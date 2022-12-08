INTAGE : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB
Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan
The 13th
Medium-Term
Management
Plan
(Fiscal June 2021 to
Fiscal June 2023)
Basic Policy
Change the business design!!
-Together with customers and consumers, who are "changing"
Reframe, Connect, Create
Our goals at the end of the Medium-Term Management Plan
Customer business strategy
(development &) implementation partner
Leveraging data, help customers to solve their business problems and make business decisions and contribute to the creation and transformation of customer businesses
To achieve these goals, we aim to build a corporate culture that is willing to change and innovate business style, services, and products.
Growth
Environmental
change /
Customer challenges
Change in consumers
Response to digitalization
Aging population,Mature society
Growth image
Growth through
business expansion
Solid growth in core
business
Marketing support and a broad range of customer segments, based on
strong foundation of panel survey
Panel surveys, custom research, etc.
IT and system solutions
Beverage, food, and household
Key
goods manufacturers, pharmaceutical
companies, durable consumer goods
customers
manufacturers, communications,
services, travel and transportation
INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022
16
Strengths of
the INTAGE
Group
Acceleration through
M&As and collaboration
with partners
Increase data to be
handled
Turn dat
a into value
Create a framework for
data utilization
Strategic
investment
Domain extension New business and profitable base
Increase value through co-creation
M&A and alliances
Investment target
E.g., technology, data holders, human resources
Basic
investment
Maintaining No. 1 position
in Japan
Productivity improvement
CS improvement, etc.
Continuing investment to improve corporate value, since the 12th Medium-Term Management Plan
Improvement of existing businesses Creation of new services and solutions by utilizing data
