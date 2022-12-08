INTAGE : 05. The Purpose of the NTAGE Group962KB

The INTAGE Group's business is based on the trust of various stakeholders
Society
Consumers
Patients
Empathy
Our
Purpose
Survey
Customers
Create an affluent society with
Expectations
Trust
collaborators
(Companies)
ever-expanding possibilities
Data providers
A public
institution
of society
Sustainability
Declaration to Achieve
the SDGs
The INTAGE Group will contribute to the realization of a healthy, sustainable society through our efforts to maintain the data utilization environment, and to ceaselessly improve data utilization values
that connect the viewpoints of our customers with those of consumers.
Sustainability
Base
Increase corporate
Assetsvalue
and
Go beyond marketing research
Core Valuesto become an indispensable part of the data business world and
activities of consumers
Understanding consumers based
on data
Analytical abilities
Turning data into value
Holder of a wide variety of
Data handling abilities
data, including panel data
Management base
Financial base
Maintaining soundness and
Strong and sound financial base,
transparent management by
and financial strategies that
strengthening the governance
contribute to medium- to long-
system
term growth (capital strategy
and investment strategy)
Customer base
Human resources base
A stable customer base,
A wide variety of human
including manufacturers who are
resources with highly
customers of our panel surveys,
specialized analytical skills,
and customers who evaluate
industry understanding, and
and adopt our products and
data handling skills in marketing
services rooted in the Group's
research and IT fields
high level of expertise
Materiality
(Sustainable Priority)
We have formulated seven materialities based on the broad categories of "contribution to solving social issues through business" and "foundation to support sustainable contributions.
Use of social data to solve
social issues
Continue to be involved in the promotion of green purchasing in government offices
Use INTAGE's consumer data for full-scale collaboration between industry, government, and academia
Use data cloud and other technologies for linkage of data of consumers and others
Social contribution and contribution to the happiness of consumers
INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022
12
Group Vision
What does not change; Long-term perspective
THE INTAGE GROUP WAY
Group Vision
Know today,
Power tomorrow
We connect our customers to their customers, to create a prosperous society of limitless possibilities.
