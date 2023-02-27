PIC agrees 6.5 billion pound buy-in with RSA's pension scheme

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Pension Insurance Corporation
has agreed a pensions buy-in deal totalling around 6.5 billion
pounds ($7.79 billion) with insurer RSA Group covering the
pensions of 40,000 members, PIC said in a statement on Monday.
The buy-in is the largest ever bulk annuity deal of its
kind, PIC said, and involves the insurer taking on the risk of
the pension scheme's liabilities.
Companies have been trying to offload pension schemes from
their balance sheets in recent years as they are expensive to
run, while bulk annuity deals have provided a growing source of
income for insurers.
The deal comes after British insurer RSA was acquired by
Canada's biggest property and casualty insurer Intact Financial
Corp and Denmark's Tyrg in 2021.
($1 = 0.8344 pounds)
(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Louise Heavens)