INTAGE : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB

01 Who we are / At a Glance

Know today, Power tomorrow

We connect our customers to their customers,

to create a prosperous society of limitless possibilities.

Changes by consumers, changes by customers, and sustainability

Since 1960, when INTAGE was established, the Company and its group companies have developed by emphasizing strength in collecting, processing and analyzing data, and giving information value for customers. Through activities in support of both marketing and the business strategies of customers (especially those in manufacturing), we also contribute to benefits for consumers and other ultimate end-users. This is our mission.

In addition to the prolonged impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, the impact of higher prices of raw materials and crude oil on corporate economic activities and households remains uncertain, and consumers' lifestyles, attitudes, values, and purchasing behavior are also changing. In such an environment, we have started the final year of the INTAGE Group's 13th Medium-Term Management Plan. We will continue to evolve by steadily remained attuned to such changes in customers and consumers, and by aiming to be deeply involved and work hand in glove with customers to solve their business issues and aid their decision-making, and contributing to business creation and transformation. We can do this by utilizing the data which is our source of strength.

At a Glance

Customers in Panel

Survey2

Approx.

400

companies

(Fiscal June 2022)

Consolidated Net Sales

¥ 60.2

billion

29 years of sales

increases1

(Fiscal June 2022)