    4326   JP3152790006

INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.

(4326)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50 2022-12-08 am EST
1376.00 JPY   +0.66%
01:03aIntage : 18,704kb
PU
01:03aIntage : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB
PU
INTAGE : 06. Stakeholders3,590KB

12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
13 Stakeholders

Our Stakeholders of the INTAGE Group

Stakeholders

The INTAGE Group's business is based on relationships with various stakeholders.

We strive to recognize the expectations of each stakeholder -- data providers, customers and companies, employees, shareholders, and partners -- and to build good, lasting relationships with them.

Manufacturers of beverages, food, and sundries

Companies in automobiles, communications, distribution, services, advertising, finance, travel, etc.

Pharmaceutical companies Government agencies and others

Benefits related to promotion and creation of business (provision of data and analytics that lead to decision making, solutions, and services)

Expectations

System development, operation, and construction

INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022

14

Media Coverage Media exposure of INTAGE Inc. in April-May 2022

April 4

Nikkei MJ

POS talks: about curry roux and pouch-packed curry; House Foods

Corp.; reproducing the taste of famous stores

April 5

TV Asahi "Lessons of

[Medicine and Science to Clarify] "Natto" Best Mix / Lesson 1 "Mix

Osamu Hayashi! Now."

ingredients"

April 13

Nikkei MJ

Support corporate SDGs initiatives: increase in awareness and

behavior to 53% by means of INTAGE's consumer survey

April 14

TV Asahi "Super J

The average budget for this year's Golden Week trip is more than

Channel"

double that of last year.

April 15

NTV "Sukkiri"

No GW travel restrictions for the first time in three years; 10 consecutive

holidays at max

April 15

Nagoya TV "Up!"

What are your GW plans? Tour to Hawaii resumed

April 16

Chunichi Newspaper

Survey for people aged from 15 to 70: GW "Stay home" or "Travel" and

Evening Edition

more normal life with Corona?

April 16

Daily Sports

GW domestic travel tripled from the previous year

April 16

The Mainichi Newspaper "Domestic travel to Golden Week" 3x year-on-year "with Corona" vivid

April 18

Tokyo Newspaper

GW domestic travel tripled

Evening Edition

April 18

The Sankei Shimbun

Private survey found GW domestic travel tripled to 20% but 60% still

stay at home

April 18

Asahi Broadcasting

Bookings for GW domestic trips for up to 10 consecutive holidays are

"News Okaeri"

on the rise

April 18

Fuji TV "Mezamashi 8"

<#NewsTag> How to spend up to 10 consecutive GW holidays

April 19

Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun

Kuwakoya opens a specialty store of men's cosmetics; experience

brand products to revitalize the market

April 21

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Favorable GW reservations for public transportation and accommodations

Prefectures try to attract customers while balancing infection control measures

April 21

Fuji TV "Mezamashi TV"

What are the highlights of GW's domestic travel?

April 22

TBS TV "Hiruobi"

<#Hiruobi Life> The "stress relief method" to unleash pent-up feelings

April 26

Nikkei Evening Edition

"Price unchanged": PB products increased presence on the sales floor

due to sense of bargain and originality

May 2

Nikkei MJ

POS shows popularity of "Ma Ma," a pasta sauce just to toss in, aimed for

adoption by young people

May 3

Reuters

Hope fizzles for Japan's 'revenge spending' splurge as inflation looms

May 3

NTV "Baguette"

Recommended by culinary researchers! How to choose oatmeal & easy

oatmeal recipes

May 4

Fuji TV "Live News It!"

[Tateyomi] The "first" post-COVID GW crowd

May 6

Asahi Broadcasting

[Welcome Back News Rankings] #6th: impressive growth of oatmeal

"News Okaeri"

May 16

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Attention to heatstroke, even in the early summer: Take drinks, candies,

water and salt; proper use of masks

May 17

TBS TV "Love it!"

[Love it! Ranking: The most delicious protein bars chosen by

professionals] Available at supermarkets and convenience stores

May 19

Nikkei

Sweet, bright tomatoes with GABA as high-performance supplements:

prices rise comparable to high-end mangoes, some at over 5,000 yen/kg

May 21

The Chunichi Shimbun

Core topic: CPI up 2.1%, 9 years of monetary easing, more burden to low

earners and the elderly, and far from a virtuous cycle

May 23

Nikkei

Most used apps in the COVID-19 era; PayPay at #2, smartphone apps

advanced, Facebook fell back

May 24

TBS TV "Love it!"

[Love it! Ranking: The most delicious frozen pilaf chosen by professionals]

Available at supermarkets and convenience stores

May 31

TV Asahi "Hatori Shinichi

[Show up] Higher demand for hamburgers and takeout foods. Entries

Morning Show"

from different industries

Regular, dispatched, contract, and commissioned employees; part-time workers

Provision of career and training opportunities

Compensation and personnel systems consistent with recognition, and good benefits

Comfortable working environment

Shareholders

Creditors

Sustained growth and stock price improvement

Improved business performance and return to shareholders

A stable financial base

Increase in corporate value through social contributions

Enhanced risk management and governance systems

Subcontractors and external consultants

Other business partners

Community

Consumers and medical consumers

Return to society through business

Business execution with a high level of ethics through the enhancement of the environment, society and governance

Fixed employment and tax payments

Disclaimer

Intage Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 62 790 M 459 M 459 M
Net income 2023 4 020 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 52 483 M 384 M 384 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 135
Free-Float 66,5%
Managers and Directors
Noriaki Ishizuka Director & Deputy GM-Sales
Kenji Iketani Manager-Business Administration
Sonore Sugawa Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shinobu Aiba Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Shizue Kishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-22.92%384
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.78%16 425
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.3.28%15 524
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.61%13 259
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-14.29%12 697
WPP PLC-24.93%11 187