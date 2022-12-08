INTAGE : 10. Sustainability2,220KB 12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 21 Sustainability Sustainability The INTAGE Group's Sustainability For more than 60 years, the INTAGE Group has been committed to properly collecting and delivering solid data. By making further social contributions through this business, we believe that we will also contribute to achieving SDGs (sustainable development goals). The DECLARATION TO ACHIEVE THE SDGs formulated in 2020 advocates this vital objective and we have identified relevant materialities (material issues). We are committed to supporting customers' businesses through the use of data and resolving social issues. We are also making other efforts to contribute to the creation of a better society and the healthy lives of consumers. "Sustainability & SDGs Omnibus Survey" offline event was held at the West Japan Office We contribute to the enhancement of the business value of our customers by utilizing data from the perspective of consumers Against the background of increases in corporate interest in sustainability and the SDGs, West Japan Office has been conducting own-initiative surveys (quantitative and qualitative) since 2020 with a view to supporting client companies' sales promotion and new product development from the perspective of SDGs and marketing. In June 2022, as the kickoff for the second year of the project, we held an omnibus interview event with client companies to learn about consumers' actual state concerning sustainability and SDGs, share thoughts among companies, and gain hints for product and service development. At the event, participating client companies (e.g., makers of consumer goods, processed foods, electronics and pet-related goods) conducted online interviews with consumer monitors who have a high interest in sustainability. After that, a discussion meeting was held by the participating companies. Discussion by participating companies and INTAGE employees Fostering of next-generation data scientists in partnership with educational institutions We encourage We foster and cooperation with industry, produce human government, and resources that will academia, promote lead the future interindustry collaboration and create innovation Ongoing digitalization, increase in the sophistication providing students with opportunities of trial and error of networks, and the miniaturization and lowering of in real data analysis, rather than using hypothetical cost of IoT-related devices such as smartphones and data that easily result in standardized answers in sensors are further advancing the Internet of things general classes at (IoT). At the same time, formation of an environment universities. where big data can be collected and shared efficiently Students who is being realized. However, there is a shortage of people participate in this working with data. In response, the INTAGE Group is come to better working with educational institutions to foster next- understand the generation data scientists. The initiatives include the INTAGE Group, processing for use of INTAGE's internal panel data (past which lead to data) as educational materials available to faculties and an increase in laboratories studying data science at universities across opportunities Japan, including Jissen Women's University, Shiga to hire potential University, and Yokohama City University, and to have promising data our employees working as data scientists give lectures scientists for us. for students studying data analysis. We aim to convey the fun and rewards of experiencing data analysis by A lecture by an INTAGE employee INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022 22 We contribute to the enhancement of the "Sustainable Behavior Segments" business value of utilizing data from our customers by the perspective of consumers In recent years, the concept of "ethical consumption" through the buying of products that are friendly to people, society and the global environment is attracting attention. This is a type of consumer activism aimed at changing the world through consumption by selecting products that help solve various social problems when shopping. In the meantime, our customer companies are also incorporating the SDGs' perspective into their corporate activities and marketing policies, and are developing sustainable products and services that are environmentally and socially friendly. The "Sustainable Behavior Segments" are a classification of the SCI® monitors (approximately 50,000 samples), which are an INTAGE purchasing panel, into four segments (Super, High, Moderate, and Low) according to their level of behavior, based on panel interviews. This segmentation enables us to understand whether sustainable products are purchased by the "Super" or "High" segments, and to explore sustainable product development and communication measures by drilling down through the characteristics of those segments. As we move toward becoming a more ecologically oriented society, we continue to be dedicated to capturing changes in consumer consciousness, values, and behavior, and to accompanying customers' SDGs efforts. INTAGE's proprietary Sustainable Behavior Segments Selection of 10 items of Interviews of the monitors Classification into four on the "Sustainable segments according to the "Sustainable Behavior" Behavior" level of behavior · Choose organic and low pesticide vegetables · Choose products made of recycled materials. · Consume locally-produced foods. * The selection of 10 items and the four categories are based on · Choose products with an Eco Mark, etc. factor analysis and cluster analysis. Super High Moderate Low Level Implementation of own-initiative surveys We contribute to the enhancement of the business value of our customers by utilizing data from the perspective of consumers The INTAGE Group conducts surveys on a variety of themes that the Group itself selects, in order to stay attuned to the rapidly changing consumer behavior and the current state of society, and shares the results widely. For example, in April 2022, we released a self- planned survey using SRI+®, our research panel, to examine how much sales prices of groceries and other items at stores are rising. We did this because at that time price increases were frequently taken up in the media. The survey confirmed that prices were actually rising in a wide range of food categories, particularly in categories such as canola oil and mayonnaise, where prices were nearly 1.2-1.5 times higher. The results of these surveys are made public and are often featured in TV programs, newspapers and business magazines. This kind of activity also helps the public to understand social changes based on data and to make the INTAGE Group better known in society. Average price trend for edible oils (per kg, at supermarkets) Average price (yen) Rice oil Salad oil Canola oil 800 600 605 400 350 200 322 0 May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May 2021 2022 Year-on-year sales volume (%) 2021 2022 Category May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May Canola Oil 92 88 79 84 93 83 83 89 86 79 68 72 74 Salad Oil 94 75 79 84 70 83 97 103 141 126 134 164 145 Rice Oil 133 145 148 165 163 155 151 150 162 132 146 148 138 "Average price trend of edible oil" 2022.06.27 from INTAGE Inc. survey report (japanese only) https://www.intage.co.jp/news_events/news/2022/20220627.html 23 Sustainability Kids weekend "Summer Vacation Online Kids Festivals: Let's enjoy personal research projects" conducted by INTAGE Healthcare We foster and produce human resources that will lead the future In July 2022, INTAGE Healthcare Inc. (IHC), which specializes in the healthcare field and conducts marketing research on pharmaceuticals, held an online course for elementary and junior high school students, and more than 100 children from all over Japan participated. In the course, IHC employees, as instructors, made a presentation on interesting aspects of research using questionnaires to children, to help them better understand environmental protection in surroundings familiar to the children. This was done under the theme of the SDGs, which are getting to be widely known in society. The children then joined a workshop to actually create questionnaires on the SDGs. It was a valuable opportunity for the children to learn how to make questionnaires and compile the results, and for IHC, a B-to-B business operator, to publicize the company to the participating children and their parents. An actual online lecture by an IHC employee instructor Facing the social issue of increasing medical expenses We encourage cooperation with industry, government, and academia, promote interindustry collaboration and create innovation Due to the declining birthrate and aging population, and the increase in social security costs including medical expenses, medical care in Japan is facing the economic challenge of whether the universal health insurance system can be maintained in the future. In order to make effective use of the medical expenses covered by taxes, the evaluation of the health economy has been discussed not only regarding the conventional "efficacy and safety of treatment" topic but also on "whether the effect is commensurate with the price," and since 2019, "cost-effectiveness evaluation" has been conducted for determining the price of some pharmaceuticals and medical devices. As a result, the concept of the value of drugs has been reviewed, and in addition to efficacy and safety, it has become important to see "how much improvement can be made in patients' Quality of Life (QOL)". With regard to patient QOL, the Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Group of INTAGE Healthcare Inc. is conducting large-scale surveys necessary for measuring QOL using its Patient Mindscape panel and other tools, and is working with the government and research institutes to create evaluation measures. By supporting the cost-effectiveness evaluation system from the aspect of on-site inspections, we are tackling the social issue of increasing medical expenses. INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022 24 E S G Social Social Joining employees The INTAGE Group is based on a mindset that emphasizes people, and strives for a flexible way of working in response to changing societies, with the aim of being in a company in which the personality of each individual is respected and everyone takes an active part. We aim to create opportunities for employees with diverse values and backgrounds to play an active part and grow as they understand each other, collaborate, and co-create. Efforts to promote the performance of diverse human resources We nurture an open corporate climate and culture where diversity is respected Understanding and respecting of the uniqueness of each other Men and women represent almost half and half of the INTAGE Group's domestic workforce and employment of new graduates of each year. Gender-equal opportunities are also ensured in employment and treatment. The ratio of female managers has increased gradually over the past five years to 24.7%. In addition to the short working hours system and flexible working practices, we provide support for employees to return from childcare leave and benefit from career consultation to ensure their continuation of career while being occupied with childbirth, childcare, and nursing care, with peace of mind all the while. "Workstyle workshops" are held so that employees of our Group companies can interact with each other, understand each other's background and values, and achieve a better way of working as a team. In 2021, 13 workshops were conducted online and about 295 people participated. As life plans and career formation are more and more diverse, it is important to look at individual values and provide the necessary support for them to maintain work-life balance and keep working. Data about Women (FY) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Ratio of female employees 46.4 49.3 50.0 49.4 50.8 Ratio of women in new hires 53.4 51.9 46.4 49.2 51.9 Ratio of female managers 21.7 22.7 23.0 23.3 24.7 Ratio of female directors 12.2 14.0 14.8 15.6 14.6 Coverage: INTAGE HOLDINGS, INTAGE, INTAGE RESEARCH, INTAGE Healthcare, INTAGE TECHNOSPHERE, and INTAGE ASSOCIATES Supporting the performance of persons with disabilities The INTAGE Group values the individuality of employees with disabilities, and has established an environment for such women and men to demonstrate their ability and keep growing. We have been hiring employees with intellectual disabilities since 2015. In addition, we provide opportunities for them to learn and grow. As part of self- development, SDGs study groups have been organized to think about the 17 SDGs and their own contribution to society, and a SDGs debriefing session has been set up as a place for presentation. Since 2019 athletes with disabilities have been joining our workforce and are playing an active part. We will continue to create a workplace where all employees inspire each other, and respect and augment their differences. SDGs Study Group SDGs Debriefing Session 25 Social The workstyle of the INTAGE Group Efforts to reform the way we work We realize workstyles where employees can work vigorously The INTAGE Group is implementing measures to maximize the dedication and potential of employees as professionals. Starting in 2017, we have been expanding a fully-flexible work system, which eliminates use of the "core time" (mandatory working hours), as well as adopting a remote work system, thereby enabling employees' autonomous choice of where and when to work. As a way to encourage employees to think about their career, we are promoting the Group Job Challenge, a public recruitment system for mid-career positions from both inside and outside the Group. We are doing this on the premise of the workers being seconded employees for three years. We believe that using this system will broaden the employees' career formation potential and stimulate the mobility of the Group's personnel. A certain number of people have already transferred by using this system, and this method is being recognized as one of the options for career development. In fiscal 2021, we promoted measures to respond to changes in working styles caused by the popularization of remote work. A Collaboration Grid, which was newly opened on the 9th floor of the Akihabara Office as a new kind of office, aims to be a place for any Group employee to freely use, and to make use of it as a space for group colleagues to get to know each other beyond the immediate relations based on the company, and to thereby invigorate communication. Inside the Collaboration Grid "KTPT (Know today, Power tomorrow)" online event to establish a virtuous cycle of learning from each other The INTAGE Group regularly conducts an online event, KTPT, aimed at group-wide voluntary sharing of insights. Each time three presenters make presentations on a variety of themes, including insights and communication ideas gained from work. Employees are free to participate in it and enjoy the interactions by posting their thoughts and questions, supplementing their insights, and so on. This initiative was recognized as contributing to employee engagement and a positive mindset, and was awarded the Encouragement Award in the 2021 HR Technology Grand Prize competition. Status of Implementation (as of September 30 2022) Cumulative Cumulative number Events held l number of of presenters participants 52 Over 4,000 Over 150 (From 16 out of 30 domestic and overseas Group companies) Promote employees' wellness The Health Promotion Department of INTAGE ASSOCIATES, Inc. leads the health management of the INTAGE Group and conducts regular health examinations, interviews with industrial physicians, and stress checks. In addition, a "condition meter" to check the physical and mental status of group employees is regularly employed in cooperation with the Personnel Affairs Department. By monitoring this simple questionnaire on employees' work conditions, job motivation, physical and psychological aspects, sleep conditions, and other factors, changes in the physical and mental health of employees can be speedily captured, leading to an appropriate response. Together with the Internal Marketing Research (IMR) employee survey, this is used to improve the quality of life (QOL) of employees and to create an environment where they can continue to work with peace of mind. INTAGE HOLDINGS and INTAGE ASSOCIATES being recognized as the 2022 Certified Health & Productivity Management Organizations INTAGE HOLDINGS and INTAGE ASSOCIATES was awarded the "2022 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization (Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Category)" as one of top-ranking enterprises that promote health and productivity management as part of their management strategy. This Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program is designed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and conducted by Nippon Kenko Kaigi. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

