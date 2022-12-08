Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4326   JP3152790006

INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.

(4326)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50 2022-12-08 am EST
1376.00 JPY   +0.66%
01:03aIntage : 18,704kb
PU
01:03aIntage : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INTAGE : 11. Board of Directors2,386KB

12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

27 Board of Directors

Noriaki Ishizuka

Yoshiya Nishi

President and Representative Director

Director and Chief Workstyle Officer in charge of Group

Healthcare Business and promoting workstyle reform

1982 Apr.

Joined the Company

1992 Jun. Joined Social Survey Research Information

2006 Jun. Director and Deputy General Manager, Sales

Co., Ltd.

Group

1994 Dec. Director, TM Marketing Inc. (in 2010, changed

2008 Apr. Director and Unit Director, Business

trade name toANTERIO Inc.)

SolutionsUnit

2005 Jan. Vice President and Representative Director,

2009 Apr. Director and General Manager, Sales Group

TM Marketing Inc.

2011 Apr.

Director and General Manager, DCG and

2007 Mar. President and Representative Director, TM

ServicesBusiness Group

Marketing Inc.

2013 Apr.

Executive Director

2014 Jul.

Executive Officer in charge of Group

2013 Oct. President and Representative Director,

Healthcare Solution, the Company

INTAGE Inc.

2015 Apr.

Executive Officer in charge of Group

2015 Jun. Director

Healthcare Business

2017 Jun. Representative Director and Executive Vice

2015 May

Director, ASKLEP Inc.

President

2016 Jun.

Director in charge of Group Healthcare Business

2019 Apr.

President and Representative Director (current

2017 Apr.

Director in charge of Group Healthcare

position)

Business and responsible for promoting

workstyle reform

2019 Apr.

President and Representative Director,

INTAGE Healthcare Inc. (current position)

2019 Jun. Director and Chief Workstyle Officer in charge of Group Healthcare Business and promoting

workstyle reform (current position)

Board of Directors

Kiyomi Miyauchi

Director in charge of Marketing Support (Consumer Goods and Services), OverseasBusiness and ChiefSenior Director of Overseas Business

1983 Apr. Joined the Company

2005 Apr. General Manager, Global Research Division, Solution Group

2007 Oct. General Manager, Sales Division IX, Sales Group

2008 Jul. CEO, INTAGE (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (current position)

2014 Apr. Executive Officer in charge of Overseas Business, ASEAN and India Representative, INTAGE Holdings Inc. Regional Office (current position)

2015 Jan. Executive Officer in charge of Group Overseas Business

2015 Jun. Senior Executive Officer in charge of Group Overseas Business

2016 Apr. Senior Executive Officer and Chief Senior Director of Overseas Business in charge of Group Overseas Business

2017 Jun. Director and Chief Senior Director of Overseas Business in charge of Group

Overseas Business

2019 Jun. Director in charge of Marketing Support (Consumer Goods and Services) and Overseas Business, Chief Senior Director of Overseas Business (current position)

As of September 28, 2022

Atsuhiro Imai

Hiroko Watanabe

Toshio Odagiri

Outside Director

Outside Director

Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Full-time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

1983 Apr.

Joined Kyowa Bank, Ltd. (currently Resona Bank,

2006 Jun. President, GE Healthcare Bioscience

1984 Apr.

Joined the Company

Ltd.)

Corporation

2002 Apr. General Manager, Social Development

2013 Apr.

Joined Inageya Co., Ltd.

2009 Aug. Director, GE Healthcare Japan Corporation

Division, the Company

General Manager, Group Business Administration

2016 Mar. President, AccuRna Co., Ltd.

2016 Apr.

Executive Officer in charge of Corporate

Office and Quality Control Office

President, Braizon Therapeutics, Inc.

Planning Division and Incubation Promotion

2016 Jun. Director, in charge of IR and General Manager,

2017 Apr. Senior Director, Corporate Marketing &

Division

Administration Division, Inageya

Business Development, Thermo Fisher

2019 Apr.

Director, INTAGE Healthcare Inc.

2019 Jan.

Joined Hoosiers Holdings Co., Ltd.

Scientific K.K.

2020 Jul.

President and Representative Director,

2019 Apr.

General Manager, Risk Management Department

2018 Jun. Outside Corporate Auditor, HanaVax Inc.

INTAGE RESEARCH Inc.

and Manager, Internal Audit Office

(current position)

2022 Jul.

Senior Executive, the Company

2020 May

Corporate Auditor, Hoosiers Wellness & Sports Co.,

2019 May Vice President, OncoTherapy Science, Inc.

2022 Sep. Director serving as Audit & Supervisory

Ltd. (current position)

2022 Sep. Director, the Company (current position)

Committee Member (Full-time Audit &

Corporate Auditor, Hoosier READ Advisors Co., Ltd.

Supervisory Committee Member) (current

(current position)

position)

2020 Jun. Corporate Auditor, Hoosiers Living Service Co., Ltd.

(current position)

IEA Co., Ltd. (current position)

2021 May

Corporate Auditor, Vermilion Capital Management

Limited (current position)

2021 Jun. Full-time Corporate Auditor, Hoosiers Holdings Co.,

Ltd.

2022 Jun. Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee

Member, Hoosiers Holdings (current position) 2022 Sep. Director, the Company (current position)

INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022

28

Ayumi Higaki

Masaru Ohtakeguchi

Toru Takeuchi

Senior Executive Officer in charge of Marketing Support

Director in charge of Corporate Planning

Director, CFO and General Manager of Corporate

(Consumer Goods and Services), Domestic Business

Management Division in charge of Internal Controls

1988 Apr. Joined KAGOME CO.,LTD.

1985 Apr. Joined the Company

1987 Apr. Joined Saitama Bank, Ltd. (currently Saitama

1995 Oct. Joined the Company

2013 Apr. Executive Officer and General Manager,

Resona Bank, Limited)

2007 Apr. General Manager, Marketing Solution

DCG and Services Business Group

2017 Oct. Joined the Company

Division, Marketing Solution Unit

2014 Apr. President and Representative Director,

General Manager, Finance Division

2013

Apr. Executive Officer and General Manager,

DOCOMO InsightMarketing, Inc.

2018 Apr. General Manager, Finance Division and

Marketing Innovation Group

2016 Apr. Director, INTAGE Inc.

Internal Control Division

2014 Jul.

Executive Officer in charge of Group

2019 Apr. Senior Executive Officer in charge of

2019 Apr. General Manager, Corporate Management

Marketing Solution

Corporate Planning

Division

2015

Jul.

Senior Executive Officer in charge of Group

2020 Sep. Director in charge of Corporate Planning

2020 Jul. Executive Officer and General Manager,

Business Strategy

(current position)

Corporate Management Division

Director, INTAGE TECHNOSPHERE Inc.

Corporate Auditor, INTAGE Healthcare Inc.

2016

Apr. Director, INTAGE Inc.

(current position)

2019

Apr. Senior Executive Officer in charge of

2022 Sep. Director, CFO and General Manager of

Marketing Support (Consumer Goods and

Corporate Management Division in charge of

Services) Domestic Business (current

Internal Controls (current position)

position) President and Representative

Director, INTAGE Inc. (current position)

2019

Jun. Senior Executive Officer in charge of

Marketing Support (Consumer Goods

and Services) Domestic Business (current

position)

Hajime Nakajima

Yuzo Miyama

Outside Director

Outside Director

Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

Independent Director

Independent Director

1986 Apr.

Appointed as judge

1983 Apr.

Registered as lawyer (Daiichi Tokyo BAR

1997 Apr.

Judge, Tokyo District Court

Association)

2002 Apr. General Manager, Administrative Bureau,

1986 Sep. Established YUZO MIYAMA LAW OFFICE

Secretarial Training Institute, Supreme Court

2001 Jul.

Representative, MIYAMA LAW OFFICE

2004 Apr. General Manager of Training, Comprehensive

(current position)

Training Institute for Court Staff

2007 Apr.

Outside Director, Ai Holdings Corporation

2005 Apr. Judge, Tokyo High Court

(current position)

2007 Apr. Professor, Toin Law School

2016 May

Member of the independent committee, the

2007 Jun. Registered as an Attorney

Company

2014 Jun. Substitute Corporate Auditor, the Company

2017 Jun. Outside Director serving as Audit &

2015 Jun. Outside Corporate Auditor

Supervisory Committee Member (current

2016 Jun. Outside Director serving as Audit &

position)

Supervisory Committee Member (current

position)

2017 Jun.

Outside Director, Toyo Sugar Refining Co.,

Ltd.

2021 Apr. Guest Professor, Faculty of Law, Toin

University of Yokohama (current position)

Shizuo Kashima

Outside Director

Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

Independent Director

1982 Mar. Joined Arthur Young & Company, Tokyo Office

1985 Mar. Registered as Certified Public Accountant

1987 Jun. Transferred to International Business Department of Asahi Shinwa Kaikeisha Audit Firm due to the integration of Arthur Young & Company and Asahi Shinwa Kaikeisha Audit Firm

1992 Oct. Established Kashima Certified Public Accountant Office

1992 Dec. Registered as Certified Tax Accountant; Established Kashima Certified Tax Accountant Office; Head, Kashima Certified Tax Accountant Office (current position)

2002 Mar. Representative Director, Horwath Japan Corporation (currently Minato Trust Corporation) (current position)

2002 Sep. Established Kashima & Komiyama Certified Public Accountant Office; Representative Certified Public Accountant, Kashima & Komiyama Certified Public Accountant Office (current position)

2008 Dec. Corporate Auditor, MIKI TOURIST CO., LTD. (current position)

2010 Apr. Corporate Certified Public Accountant, the Company (up to March 2018)

2018 Mar. Relieved as Corporate Certified Public

Accountant, the Company

2018 Jun. Outside Director serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (current position)

Disclaimer

Intage Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
01:03aIntage : 18,704kb
PU
01:03aIntage : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 09. cfo message319kb
PU
01:03a08. Special Feature : Research and Innovation466KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 10. Sustainability2,220KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 06. Stakeholders3,590KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 05. The Purpose of the NTAGE Group962KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 04. ceo message881kb
PU
01:03aIntage : 03. our unique points147kb
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 62 790 M 459 M 459 M
Net income 2023 4 020 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 52 483 M 384 M 384 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 135
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 367,00 JPY
Average target price 1 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noriaki Ishizuka Director & Deputy GM-Sales
Kenji Iketani Manager-Business Administration
Sonore Sugawa Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shinobu Aiba Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Shizue Kishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-22.92%384
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.78%16 425
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.3.28%15 524
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.61%13 259
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-14.29%12 697
WPP PLC-24.93%11 187