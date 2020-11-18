Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Intact Financial Corporation    IFC   CA45823T1066

INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(IFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UK insurer RSA receives 7.2 billion sterling cash takeover offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 02:25am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's RSA Insurance said on Wednesday it had received a cash offer worth 7.2 billion pounds from Canadian insurer Intact Financial and Danish insurer Tryg.

RSA said its directors had unanimously backed the bid and recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the consortium's offer, which the insurer had first flagged earlier this month.

Best known in Britain for its More Than brand, RSA provides home, motor and commercial insurance and has large operations in Canada, Ireland and Scandinavia.

If successful, the suitors would carve up RSA with Intact keeping RSA's Canada, UK and international operations, while Tryg would take control of RSA's Sweden and Norway businesses. The pair would also co-own RSA's Danish unit.

Tryg would pay 4.2 billion pounds while Intact would contribute 3 billion pounds, with the overall offer representing a 51% premium to RSA's closing share price of 460 pence on November 4.

"Our deep knowledge of these markets makes us ideally placed to integrate, operate and enhance the value of our combined group over the long-term," Morten Hübbe, chief executive of Tryg, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.36% 146.84 Delayed Quote.4.57%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC -0.52% 647 Delayed Quote.14.39%
TRYG A/S -1.85% 185.9 Delayed Quote.-5.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
02:25aUK insurer RSA receives 7.2 billion sterling cash takeover offer
RE
02:12aIntact Financial Corporation, together with Tryg, to Acquire International P&..
AQ
11/16Canadian banks, insurers to take part in climate project, central bank says
RE
11/12Intact Financial Corporation Announces $1.25 Billion Bought Deal Private Plac..
GL
11/12Intact Financial to Raise $3.2 Billion in Share Subscription as It Mulls Bid ..
DJ
11/12INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Agreement with Cornerstone Investors to..
AQ
11/12AM Best Comments on Intact Financial Corporation's Potential Acquisition of C..
AQ
11/12GOLDMAN HIRES BARCLAYS BANKER BION T : memo
RE
11/12Goldman hires Barclays banker Bion to ride insurance deal boom -memo
RE
11/11AM BEST : Comments on Intact Financial Corporation's Potential Acquisition of Ce..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 342 M 8 654 M 8 654 M
Net income 2020 982 M 750 M 750 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
Yield 2020 2,28%
Capitalization 21 001 M 16 034 M 16 024 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intact Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 164,71 CAD
Last Close Price 146,84 CAD
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Brindamour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claude Dussault Chairman
Mathieu Lamy Chief Operating & Information Officer, EVP
Louis Marcotte Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christian Menkens Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.57%16 034
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.94%35 219
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-1.39%34 523
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-25.15%33 160
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-11.63%29 817
SAMPO OYJ-5.35%24 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group