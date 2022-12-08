INTAGE : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB

Our goals at the end of the Medium-Term Management Plan

-Together with customers and consumers, who are "changing"

Leveraging data, help customers to solve their business problems and make business decisions and contribute to the creation and transformation of customer businesses

To achieve these goals, we aim to build a corporate culture that is willing to change and innovate business style, services, and products.

Growth Environmental change / Customer challenges

Change in consumers

Response to digitalization

Aging population,Mature society

Growth image