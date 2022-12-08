INTAGE : 11. Board of Directors2,386KB
27 Board of Directors
Noriaki Ishizuka
Yoshiya Nishi
President and Representative Director
Director and Chief Workstyle Officer in charge of Group
Healthcare Business and promoting workstyle reform
1982 Apr.
Joined the Company
1992 Jun. Joined Social Survey Research Information
2006 Jun. Director and Deputy General Manager, Sales
Co., Ltd.
Group
1994 Dec. Director, TM Marketing Inc. (in 2010, changed
2008 Apr. Director and Unit Director, Business
trade name toANTERIO Inc.)
SolutionsUnit
2005 Jan. Vice President and Representative Director,
2009 Apr. Director and General Manager, Sales Group
TM Marketing Inc.
2011 Apr.
Director and General Manager, DCG and
2007 Mar. President and Representative Director, TM
ServicesBusiness Group
Marketing Inc.
2013 Apr.
Executive Director
2014 Jul.
Executive Officer in charge of Group
2013 Oct. President and Representative Director,
Healthcare Solution, the Company
INTAGE Inc.
2015 Apr.
Executive Officer in charge of Group
2015 Jun. Director
Healthcare Business
2017 Jun. Representative Director and Executive Vice
2015 May
Director, ASKLEP Inc.
President
2016 Jun.
Director in charge of Group Healthcare Business
2019 Apr.
President and Representative Director (current
2017 Apr.
Director in charge of Group Healthcare
position)
Business and responsible for promoting
workstyle reform
2019 Apr.
President and Representative Director,
INTAGE Healthcare Inc. (current position)
2019 Jun. Director and Chief Workstyle Officer in charge of Group Healthcare Business and promoting
workstyle reform (current position)
Board of Directors
Kiyomi Miyauchi
Director in charge of Marketing Support (Consumer Goods and Services), OverseasBusiness and ChiefSenior Director of Overseas Business
1983 Apr. Joined the Company
2005 Apr. General Manager, Global Research Division, Solution Group
2007 Oct. General Manager, Sales Division IX, Sales Group
2008 Jul. CEO, INTAGE (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (current position)
2014 Apr. Executive Officer in charge of Overseas Business, ASEAN and India Representative, INTAGE Holdings Inc. Regional Office (current position)
2015 Jan. Executive Officer in charge of Group Overseas Business
2015 Jun. Senior Executive Officer in charge of Group Overseas Business
2016 Apr. Senior Executive Officer and Chief Senior Director of Overseas Business in charge of Group Overseas Business
2017 Jun. Director and Chief Senior Director of Overseas Business in charge of Group
Overseas Business
2019 Jun. Director in charge of Marketing Support (Consumer Goods and Services) and Overseas Business, Chief Senior Director of Overseas Business (current position)
As of September 28, 2022
Atsuhiro Imai
Hiroko Watanabe
Toshio Odagiri
Outside Director
Outside Director
Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Full-time Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
1983 Apr.
Joined Kyowa Bank, Ltd. (currently Resona Bank,
2006 Jun. President, GE Healthcare Bioscience
1984 Apr.
Joined the Company
Ltd.)
Corporation
2002 Apr. General Manager, Social Development
2013 Apr.
Joined Inageya Co., Ltd.
2009 Aug. Director, GE Healthcare Japan Corporation
Division, the Company
General Manager, Group Business Administration
2016 Mar. President, AccuRna Co., Ltd.
2016 Apr.
Executive Officer in charge of Corporate
Office and Quality Control Office
President, Braizon Therapeutics, Inc.
Planning Division and Incubation Promotion
2016 Jun. Director, in charge of IR and General Manager,
2017 Apr. Senior Director, Corporate Marketing &
Division
Administration Division, Inageya
Business Development, Thermo Fisher
2019 Apr.
Director, INTAGE Healthcare Inc.
2019 Jan.
Joined Hoosiers Holdings Co., Ltd.
Scientific K.K.
2020 Jul.
President and Representative Director,
2019 Apr.
General Manager, Risk Management Department
2018 Jun. Outside Corporate Auditor, HanaVax Inc.
INTAGE RESEARCH Inc.
and Manager, Internal Audit Office
(current position)
2022 Jul.
Senior Executive, the Company
2020 May
Corporate Auditor, Hoosiers Wellness & Sports Co.,
2019 May Vice President, OncoTherapy Science, Inc.
2022 Sep. Director serving as Audit & Supervisory
Ltd. (current position)
2022 Sep. Director, the Company (current position)
Committee Member (Full-time Audit &
Corporate Auditor, Hoosier READ Advisors Co., Ltd.
Supervisory Committee Member) (current
(current position)
position)
2020 Jun. Corporate Auditor, Hoosiers Living Service Co., Ltd.
(current position)
IEA Co., Ltd. (current position)
2021 May
Corporate Auditor, Vermilion Capital Management
Limited (current position)
2021 Jun. Full-time Corporate Auditor, Hoosiers Holdings Co.,
Ltd.
2022 Jun. Director and Audit & Supervisory Committee
Member, Hoosiers Holdings (current position) 2022 Sep. Director, the Company (current position)
INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022
28
Ayumi Higaki
Masaru Ohtakeguchi
Toru Takeuchi
Senior Executive Officer in charge of Marketing Support
Director in charge of Corporate Planning
Director, CFO and General Manager of Corporate
(Consumer Goods and Services), Domestic Business
Management Division in charge of Internal Controls
1988 Apr. Joined KAGOME CO.,LTD.
1985 Apr. Joined the Company
1987 Apr. Joined Saitama Bank, Ltd. (currently Saitama
1995 Oct. Joined the Company
2013 Apr. Executive Officer and General Manager,
Resona Bank, Limited)
2007 Apr. General Manager, Marketing Solution
DCG and Services Business Group
2017 Oct. Joined the Company
Division, Marketing Solution Unit
2014 Apr. President and Representative Director,
General Manager, Finance Division
2013
Apr. Executive Officer and General Manager,
DOCOMO InsightMarketing, Inc.
2018 Apr. General Manager, Finance Division and
Marketing Innovation Group
2016 Apr. Director, INTAGE Inc.
Internal Control Division
2014 Jul.
Executive Officer in charge of Group
2019 Apr. Senior Executive Officer in charge of
2019 Apr. General Manager, Corporate Management
Marketing Solution
Corporate Planning
Division
2015
Jul.
Senior Executive Officer in charge of Group
2020 Sep. Director in charge of Corporate Planning
2020 Jul. Executive Officer and General Manager,
Business Strategy
(current position)
Corporate Management Division
Director, INTAGE TECHNOSPHERE Inc.
Corporate Auditor, INTAGE Healthcare Inc.
2016
Apr. Director, INTAGE Inc.
(current position)
2019
Apr. Senior Executive Officer in charge of
2022 Sep. Director, CFO and General Manager of
Marketing Support (Consumer Goods and
Corporate Management Division in charge of
Services) Domestic Business (current
Internal Controls (current position)
position) President and Representative
Director, INTAGE Inc. (current position)
2019
Jun. Senior Executive Officer in charge of
Marketing Support (Consumer Goods
and Services) Domestic Business (current
position)
Hajime Nakajima
Yuzo Miyama
Outside Director
Outside Director
Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
Independent Director
Independent Director
1986 Apr.
Appointed as judge
1983 Apr.
Registered as lawyer (Daiichi Tokyo BAR
1997 Apr.
Judge, Tokyo District Court
Association)
2002 Apr. General Manager, Administrative Bureau,
1986 Sep. Established YUZO MIYAMA LAW OFFICE
Secretarial Training Institute, Supreme Court
2001 Jul.
Representative, MIYAMA LAW OFFICE
2004 Apr. General Manager of Training, Comprehensive
(current position)
Training Institute for Court Staff
2007 Apr.
Outside Director, Ai Holdings Corporation
2005 Apr. Judge, Tokyo High Court
(current position)
2007 Apr. Professor, Toin Law School
2016 May
Member of the independent committee, the
2007 Jun. Registered as an Attorney
Company
2014 Jun. Substitute Corporate Auditor, the Company
2017 Jun. Outside Director serving as Audit &
2015 Jun. Outside Corporate Auditor
Supervisory Committee Member (current
2016 Jun. Outside Director serving as Audit &
position)
Supervisory Committee Member (current
position)
2017 Jun.
Outside Director, Toyo Sugar Refining Co.,
Ltd.
2021 Apr. Guest Professor, Faculty of Law, Toin
University of Yokohama (current position)
Shizuo Kashima
Outside Director
Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
Independent Director
1982 Mar. Joined Arthur Young & Company, Tokyo Office
1985 Mar. Registered as Certified Public Accountant
1987 Jun. Transferred to International Business Department of Asahi Shinwa Kaikeisha Audit Firm due to the integration of Arthur Young & Company and Asahi Shinwa Kaikeisha Audit Firm
1992 Oct. Established Kashima Certified Public Accountant Office
1992 Dec. Registered as Certified Tax Accountant; Established Kashima Certified Tax Accountant Office; Head, Kashima Certified Tax Accountant Office (current position)
2002 Mar. Representative Director, Horwath Japan Corporation (currently Minato Trust Corporation) (current position)
2002 Sep. Established Kashima & Komiyama Certified Public Accountant Office; Representative Certified Public Accountant, Kashima & Komiyama Certified Public Accountant Office (current position)
2008 Dec. Corporate Auditor, MIKI TOURIST CO., LTD. (current position)
2010 Apr. Corporate Certified Public Accountant, the Company (up to March 2018)
2018 Mar. Relieved as Corporate Certified Public
Accountant, the Company
2018 Jun. Outside Director serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (current position)
Disclaimer
Intage Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Sales 2023
62 790 M
459 M
459 M
Net income 2023
4 020 M
29,4 M
29,4 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
12,7x
Yield 2023
3,15%
Capitalization
52 483 M
384 M
384 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,81x
Nbr of Employees
3 135
Free-Float
66,5%
Chart INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1 367,00 JPY
Average target price
1 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
9,73%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.