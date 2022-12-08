Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4326   JP3152790006

INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.

(4326)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50 2022-12-08 am EST
1376.00 JPY   +0.66%
01:03aIntage : 18,704kb
PU
01:03aIntage : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INTAGE : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB

12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15 Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan

The 13th

Medium-Term

Management

Plan

(Fiscal June 2021 to

Fiscal June 2023)

Basic Policy

Change the business design!!

-Together with customers and consumers, who are "changing"

Reframe, Connect, Create

Our goals at the end of the Medium-Term Management Plan

Customer business strategy (development &) implementation partner

Leveraging data, help customers to solve their business problems and make business decisions and contribute to the creation and transformation of customer businesses

To achieve these goals, we aim to build a corporate culture that is willing to change and innovate business style, services, and products.

Growth

Environmental

change /

Customer challenges

Change in consumers

Response to digitalization

Aging population,Mature society

Growth image

Growth through

business expansion

Solid growth in core

business

Marketing support and a broad range of customer segments, based on

  1. strong foundation of panel survey

Panel surveys, custom research, etc.

IT and system solutions

Beverage, food, and household

Key

goods manufacturers, pharmaceutical

companies, durable consumer goods

customers

manufacturers, communications,

services, travel and transportation

INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022

16

Strengths of

the INTAGE

Group

Acceleration through

M&As and collaboration

with partners

Increase data to be

handled

Turn data into value

Create a framework for

data utilization

For further

growth

Growth investment

Strategic

investment

Domain extension New business and profitable base

Increase value through co-creation

M&A and alliances

Investment target

E.g., technology, data holders, human resources

Basic

investment

Maintaining No. 1 position

in Japan

Productivity improvement

CS improvement, etc.

Continuing investment to improve corporate value, since the 12th Medium-Term Management Plan

Improvement of existing businesses Creation of new services and solutions by utilizing data

Time

Disclaimer

Intage Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
01:03aIntage : 18,704kb
PU
01:03aIntage : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 09. cfo message319kb
PU
01:03a08. Special Feature : Research and Innovation466KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 10. Sustainability2,220KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 06. Stakeholders3,590KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 05. The Purpose of the NTAGE Group962KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 04. ceo message881kb
PU
01:03aIntage : 03. our unique points147kb
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 62 790 M 459 M 459 M
Net income 2023 4 020 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 52 483 M 384 M 384 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 135
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 367,00 JPY
Average target price 1 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noriaki Ishizuka Director & Deputy GM-Sales
Kenji Iketani Manager-Business Administration
Sonore Sugawa Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shinobu Aiba Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Shizue Kishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-22.92%384
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.78%16 425
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.3.28%15 524
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.61%13 259
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-14.29%12 697
WPP PLC-24.93%11 187