedicated about one hour every two weeks during her regular working hours to help the charity meet their goals.

'The opportunity combined two of my passions: fighting climate change and marketing,' says Nneka. 'It was great working with them. They are a team of really passionate and driven people who genuinely care about the environment and helping people.'

After the fundraising campaign, Nneka helped inform the charity's marketing and sales strategy to save more endangered forests through their Forest Carbon projects and provided digital marketing advice on their volunteer-led 'Plant 4 Pemba' Campaign, which raises funds for the charity's project on Pemba Island in Zanzibar.

'Nneka helped us understand new opportunities to market our organization and bring our work to more values-aligned companies - which has helped us protect and restore more forests,' says Zach.

Social Impact at Intact

