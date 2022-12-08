Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4326   JP3152790006

INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.

(4326)
  Report
2022-12-08
1376.00 JPY   +0.66%
INTAGE : 02. Our Growth Path and Reasons for Growth360KB

12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
03 Our Growth Path and Reasons for Growth

With panel research as its core business, the INTAGE Group has grown by expanding services, and industries and areas they serve

6

1980-1990s

19

8

1960-1970s

1960 Established Marketing Intelligence Corporation (MIC) Launched SDI (nationwide drugstore tracking research)*

1963 Adopted the IBM 1401 and started building infrastructure as an integrated information company

1964 Launched SCI®

(nationwide individual consumer panel research)

1965 Launched the data entry business

1973 Completed construction of company headquarters in Hibarigaoka (Tokyo)

1977 Launched SLI

(nationwide female consumer panel research)

  • Integrated to the SRI+ (nationwide retail store tracking research) in July 2021

1980 Launched the POS project

1987 Net sales surpassed ¥10 billion

1992 Started implementation of the SCI Scanning System

1994 Launched the SRI®

(nationwide retail store tracking research)

1996 MRS Co., Ltd. (currently INTAGE RESEARCH Inc.) became a subsidiary through capital participation

1999 Opened a Shanghai office as a foothold for overseas bases

19

Sales

exceeding

¥10 billion

Maintained sales in three business

areas of research, systems, and input

in the midst of a management crisis.

Launch of

Restructured the Company with the

systems business and POS projects.

the panel

survey

1960

1965

1970

1975

1980

1985

1990

INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022

04

2010s

2010

March 2010 Celebrated the 50th anniversary

0

2012

Acquired The Medical Information Research Institute, Inc.

(now INTAGE Real World Inc.)

2

2013

Transformed into a holding company.

Established INTAGE SINGAPORE Private Limited

Acquired CONSUMER SEARCH HONG KONG LIMITED (CSG)

2016

Established INTAGE Open Innovation Investment

Consolidated Net Sales

¥60.2billion

Limited Partnership

2017

Established INTAGE USA Inc.

2018

Acquired Buildsystem Co., Ltd., Acquired KYOWA

Sales growth for 29

KIKAKU LTD and NSK Co., Ltd.

consecutive years

2020

dataSpring Inc. became a subsidiary

2000s

Operating income

2021

Acquired Research and Innovation Co., Ltd.

¥4.6billion

2000

Acquired IBRD Japan Corporation (now INTAGE Healthcare Inc.)

Operating margin 7.7%

¥billion

and entered into the contract research organization (CRO) business

ROE

2001

Renamed to INTAGE Inc. Listed on the JASDAQ stock exchange.

%

70

2002

Officially started Internet-based business

11.3

Established INTAGE CHINA Inc. Entered into the Asian market

2005

Fiscal June 2022

Relocated Head Office to Akihabara, Tokyo

Announcement

2007

Acquired TM Marketing Inc. (now INTAGE Healthcare Inc.) and

of

officially started ethical pharmaceutical research

DECLARATION

60

2008

Established INTAGE (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

TO ACHIEVE

as the second business base in Asia

THE SDGs

Announcement

of THE INTAGE

GROUP WAY

00 2

50

Move to

  1. holding company structure

40

Company

30

name

change and

public listing

20

Established the foundation for marketing research by transforming panel survey and enhancing system construction in the advent of the Internet era.

Expanding the scope of business via active investment and M&As in the area of data utilization

10

Accelerating growth through global expansion centered on Asia, expansion of health care business, and promotion of data business.

0

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

(FY)

Fiscal 2019 is an irregular 15-month term (from April 2019 to June 2020) due to a change in the fiscal year end. Used net sales of ¥56.2 billion for a 12-month period (from April 2019 to March 2020) in the graph, instead of net sales of ¥66.8 billion for the 15-month term.

Intage Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022


© Publicnow 2022
