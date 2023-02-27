Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Intact Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFC   CA45823T1066

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(IFC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
198.06 CAD   -0.14%
07:37aPIC agrees 6.5 billion pound buy-in with RSA's pension scheme
RE
07:18aIntact Financial, RSA UK Pension Trustees and Pension Insurance Corporation plc in UK Pension Buy-in Agreement
MT
07:02aIntact Financial Sheds U.K. GBP6.5 Billion of Pension Exposure
DJ
PIC agrees 6.5 billion pound buy-in with RSA's pension scheme

02/27/2023 | 07:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Pension Insurance Corporation has agreed a pensions buy-in deal totalling around 6.5 billion pounds ($7.79 billion) with insurer RSA Group covering the pensions of 40,000 members, PIC said in a statement on Monday.

The buy-in is the largest ever bulk annuity deal of its kind, PIC said, and involves the insurer taking on the risk of the pension scheme's liabilities.

Companies have been trying to offload pension schemes from their balance sheets in recent years as they are expensive to run, while bulk annuity deals have provided a growing source of income for insurers.

The deal comes after British insurer RSA was acquired by Canada's biggest property and casualty insurer Intact Financial Corp and Denmark's Tyrg in 2021.

($1 = 0.8344 pounds) (Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 20 452 M 15 019 M 15 019 M
Net income 2023 1 905 M 1 399 M 1 399 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 2,21%
Capitalization 34 711 M 25 489 M 25 489 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 28 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intact Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 198,06 CAD
Average target price 221,08 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles J. G. Brindamour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Marcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
Mathieu Lamy Vice Chairman-Innovation & Technology
Patrick Barbeau Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.62%25 489
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-4.85%44 360
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-1.15%43 014
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.86%42 678
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-2.96%34 652
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.10.18%25 526