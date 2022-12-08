INTAGE : 09. CFO MESSAGE319KB

In fiscal June 30, 2022 we strengthened our sales capabilities in response to diverse changes, increased sales and profits, and continued investments for growth.

In the course of fiscal June 2022 (ended June 30, 2022), the spread of COVID-19 and the declaration of a state of emergency affected the INTAGE Group's business. However, stable business structure we have created by various initiatives even during the COVID-19 crisis enabled us profit from enhanced sales capabilities to capture the needs of customers. Sales and profits increased year-on-year as a result.

We have also been focusing on investment for growth in accordance with the basic policy of the 13th Medium-Term Management Plan: "Change the business design!! Together with customers and consumers who are 'changing'". In the fiscal June 2022, INTAGE and Research and Innovation Co., Ltd. which joined the Group in May 2021, collaborated to update the SCI® panel survey, one of our core products. At the same time, as a new initiative to enhance next- generation research and expand sales, we invested in the development of the CX Marketing Platform, which is to

be released in fiscal 2024 or later, as well as the growth investment for development of new services and products, and in human resources in the healthcare field. Throughout the year, we made our efforts almost as planned.

We increased dividends and repurchased shares in accordance with our basic policy on profit distribution

While returning profits to shareholders is identified as one of the most important management issues, in 2021 we changed part of our basic policy for profit distribution in order to further improve our return to shareholders, taking into account the recent consolidated business performance and the improvement in financial structure. As a result of this change, we set the KPI targets of 40% for dividend payout ratio and 4.5% or higher for DOE (Dividend on Equity ratio). For fiscal June 2022, we increased the dividend per share from ¥35 in the previous year to ¥38 (dividend payout ratio 44.0% and DOE 5.0%) on the back of increased sales and profits. Our basic policy also indicates that we respond flexibly in purchasing of treasury stock and improve capital efficiency. In fiscal June 2022, we carried out a buyback of 723,000 shares, or approximately ¥1.2 billion, from August 2021 to May 2022. At the time of the financial results announcement in August 2022, we announced another buyback of 1.6