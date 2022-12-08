Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4326   JP3152790006

INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.

(4326)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50 2022-12-08 am EST
1376.00 JPY   +0.66%
Intage : 18,704kb
PU
Intage : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB
PU
Intage : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB
PU
INTAGE : 03. OUR UNIQUE POINTS147KB

12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
05 OUR UNIQUE POINTS

Our Unique Points

Expand the scale of the research business and expand into other areas

Toward further growth, along with changes in

customer companies and consumers

Currently, the INTAGE Group's business is focused on research. As the environment surrounding our customers and consumers is drastically changing, driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, our business needs to respond to diverse changes. Going forward, we aim to expand our activity field from research, with a focus on turning data into value. In expanding areas and scale, we will focus on capital policy and M&As in addition to expansion of business domains and enhancement of product capabilities.

Business scale expansion (illustration)

M&As

Area expansion

Enhancement of product capabilities Capital policy

Research

1 Panel surveys contributing to stable business performance

We have "product masters" that can be used for various marketing analysis, and about 400 panel customers as routine customers forming a stable customer base

Sales No. 1

Example of a

product package

display using

panel data

XX

market sales

No.1

Consolidated net sales and panel survey sales

(Millions of yen)

60,232

60,000

57,558

55,551

53,986

50,499

45,481

47,987

40,000

20,000

14,924

15,496

15,854

16,581

16,557

17,401

17,831

0

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

The strength of the INTAGE Group

2Value creation and systematization

of data through data handling

"Data handling" refers to technologies, skills, and know-how that enhance the value of data in each phase, as shown in the figure below. In reality, the vast amount of data owned by customers is not always ready to be used for business. The INTAGE Group has developed technological skills, and know- how, to appropriate collect data, as well as to adjust formats, aggregate and visualize data, and make analysis, value creation, and systematization by data analysts.

Data handling

Make a

Select data

process

master of

data

Aggregate

Collect

Customer

required

and

data

analyze

data

Transform

Process data

into usable

data

  • Used net sales of ¥56.2 billion for fiscal June 2020, an irregular 15-month term due to a change in the fiscal year end.

INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022

06

The importance and opportunity of data

"Information" is essential in every phase

The INTAGE Group's strength lies in the collection, processing and analysis of various types of information, including data, as processes to add value to the information. Information is always present in all phases

of the value chain of a customer, and we believe that the value creation of information, which goes beyond marketing research, has great potential to expand business opportunities.

Information

operation Main

Value chain of a company (e.g., manufacturing)

Product

Raw material

Processing and

Shipping

Sales

planning

procurement

manufacturing

activities Support

General management

Human Resources and Labor Management

Technology development

Turn information into value

3Diversity of methods and data available for research

One of the strengths of the INTAGE Group's marketing research is the variety of custom research methods and the abundance of data acquisition by monitors and devices.

Examples of data owned by the INTAGE Group that enable understanding of consumers

Smart TV viewing

Purchase data

Media contact

Location information

Dining menu

Sales data for the product

Automotive information

In-storepromotioninformation

Financial information

Data of awareness and values

A variety of research methods

Internet survey | Package design optimization service | Real-time video evaluation service | Smartphone

Quantitative research

research based on location logs | Venue test | Mystery shopper test | Home-use test | Mail survey | In-

store survey | In-store display survey

Qualitative research

Remote interview | Focus group interview | In-depth interview

Non-verbal research

Advertising creative evaluation using facial expression analysis | Response latency survey

Disclaimer

Intage Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 62 790 M 459 M 459 M
Net income 2023 4 020 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 52 483 M 384 M 384 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 135
Free-Float 66,5%
Managers and Directors
Noriaki Ishizuka Director & Deputy GM-Sales
Kenji Iketani Manager-Business Administration
Sonore Sugawa Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shinobu Aiba Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Shizue Kishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-22.92%384
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.78%16 425
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.3.28%15 524
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.61%13 259
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-14.29%12 697
WPP PLC-24.93%11 187