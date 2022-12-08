INTAGE : 09. CFO MESSAGE319KB

We are committed to enhancing corporate value over the medium to long term by strengthening financial management based on the basic policy for profit distribution
In fiscal June 30, 2022 we strengthened our sales capabilities in response to diverse changes, increased sales and profits, and continued investments for growth.
In the course of fiscal June 2022 (ended June 30, 2022), the spread of COVID-19 and the declaration of a state of emergency affected the INTAGE Group's business. However, stable business structure we have created by various initiatives even during the COVID-19 crisis enabled us profit from enhanced sales capabilities to capture the needs of customers. Sales and profits increased year-on-year as a result.
We have also been focusing on investment for growth in accordance with the basic policy of the 13th Medium-Term Management Plan: "Change the business design!! Together with customers and consumers who are 'changing'". In the fiscal June 2022, INTAGE and Research and Innovation Co., Ltd. which joined the Group in May 2021, collaborated to update the SCI® panel survey, one of our core products. At the same time, as a new initiative to enhance next- generation research and expand sales, we invested in the development of the CX Marketing Platform, which is to
be released in fiscal 2024 or later, as well as the growth investment for development of new services and products, and in human resources in the healthcare field. Throughout the year, we made our efforts almost as planned.
We increased dividends and repurchased shares in accordance with our basic policy on profit distribution
While returning profits to shareholders is identified as one of the most important management issues, in 2021 we changed part of our basic policy for profit distribution in order to further improve our return to shareholders, taking into account the recent consolidated business performance and the improvement in financial structure. As a result of this change, we set the KPI targets of 40% for dividend payout ratio and 4.5% or higher for DOE (Dividend on Equity ratio). For fiscal June 2022, we increased the dividend per share from ¥35 in the previous year to ¥38 (dividend payout ratio 44.0% and DOE 5.0%) on the back of increased sales and profits. Our basic policy also indicates that we respond flexibly in purchasing of treasury stock and improve capital efficiency. In fiscal June 2022, we carried out a buyback of 723,000 shares, or approximately ¥1.2 billion, from August 2021 to May 2022. At the time of the financial results announcement in August 2022, we announced another buyback of 1.6
Director and CFO, in charge of Internal Controls
Toru Takeuchi
INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022
20
million shares, or approximately ¥2 billion (both of which are upper limits), to be implemented from August 2022.
We focus on engagement with investors and are dedicated to facilitating their understanding of our management and financial strategies
We have maintained the BBB+ rating since obtaining a Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) rating in
2017. Based on this sound financial foundation, we made aggressive growth investments in fiscal June 2022 in order to expand our business with the aim of creating medium- to long-term corporate value, and will continue to do so. As for the current capital policy, we will attach importance to capital efficiency and allocate all our final profit to medium- to long-term growth investment and shareholder returns, while sustaining the current solid financial foundation. In order to emphasize the perspective of medium- to long-term growth, we have re-defined investment activities based on growth strategies into "basic investment" and "strategic investment." "Basic investments" are investments in
improvement of existing businesses and the creation of new services and solutions by utilizing data. This is the focal area of the current medium-term management plan. "Strategic investments" to increase value through co-creation such as acquisitions and alliances for further growth will be the focal area of the next 14th Medium- Term Management Plan. We are committed to further strengthening our financial management based on this approach to capital allocation.
We want to promote these medium- to long-term growth strategies in dialogues with investors. We actively and continuously engage with investors, mainly by holding financial result briefings for institutional investors and analysts and IR meetings for institutional investors. During these dialogues, investors raise questions and opinions on the INTAGE Group's growth strategy, business strategy, and ESG initiatives, which we find useful in considering our management policy. Constructive dialogues with investors are therefore identified as precious opportunities.
I would like to ask for continued support from our shareholders and investors, as important stakeholders, as we strive to respond to changes in the business environment.
Accelerating Capital Allocation and Growth Investments
Emphasize and
Shareholder
continuously review
return
Aim for optimal distribution
Dividend payout
with maximum corporate value
in mind
ratio 40% or more
Focus on capital efficiency and continue
Flexible acquisition
to consider KPIs for growth
of treasury shares
Created
profits
Growth investment
Basic Investment
Strategic
Maintaining No. 1 position
investment
in Japan Productivity
Domain extension
improvement
New business and
CS improvement, etc.
profitable base
14th Medium-Term
Focusing on Continue
Management Plan and
Beyond -Focus
Continuation of corporate
Operating Margin (%)
12
9
8.9
6
8.3
8.2
8.1
8.5
8.0
7.7
7.7
7.9
3
5.7
0
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
March-ended
June-ended
ROA / ROE
16
ROA %
ROE %
12
13.4
13.4
12.8
12.0
11.6
11.3
10.1
10.2
8
8.4
7.3
7.6
7.6
5.9
7.8
7.5
4
4.4
5.2
6.6
6.6
valueimproving investments that
Increase value through co-
creation
have been made from the 12th
M&A and Alliance
0
3.9
Medium-Term Plan
Investment Target
Renovation of existing businesses,
new services using data, and
Technology/Data holder
Human Resources, etc.
establishment of solutions
Capital Policy
Sound BS
Prerequisite
Operating income
Depreciation
Expansion of
business/
equivalent
Borrowing
increase in market
Net income
(when needed)
expectations
Shareholder return
Growth investment
40 % or more
Expense-related investment
Dividends
(business investment, R&D, etc.)
Acquisition of treasury shares
Asset-related investment
(tangible and intangible assets,
M&A, etc.)
Achieve
Long-term corporate
ROE of around
ROE12% in
value enhancement
the year ending
June 30,
2023
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
March-endedJune-ended
Consolidated Payout Ratio and Cash Dividends per Share
40
80
Cash Dividends per Share (yen; left)
71.4
38.0
35.0
Consolidated Payout Ratio (%; right)
30
30.0
60
20
40.2
20.0
22.0
41.5
44.0
40
33.7
16.25
17.5
31.7
15.0
13.75
12.5
10
24.5
28.1
24.3
26.3
20
0
0
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
March-endedJune-ended
Note: Due to the change of fiscal year end, from the end of March to the end of June, the year ended June 30, 2020 is a 15-month period from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. The figures are therefore for that period.
