INTAGE : 03. OUR UNIQUE POINTS147KB

Expand the scale of the research business and expand into other areas
Toward further growth, along with changes in
customer companies and consumers
Currently, the INTAGE Group's business is focused on research. As the environment surrounding our customers and consumers is drastically changing, driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, our business needs to respond to diverse changes. Going forward, we aim to expand our activity field from research, with a focus on turning data into value. In expanding areas and scale, we will focus on capital policy and M&As in addition to expansion of business domains and enhancement of product capabilities.
Business scale expansion (illustration)
M&As
Area expansion
Enhancement of product capabilities Capital policy
Research
1 Panel surveys contributing to stable business performance
We have "product masters" that can be used for various marketing analysis, and about 400 panel customers as routine customers forming a stable customer base
Sales No. 1
Example of a
product package
display using
panel data
XX
market sales
No.1
Consolidated net sales and panel survey sales
(Millions of yen)
60,232
60,000
57,558
55,551
53,986
50,499
45,481
47,987
40,000
20,000
14,924
15,496
15,854
16,581
16,557
17,401
17,831
0
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
The strength of the INTAGE Group
2Value creation and systematization
of data through data handling
"Data handling" refers to technologies, skills, and know-how that enhance the value of data in each phase, as shown in the figure below. In reality, the vast amount of data owned by customers is not always ready to be used for business. The INTAGE Group has developed technological skills, and know- how, to appropriate collect data, as well as to adjust formats, aggregate and visualize data, and make analysis, value creation, and systematization by data analysts.
Data handling
Make a
Select data
process
master of
data
Aggregate
Collect
Customer
required
and
data
analyze
data
Transform
Process data
into usable
data
Used net sales of ¥56.2 billion for fiscal June 2020, an irregular 15-month term due to a change in the fiscal year end.
The importance and opportunity of data
"Information" is essential in every phase
The INTAGE Group's strength lies in the collection, processing and analysis of various types of information, including data, as processes to add value to the information. Information is always present in all phases
of the value chain of a customer, and we believe that the value creation of information, which goes beyond marketing research, has great potential to expand business opportunities.
Information
operation Main
Value chain of a company (e.g., manufacturing)
Product
Raw material
Processing and
Shipping
Sales
planning
procurement
manufacturing
activities Support
General management
Human Resources and Labor Management
Technology development
Turn information into value
3Diversity of methods and data available for research
One of the strengths of the INTAGE Group's marketing research is the variety of custom research methods and the abundance of data acquisition by monitors and devices.
Examples of data owned by the INTAGE Group that enable understanding of consumers
Smart TV viewing
Purchase data
Media contact
Location information
Dining menu
Sales data for the product
Automotive information
In-storepromotioninformation
Financial information
Data of awareness and values
A variety of research methods
Internet survey | Package design optimization service | Real-time video evaluation service | Smartphone
Quantitative research
research based on location logs | Venue test | Mystery shopper test | Home-use test | Mail survey | In-
store survey | In-store display survey
Qualitative research
Remote interview | Focus group interview | In-depth interview
