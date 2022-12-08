08. Special Feature: Research and Innovation466KB 12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 17 Special Feature: Research and Innovation Special Feature: Research and Innovation Co., Ltd. The decision to marry with INTAGE is for creating a next- generation system at top speed Research and Innovation Co., Ltd. (RnI) joined the INTAGE Group in May 2021 and is positioned as one of the major pillars of INTAGE's growth strategy. We interviewed Kuninobu Nakaoka, President of RnI, about the appeal of CODE, the app operated by RnI, and the realization of the CX Marketing Platform as a member of the INTAGE Group. The CODE app enables companies to approach consumers directly RnI is a venture company founded in 2011. Based on my expertise in mystery shopping surveys (surveys of customer satisfaction among store employees by investigators masquerading as customers), I first launched a customer experience-based research service called "Mycomment." This service replaced the subject of the mystery shopping survey with products from manufacturers and retailers, and is a mechanism that makes participants to purchase products at actual stores and observes the actual state of consumption at home, which had been considered difficult for research companies to do so until now. This method was favorably adopted by many manufacturers, and we have received nice feedback that this survey could have only been done by RnI. The survey is still widely used today. President and CEO Research and Innovation Co., Ltd. Kuninobu Nakaoka Subsequently, the survey led to our plan to have survey participants purchase products in a more natural way: we launched a "CODE" app that could reach consumers (app users) who purchased products in a normal way. This app captures the daily purchase data generated by consumers, makes it possible to instantly conduct questionnaire surveys based on the data, and at the same time makes operational various sales promotion functions such as to solicit purchase of a specific product. In addition, by simultaneously implementing a function that allows users Flow chart of CODE app A one-stop platform to do research, test marketing, sales promotion and advertising Companies Retailers Manufacturers Media Consumers Peer information Reaction of consumers Non-bargain sales promotion CODE Market shares Purchasing data, Voices of purchases Research BI tool evaluations and word- of-mouth New product sampling Sales slips Ad distribution Questionnaires Purchasing information of the targets Product proposals, word-of-mouth Ad suitable to the Loyalty points and coupons targets Sales promotion Ads Rewards Compensation to post reviews of purchased products, in addition to purchasing data, tens of millions of product word-of-mouth data have been accumulated. This trajectory shows that RnI started with a survey of the actual situation of consumers, and has led to our creation of a system that enables direct approach to consumers, such as collecting a massive amount of shopping data and conducting surveys, sales promotion, and advertising. This is truly our strength. Another great strength of us is that we can link the thought processes of consumers' customer journeys and the business processes of companies. We partnered with INTAGE, sharing the same goal of a CX Marketing Platform In 2018, RnI entered into a capital and business alliance with INTAGE, with the aim of improving data quality by utilizing INTAGE's product masters for CODE. At first, there were some overlaps in the business of both companies, and honestly speaking, it was not easy to work together. However, RnI's aim was to evolve existing product surveys and product development business processes and establish a new marketing platform that could allow companies to directly connect with consumers and experiment with surveys and measures (such as advertising and sales promotion). Therefore, we thought that by partnering with INTAGE, the undisputed leader in data and research, we could materialize the platform at the fastest possible speed. In fact, INTAGE had also been targeting this as a new field for many years. Becoming a subsidiary of INTAGE (what we call marriage) meant to recognize that both companies needed to clarify respective roles according to the notion that we have INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022 18 the same goal, which happened to be the CX Marketing Platform. In other words, we got married because we were able to be together on the same page and agreed on the goal. Of course, I felt convinced that INTAGE could help us grow faster, and in fact, RnI's business since then has been growing rapidly. As this is a teaming up of a venture and a large company, we still have areas where we could not easily understand each other. INTAGE's people who have been seconded to RnI sometimes get bewildered by the differences in corporate culture. However, this seems perfectly natural in the process of both companies making steady progress, and it also means that the entire process is to deepen mutual understanding, clarify goals, and accelerate progress. I am being convinced that the teaming of the two companies is becoming a powerful engine to accelerate growth and business. In addition to its business and data, I think the real appeal of INTAGE is its people. When talented people create a new system, everything will accelerate. Through our CX Marketing Platform, our vision of "making the world more convenient with data" will be realized Going forward, our immediate goal is to establish CX Marketing Platform-an evolutionary CRM* that connects consumers, retailers, and manufacturers with purchase data-and to make it the gold standard for manufacturers and retailers. Of course, to change the corporate business processes is a big story. We need to convince customers how good the system is. Because its effectiveness can be verified with purchase data, we need to show it to potential customers, in the case of sales promotion, for example. If a strong outcome is achieved, a customer company would have no reason not to use it, but the challenge is that there are no success stories yet. In other words, the CX Marketing Platform itself is unprecedented, and companies will also need to improve their marketing skills to a certain extent in order to conduct marketing directly to consumers, making many more functions to operate unmanned. I think that in the previous marketing method, we used good methods as a matter of course despite being analogue, such as to go visit consumers, or to stand in the store and listen to the voices of actual customers. I actually like such a method. However, with the advancement of IT, various things have been replaced from being analogue to being digital. We now use smartphones instead of paper questionnaires. While the surveys have become more convenient, the method of listening to customers' voices in close proximity has been demoted. The beauty of the CX Marketing Platform is to create this function once again as a more convenient mechanism. Creating an unprecedented thing and making it used by companies is to realize our vision "Making the world more convenient with data." This is truly an innovation, as our company name suggests. Our purpose is to keep creating something exciting. Please look forward to the future efforts of RnI and INTAGE. * CRM (Customer Relationship Management) is a process in which a company administers its interactions with customers, typically using customer management techniques. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Intage Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about INTAGE HOLDINGS INC. 01:03a Intage : 18,704kb PU 01:03a Intage : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB PU 01:03a Intage : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB PU 01:03a Intage : 09. cfo message319kb PU 01:03a 08. Special Feature : Research and Innovation466KB PU 01:03a Intage : 10. Sustainability2,220KB PU 01:03a Intage : 06. Stakeholders3,590KB PU 01:03a Intage : 05. The Purpose of the NTAGE Group962KB PU 01:03a Intage : 04. ceo message881kb PU 01:03a Intage : 03. our unique points147kb PU