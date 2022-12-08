INTAGE : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB

to create a prosperous society of limitless possibilities.
Changes by consumers, changes by customers, and sustainability
Since 1960, when INTAGE was established, the Company and its group companies have developed by emphasizing strength in collecting, processing and analyzing data, and giving information value for customers. Through activities in support of both marketing and the business strategies of customers (especially those in manufacturing), we also contribute to benefits for consumers and other ultimate end-users. This is our mission.
In addition to the prolonged impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, the impact of higher prices of raw materials and crude oil on corporate economic activities and households remains uncertain, and consumers' lifestyles, attitudes, values, and purchasing behavior are also changing. In such an environment, we have started the final year of the INTAGE Group's 13th Medium-Term Management Plan. We will continue to evolve by steadily remained attuned to such changes in customers and consumers, and by aiming to be deeply involved and work hand in glove with customers to solve their business issues and aid their decision-making, and contributing to business creation and transformation. We can do this by utilizing the data which is our source of strength.
At a Glance
Customers in Panel
Survey2
Approx.
400
companies
(Fiscal June 2022)
Consolidated Net Sales
¥ 60.2
billion
29 years of sales
increases1
(Fiscal June 2022)
INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022
02
CONTENTS
P01
Who we are / At a Glance
P21
Sustainability
P03
Our Growth Path and Reasons for Growth
P24
Social
P05
OUR UNIQUE POINTS
P26
Environment
P07
CEO MESSAGE
P27
Board of Directors
P11
The Purpose of the INTAGE Group
P29
Corporate Governance
P13
Stakeholders
P33
10-Year Financial and
P15
Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan
Non-Financial Data Summary
P17
Special Feature: Research and Innovation Co., Ltd.
P35
Financial Data
P19
CFO MESSAGE
P38
Corporate Data
Expansion of Overseas
Mighty Monitor®
Operations
11Countries
(Internet Survey
Rate of Female
Access Panel3
Managers5
Monitor)
3.88
and Regions4
24.7%
million
(June 30, 2022)
(October 2022)
1: Used net sales of ¥56.2 billion for thefiscal year endedJune 2020, an irregular 15-month term due to a change in the fiscal year end.
2: The number of customers with a routine contract for panel surveys (SRI+®and SCI®) of INTAGE and INTAGE Healthcare
3: The number of monitorswho completed a research project or updated their profiledata within the last 12 months
4: China, South Korea, HongKong, Macao, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Singapore,Indonesia and the Philippines in Asia, and the United States
