  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4326   JP3152790006

INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.

(4326)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:49 2022-12-08 am EST
1375.00 JPY   +0.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INTAGE : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB

12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Know today,

Power tomorrow

INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022

01 Who we are / At a Glance

Know today, Power tomorrow

We connect our customers to their customers,

to create a prosperous society of limitless possibilities.

Changes by consumers, changes by customers, and sustainability

Since 1960, when INTAGE was established, the Company and its group companies have developed by emphasizing strength in collecting, processing and analyzing data, and giving information value for customers. Through activities in support of both marketing and the business strategies of customers (especially those in manufacturing), we also contribute to benefits for consumers and other ultimate end-users. This is our mission.

In addition to the prolonged impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, the impact of higher prices of raw materials and crude oil on corporate economic activities and households remains uncertain, and consumers' lifestyles, attitudes, values, and purchasing behavior are also changing. In such an environment, we have started the final year of the INTAGE Group's 13th Medium-Term Management Plan. We will continue to evolve by steadily remained attuned to such changes in customers and consumers, and by aiming to be deeply involved and work hand in glove with customers to solve their business issues and aid their decision-making, and contributing to business creation and transformation. We can do this by utilizing the data which is our source of strength.

At a Glance

Customers in Panel

Survey2

Approx.

400

companies

(Fiscal June 2022)

Consolidated Net Sales

¥ 60.2

billion

29 years of sales

increases1

(Fiscal June 2022)

INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022

02

CONTENTS

P01

Who we are / At a Glance

P21

Sustainability

P03

Our Growth Path and Reasons for Growth

P24

Social

P05

OUR UNIQUE POINTS

P26

Environment

P07

CEO MESSAGE

P27

Board of Directors

P11

The Purpose of the INTAGE Group

P29

Corporate Governance

P13

Stakeholders

P33

10-Year Financial and

P15

Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan

Non-Financial Data Summary

P17

Special Feature: Research and Innovation Co., Ltd.

P35

Financial Data

P19

CFO MESSAGE

P38

Corporate Data

Expansion of Overseas

Mighty Monitor®

Operations

11Countries

(Internet Survey

Rate of Female

Access Panel3

Managers5

Monitor)

3.88

and Regions4

24.7%

million

(June 30, 2022)

(October 2022)

1: Used net sales of ¥56.2 billion for thefiscal year endedJune 2020, an irregular 15-month term due to a change in the fiscal year end.

2: The number of customers with a routine contract for panel surveys (SRI+®and SCI®) of INTAGE and INTAGE Healthcare

3: The number of monitorswho completed a research project or updated their profiledata within the last 12 months

4: China, South Korea, HongKong, Macao, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Singapore,Indonesia and the Philippines in Asia, and the United States

5: Coverage: INTAGEHOLDINGS, INTAGE, INTAGE RESEARCH,INTAGE Healthcare, INTAGE TECHNOSPHERE, and INTAGE ASSOCIATES

Disclaimer

Intage Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 62 790 M 459 M 459 M
Net income 2023 4 020 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 52 483 M 384 M 384 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 135
Free-Float 66,5%
Duration : Period :
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 367,00 JPY
Average target price 1 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noriaki Ishizuka Director & Deputy GM-Sales
Kenji Iketani Manager-Business Administration
Sonore Sugawa Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shinobu Aiba Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Shizue Kishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-22.92%384
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.78%16 425
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.3.28%15 524
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.61%13 259
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-14.29%12 697
WPP PLC-24.93%11 187