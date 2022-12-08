Advanced search
INTAGE : 10. Sustainability2,220KB

12/08/2022

12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
21 Sustainability

Sustainability

The INTAGE Group's Sustainability

For more than 60 years, the INTAGE Group has been committed to properly collecting and delivering solid data. By making further social contributions through this business, we believe that we will also contribute to achieving SDGs (sustainable development goals). The DECLARATION TO ACHIEVE THE SDGs formulated in 2020 advocates this vital objective and we have identified relevant materialities (material issues). We are committed to supporting customers' businesses through the use of data and resolving social issues. We are also making other efforts to contribute to the creation of a better society and the healthy lives of consumers.

"Sustainability & SDGs Omnibus Survey" offline event was held at the West Japan Office

We contribute to the enhancement of the business value of our customers by utilizing data from the perspective of consumers

Against the background of increases in corporate interest in sustainability and the SDGs, West Japan Office has been conducting own-initiative surveys (quantitative and qualitative) since 2020 with a view to supporting client companies' sales promotion and new product development from the perspective of SDGs and marketing. In June 2022, as the kickoff for the second year of the project, we held an omnibus interview event with client companies to learn about consumers' actual state concerning sustainability and SDGs, share thoughts among companies, and gain hints for product and service development. At the event, participating client companies (e.g., makers of consumer goods, processed foods, electronics and pet-related goods)

conducted online interviews with consumer monitors who have a high interest in sustainability. After that, a discussion meeting was held by the participating companies.

Discussion by participating companies and INTAGE employees

Fostering of next-generation data scientists in partnership with educational institutions

We encourage

We foster and

cooperation

with industry,

produce human

government, and

resources that will

academia, promote

lead the future

interindustry

collaboration and

create innovation

Ongoing digitalization, increase in the sophistication

providing students with opportunities of trial and error

of networks, and the miniaturization and lowering of

in real data analysis, rather than using hypothetical

cost of IoT-related devices such as smartphones and

data that easily result in standardized answers in

sensors are further advancing the Internet of things

general classes at

(IoT). At the same time, formation of an environment

universities.

where big data can be collected and shared efficiently

Students who

is being realized. However, there is a shortage of people

participate in this

working with data. In response, the INTAGE Group is

come to better

working with educational institutions to foster next-

understand the

generation data scientists. The initiatives include the

INTAGE Group,

processing for use of INTAGE's internal panel data (past

which lead to

data) as educational materials available to faculties and

an increase in

laboratories studying data science at universities across

opportunities

Japan, including Jissen Women's University, Shiga

to hire potential

University, and Yokohama City University, and to have

promising data

our employees working as data scientists give lectures

scientists for us.

for students studying data analysis. We aim to convey

the fun and rewards of experiencing data analysis by

A lecture by an INTAGE employee

INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022

22

We contribute to the

enhancement of the

"Sustainable Behavior Segments"

business value of

utilizing data from

our customers by

the perspective of

consumers

In recent years, the concept of "ethical consumption" through the buying of products that are friendly to people, society and the global environment is attracting attention. This is a type of consumer activism aimed at changing the world through consumption by selecting products that help solve various social problems when shopping.

In the meantime, our customer companies are also incorporating the SDGs' perspective into their corporate activities and marketing policies, and are developing sustainable products and services that are environmentally and socially friendly.

The "Sustainable Behavior Segments" are a classification of the SCI® monitors (approximately 50,000 samples),

which are an INTAGE purchasing panel, into four segments (Super, High, Moderate, and Low) according to their level of behavior, based on panel interviews. This segmentation enables us to understand whether sustainable products are purchased by the "Super" or "High" segments, and to explore sustainable product development and communication measures by drilling down through the characteristics of those segments. As we move toward becoming a more ecologically oriented society, we continue to be dedicated to capturing changes in consumer consciousness, values, and behavior, and to accompanying customers' SDGs efforts.

INTAGE's proprietary Sustainable Behavior Segments

Selection of 10 items of

Interviews of the monitors

Classification into four

on the "Sustainable

segments according to the

"Sustainable Behavior"

Behavior"

level of behavior

· Choose organic and low pesticide

vegetables

· Choose products made of recycled

materials.

· Consume locally-produced foods.

* The selection of 10 items and the four categories are based on

· Choose products with an Eco Mark,

etc.

factor analysis and cluster analysis.

Super

High

Moderate

Low Level

Implementation of own-initiative surveys

We contribute to the enhancement of the business value of our customers by utilizing data from the perspective of consumers

The INTAGE Group conducts surveys on a variety of themes that the Group itself selects, in order to stay attuned to the rapidly changing consumer behavior and the current state of society, and shares the results widely. For example, in April 2022, we released a self- planned survey using SRI+®, our research panel, to examine how much sales prices of groceries and other items at stores are rising. We did this because at that time price increases were frequently taken up in the

media. The survey confirmed that prices were actually rising in a wide range of food categories, particularly in categories such as canola oil and mayonnaise, where prices were nearly 1.2-1.5 times higher. The results of these surveys are made public and are often featured in TV programs, newspapers and business magazines. This kind of activity also helps the public to understand social changes based on data and to make the INTAGE Group better known in society.

Average price trend for edible oils (per kg, at supermarkets)

Average price (yen)

Rice oil

Salad oil

Canola oil

800

600

605

400

350

200

322

0

May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec.

Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May

2021

2022

Year-on-year sales volume (%)

2021

2022

Category

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Canola Oil

92

88

79

84

93

83

83

89

86

79

68

72

74

Salad Oil

94

75

79

84

70

83

97

103

141

126

134

164

145

Rice Oil

133

145

148

165

163

155

151

150

162

132

146

148

138

"Average price trend of edible oil" 2022.06.27 from INTAGE Inc. survey

report (japanese only)

https://www.intage.co.jp/news_events/news/2022/20220627.html

23 Sustainability

Kids weekend

"Summer Vacation Online Kids Festivals: Let's enjoy personal research projects" conducted by INTAGE Healthcare

We foster and produce human resources that will lead the future

In July 2022, INTAGE Healthcare Inc. (IHC), which specializes in the healthcare field and conducts marketing research on pharmaceuticals, held an online course for elementary and junior high school students, and more than 100 children from all over Japan participated. In the course, IHC employees, as instructors, made a presentation on interesting aspects of research using questionnaires to children, to help them better understand environmental protection in

surroundings familiar to the children. This was done under the theme of the SDGs, which are getting to be widely known in society. The children then joined a workshop to actually create questionnaires on the SDGs. It was a valuable opportunity for the children to learn how to make questionnaires and compile the results, and for IHC, a B-to-B business operator, to publicize the company to the participating children and their parents.

An actual online lecture by an IHC employee instructor

Facing the social issue of increasing medical expenses

We encourage cooperation with industry, government, and academia, promote interindustry collaboration and create innovation

Due to the declining birthrate and aging population, and the increase in social security costs including medical expenses, medical care in Japan is facing the economic challenge of whether the universal health insurance system can be maintained in the future. In order to make effective use of the medical expenses covered by taxes, the evaluation of the health economy has been discussed not only regarding the conventional "efficacy and safety of treatment" topic but also on "whether the effect is commensurate with the price," and since 2019, "cost-effectiveness evaluation" has been conducted for determining the price of some pharmaceuticals and medical devices. As a result, the concept of the value of drugs has been reviewed, and in addition to efficacy and safety, it has become important to see "how much improvement can be made in patients' Quality

of Life (QOL)". With regard to patient QOL, the Health

Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Group of INTAGE Healthcare Inc. is conducting large-scale surveys necessary for measuring QOL using its Patient Mindscape panel and other tools, and is working with the government and research institutes to create evaluation measures.

By supporting the cost-effectiveness evaluation system from the aspect of on-site inspections, we are tackling the social issue of increasing medical expenses.

INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022

24

E S G

Social

Social

Joining employees

The INTAGE Group is based on a mindset that emphasizes people, and strives for a flexible way of working in response to changing societies, with the aim of being in a company in which the personality of each individual is respected and everyone takes an active part.

We aim to create opportunities for employees with diverse values and backgrounds to play an

active part and grow as they understand each other, collaborate, and co-create.

Efforts to promote the performance of diverse human resources

We nurture an open corporate climate and culture where diversity is respected

Understanding and respecting of the uniqueness of each other

Men and women represent almost half and half of the INTAGE Group's domestic workforce and employment of new graduates of each year. Gender-equal opportunities are also ensured in employment and treatment. The ratio of female managers has increased gradually over the past five years to 24.7%. In addition to the short working hours system and flexible working practices, we provide support for employees to return from childcare leave and benefit from career consultation to ensure their continuation of career while being occupied with childbirth, childcare, and nursing care, with peace of mind all the while. "Workstyle workshops" are held so that employees of our Group companies can interact with each other, understand each other's background and values, and achieve a better way of working as a team. In 2021, 13 workshops were conducted online and about 295 people participated. As

life plans and career formation are more and more diverse, it is important to look at individual values and provide the necessary support for them to maintain work-life balance and keep working.

Data about Women

(FY)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Ratio of female employees

46.4

49.3

50.0

49.4

50.8

Ratio of women in new hires

53.4

51.9

46.4

49.2

51.9

Ratio of female managers

21.7

22.7

23.0

23.3

24.7

Ratio of female directors

12.2

14.0

14.8

15.6

14.6

Coverage: INTAGE HOLDINGS, INTAGE, INTAGE RESEARCH,

INTAGE Healthcare, INTAGE TECHNOSPHERE, and

INTAGE ASSOCIATES

Supporting the performance of persons with disabilities

The INTAGE Group values the individuality of employees with disabilities, and has established an environment for such women and men to demonstrate their ability and keep growing. We have been hiring employees with intellectual disabilities since 2015. In addition, we provide opportunities for them to learn and grow. As part of self- development, SDGs study groups have been organized

to think about the 17 SDGs and their own contribution to society, and a SDGs debriefing session has been set up as a place for presentation.

Since 2019 athletes with disabilities have been joining our workforce and are playing an active part. We will continue to create a workplace where all employees inspire each other, and respect and augment their differences.

SDGs Study Group

SDGs Debriefing Session

25 Social

The workstyle of the INTAGE Group

Efforts to reform the way we work

We realize workstyles where employees can work vigorously

The INTAGE Group is implementing measures to maximize the dedication and potential of employees as professionals. Starting in 2017, we have been expanding a fully-flexible work system, which eliminates use of the "core time" (mandatory working hours), as well as adopting

a remote work system, thereby enabling employees' autonomous choice of where and when to work.

As a way to encourage employees to think about their career, we are promoting the Group Job Challenge, a public recruitment system for mid-career positions from both inside and outside the Group. We are doing this on the premise of the workers being seconded employees for three years. We believe that using this system will broaden the employees' career formation potential and stimulate the mobility of the Group's personnel. A certain number of people have already transferred by using this system, and this method is being recognized as one of the options for career development.

In fiscal 2021, we promoted measures to respond to changes in working styles caused by the popularization of remote work. A Collaboration Grid, which was newly opened on the 9th floor of the Akihabara Office as a new kind of office, aims to be a place for any Group employee to freely use, and to make use of it as a space for group colleagues to get to know each other beyond the immediate relations based on the company, and to thereby invigorate communication.

Inside the Collaboration Grid

"KTPT (Know today, Power tomorrow)" online event to establish a

virtuous cycle of learning from each other

The INTAGE Group regularly conducts an online event, KTPT, aimed at group-wide voluntary sharing of insights. Each time three presenters make presentations on a variety of themes, including insights and communication ideas gained from work. Employees are free to participate in it and enjoy the interactions by posting their thoughts and questions, supplementing their insights, and so on. This initiative was recognized as contributing to employee engagement and a positive mindset, and was awarded the Encouragement Award in the 2021 HR Technology Grand Prize competition.

Status of Implementation (as of September 30 2022)

Cumulative

Cumulative number

Events held

l number of

of presenters

participants

52

Over 4,000

Over 150

(From 16 out of 30 domestic and

overseas Group companies)

Promote employees' wellness

The Health Promotion Department of INTAGE ASSOCIATES, Inc. leads the health management of the INTAGE Group and conducts regular health examinations, interviews with industrial physicians, and stress checks.

In addition, a "condition meter" to check the physical and mental status of group employees is regularly employed in cooperation with the Personnel Affairs Department. By monitoring this simple questionnaire on employees' work conditions, job motivation, physical and psychological aspects, sleep conditions, and other factors, changes in the physical and mental health of employees can be speedily captured, leading to an appropriate response. Together with the Internal Marketing Research (IMR) employee survey, this is used to improve the quality of life (QOL) of employees and to create an environment where they can continue to work with peace of mind.

INTAGE HOLDINGS and INTAGE ASSOCIATES being recognized as the 2022 Certified Health & Productivity Management Organizations

INTAGE HOLDINGS and INTAGE ASSOCIATES was awarded the "2022 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization (Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Category)" as one of top-ranking enterprises that promote health and productivity management as part of their management strategy. This Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program is designed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and conducted by Nippon Kenko Kaigi.

