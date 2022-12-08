Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4326   JP3152790006

INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.

(4326)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50 2022-12-08 am EST
1376.00 JPY   +0.66%
01:03aIntage : 18,704kb
PU
01:03aIntage : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INTAGE : 09. CFO MESSAGE319KB

12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 CFO MESSAGE

We are committed to enhancing corporate value over the medium to long term by strengthening financial management based on the basic policy for profit distribution

In fiscal June 30, 2022 we strengthened our sales capabilities in response to diverse changes, increased sales and profits, and continued investments for growth.

In the course of fiscal June 2022 (ended June 30, 2022), the spread of COVID-19 and the declaration of a state of emergency affected the INTAGE Group's business. However, stable business structure we have created by various initiatives even during the COVID-19 crisis enabled us profit from enhanced sales capabilities to capture the needs of customers. Sales and profits increased year-on-year as a result.

We have also been focusing on investment for growth in accordance with the basic policy of the 13th Medium-Term Management Plan: "Change the business design!! Together with customers and consumers who are 'changing'". In the fiscal June 2022, INTAGE and Research and Innovation Co., Ltd. which joined the Group in May 2021, collaborated to update the SCI® panel survey, one of our core products. At the same time, as a new initiative to enhance next- generation research and expand sales, we invested in the development of the CX Marketing Platform, which is to

be released in fiscal 2024 or later, as well as the growth investment for development of new services and products, and in human resources in the healthcare field. Throughout the year, we made our efforts almost as planned.

We increased dividends and repurchased shares in accordance with our basic policy on profit distribution

While returning profits to shareholders is identified as one of the most important management issues, in 2021 we changed part of our basic policy for profit distribution in order to further improve our return to shareholders, taking into account the recent consolidated business performance and the improvement in financial structure. As a result of this change, we set the KPI targets of 40% for dividend payout ratio and 4.5% or higher for DOE (Dividend on Equity ratio). For fiscal June 2022, we increased the dividend per share from ¥35 in the previous year to ¥38 (dividend payout ratio 44.0% and DOE 5.0%) on the back of increased sales and profits. Our basic policy also indicates that we respond flexibly in purchasing of treasury stock and improve capital efficiency. In fiscal June 2022, we carried out a buyback of 723,000 shares, or approximately ¥1.2 billion, from August 2021 to May 2022. At the time of the financial results announcement in August 2022, we announced another buyback of 1.6

Director and CFO, in charge of Internal Controls

Toru Takeuchi

INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022

20

million shares, or approximately ¥2 billion (both of which are upper limits), to be implemented from August 2022.

We focus on engagement with investors and are dedicated to facilitating their understanding of our management and financial strategies

We have maintained the BBB+ rating since obtaining a Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) rating in

2017. Based on this sound financial foundation, we made aggressive growth investments in fiscal June 2022 in order to expand our business with the aim of creating medium- to long-term corporate value, and will continue to do so. As for the current capital policy, we will attach importance to capital efficiency and allocate all our final profit to medium- to long-term growth investment and shareholder returns, while sustaining the current solid financial foundation. In order to emphasize the perspective of medium- to long-term growth, we have re-defined investment activities based on growth strategies into "basic investment" and "strategic investment." "Basic investments" are investments in

improvement of existing businesses and the creation of new services and solutions by utilizing data. This is the focal area of the current medium-term management plan. "Strategic investments" to increase value through co-creation such as acquisitions and alliances for further growth will be the focal area of the next 14th Medium- Term Management Plan. We are committed to further strengthening our financial management based on this approach to capital allocation.

We want to promote these medium- to long-term growth strategies in dialogues with investors. We actively and continuously engage with investors, mainly by holding financial result briefings for institutional investors and analysts and IR meetings for institutional investors. During these dialogues, investors raise questions and opinions on the INTAGE Group's growth strategy, business strategy, and ESG initiatives, which we find useful in considering our management policy. Constructive dialogues with investors are therefore identified as precious opportunities.

I would like to ask for continued support from our shareholders and investors, as important stakeholders, as we strive to respond to changes in the business environment.

Accelerating Capital Allocation and Growth Investments

Emphasize and

Shareholder

continuously review

return

Aim for optimal distribution

Dividend payout

with maximum corporate value

in mind

ratio 40% or more

Focus on capital efficiency and continue

Flexible acquisition

to consider KPIs for growth

of treasury shares

Created

profits

Growth investment

Basic Investment

Strategic

Maintaining No. 1 position

investment

in Japan Productivity

Domain extension

improvement

New business and

CS improvement, etc.

profitable base

14th Medium-Term

Focusing on Continue

Management Plan and

Beyond -Focus

Continuation of corporate

Operating Margin (%)

12

9

8.9

6

8.3

8.2

8.1

8.5

8.0

7.7

7.7

7.9

3

5.7

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

March-ended

June-ended

ROA / ROE

16

ROA %

ROE %

12

13.4

13.4

12.8

12.0

11.6

11.3

10.1

10.2

8

8.4

7.3

7.6

7.6

5.9

7.8

7.5

4

4.4

5.2

6.6

6.6

valueimproving investments that

Increase value through co-

creation

have been made from the 12th

M&A and Alliance

0

3.9

Medium-Term Plan

Investment Target

Renovation of existing businesses,

new services using data, and

Technology/Data holder

Human Resources, etc.

establishment of solutions

Capital Policy

Sound BS

Prerequisite

Operating income

Depreciation

Expansion of

business/

equivalent

Borrowing

increase in market

Net income

(when needed)

expectations

Shareholder return

Growth investment

40 % or more

Expense-related investment

Dividends

(business investment, R&D, etc.)

Acquisition of treasury shares

Asset-related investment

(tangible and intangible assets,

M&A, etc.)

Achieve

Long-term corporate

ROE of around

ROE12% in

value enhancement

the year ending

June 30,

2023

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

March-endedJune-ended

Consolidated Payout Ratio and Cash Dividends per Share

40

80

Cash Dividends per Share (yen; left)

71.4

38.0

35.0

Consolidated Payout Ratio (%; right)

30

30.0

60

20

40.2

20.0

22.0

41.5

44.0

40

33.7

16.25

17.5

31.7

15.0

13.75

12.5

10

24.5

28.1

24.3

26.3

20

0

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

March-endedJune-ended

Note: Due to the change of fiscal year end, from the end of March to the end of June, the year ended June 30, 2020 is a 15-month period from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. The figures are therefore for that period.

Disclaimer

Intage Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
01:03aIntage : 18,704kb
PU
01:03aIntage : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 09. cfo message319kb
PU
01:03a08. Special Feature : Research and Innovation466KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 10. Sustainability2,220KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 06. Stakeholders3,590KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 05. The Purpose of the NTAGE Group962KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 04. ceo message881kb
PU
01:03aIntage : 03. our unique points147kb
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 62 790 M 459 M 459 M
Net income 2023 4 020 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 52 483 M 384 M 384 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 135
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 367,00 JPY
Average target price 1 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noriaki Ishizuka Director & Deputy GM-Sales
Kenji Iketani Manager-Business Administration
Sonore Sugawa Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shinobu Aiba Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Shizue Kishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-22.92%384
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.78%16 425
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.3.28%15 524
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.61%13 259
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-14.29%12 697
WPP PLC-24.93%11 187