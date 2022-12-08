INTAGE : 06. Stakeholders3,590KB

The INTAGE Group's business is based on relationships with various stakeholders.
We strive to recognize the expectations of each stakeholder -- data providers, customers and companies, employees, shareholders, and partners -- and to build good, lasting relationships with them.
Monitors and survey participants
Retail stores
Target
Dispensing pharmacies
Doctors and patients
Management and use of the correct data and agreement for them
Return to society
Use of the INTAGE Group's data in society
The INTAGE Group collects a variety of data, including data showing consumer activity and store sales from data providers. We have made and provided to the public our independent surveys on changes in social values, consumption trends, etc. by processing and analyzing these data. Reports on survey results have been featured in newspapers, magazines, and TV.
Manufacturers of beverages, food, and sundries
Companies in automobiles, communications, distribution, services, advertising, finance, travel, etc.
Pharmaceutical companies Government agencies and others
Benefits related to promotion and creation of business (provision of data and analytics that lead to decision making, solutions, and services)
Expectations
System development, operation, and construction
Media Coverage Media exposure of INTAGE Inc. in April-May 2022
April 4
Nikkei MJ
POS talks: about curry roux and pouch-packed curry; House Foods
Corp.; reproducing the taste of famous stores
April 5
TV Asahi "Lessons of
[Medicine and Science to Clarify] "Natto" Best Mix / Lesson 1 "Mix
Osamu Hayashi! Now."
ingredients"
April 13
Nikkei MJ
Support corporate SDGs initiatives: increase in awareness and
behavior to 53% by means of INTAGE's consumer survey
April 14
TV Asahi "Super J
The average budget for this year's Golden Week trip is more than
Channel"
double that of last year.
April 15
NTV "Sukkiri"
No GW travel restrictions for the first time in three years; 10 consecutive
holidays at max
April 15
Nagoya TV "Up!"
What are your GW plans? Tour to Hawaii resumed
April 16
Chunichi Newspaper
Survey for people aged from 15 to 70: GW "Stay home" or "Travel" and
Evening Edition
more normal life with Corona?
April 16
Daily Sports
GW domestic travel tripled from the previous year
April 16
The Mainichi Newspaper "Domestic travel to Golden Week" 3x year-on-year "with Corona" vivid
April 18
Tokyo Newspaper
GW domestic travel tripled
Evening Edition
April 18
The Sankei Shimbun
Private survey found GW domestic travel tripled to 20% but 60% still
stay at home
April 18
Asahi Broadcasting
Bookings for GW domestic trips for up to 10 consecutive holidays are
"News Okaeri"
on the rise
April 18
Fuji TV "Mezamashi 8"
<#NewsTag> How to spend up to 10 consecutive GW holidays
April 19
Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun
Kuwakoya opens a specialty store of men's cosmetics; experience
brand products to revitalize the market
April 21
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Favorable GW reservations for public transportation and accommodations
Prefectures try to attract customers while balancing infection control measures
April 21
Fuji TV "Mezamashi TV"
What are the highlights of GW's domestic travel?
April 22
TBS TV "Hiruobi"
<#Hiruobi Life> The "stress relief method" to unleash pent-up feelings
April 26
Nikkei Evening Edition
"Price unchanged": PB products increased presence on the sales floor
due to sense of bargain and originality
May 2
Nikkei MJ
POS shows popularity of "Ma Ma," a pasta sauce just to toss in, aimed for
adoption by young people
May 3
Reuters
Hope fizzles for Japan's 'revenge spending' splurge as inflation looms
May 3
NTV "Baguette"
Recommended by culinary researchers! How to choose oatmeal & easy
oatmeal recipes
May 4
Fuji TV "Live News It!"
[Tateyomi] The "first" post-COVID GW crowd
May 6
Asahi Broadcasting
[Welcome Back News Rankings] #6th: impressive growth of oatmeal
"News Okaeri"
May 16
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Attention to heatstroke, even in the early summer: Take drinks, candies,
water and salt; proper use of masks
May 17
TBS TV "Love it!"
[Love it! Ranking: The most delicious protein bars chosen by
professionals] Available at supermarkets and convenience stores
May 19
Nikkei
Sweet, bright tomatoes with GABA as high-performance supplements:
prices rise comparable to high-end mangoes, some at over 5,000 yen/kg
May 21
The Chunichi Shimbun
Core topic: CPI up 2.1%, 9 years of monetary easing, more burden to low
earners and the elderly, and far from a virtuous cycle
May 23
Nikkei
Most used apps in the COVID-19 era; PayPay at #2, smartphone apps
advanced, Facebook fell back
May 24
TBS TV "Love it!"
[Love it! Ranking: The most delicious frozen pilaf chosen by professionals]
Available at supermarkets and convenience stores
May 31
TV Asahi "Hatori Shinichi
[Show up] Higher demand for hamburgers and takeout foods. Entries
Morning Show"
from different industries
Regular, dispatched, contract, and commissioned employees; part-time workers
Provision of career and training opportunities
Compensation and personnel systems consistent with recognition, and good benefits
Comfortable working environment
Shareholders
Creditors
Sustained growth and stock price improvement
Improved business performance and return to shareholders
A stable financial base
Increase in corporate value through social contributions
Enhanced risk management and governance systems
Subcontractors and external consultants
Other business partners
Community
Consumers and medical consumers
Return to society through business
Business execution with a high level of ethics through the enhancement of the environment, society and governance
