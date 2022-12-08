INTAGE : 12. Corporate Governance505KB 12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 29 Corporate Governance E S G Corporate Governance Governance Corporate Governance of the INTAGE Group We are a company that is viable thanks to a variety of stakeholders, including shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees and the local communities where we operate. We believe that our important responsibility is not only to improve business performance, but also to ensure the soundness, fairness, and transparency of management. Based upon this recognition, we strive to secure and enhance effective mechanisms for making transparent, fair, rapid, and decisive management decisions, and aim at sustainable growth and the improvement of medium- to long-term corporate value. Basic Approach Our corporate philosophy, "THE INTAGE GROUP WAY," is the cornerstone of our management. To act consistent with that philosophy, the INTAGE Group's "Ethical Charter" has been established as a set of guidelines that all of the Group's executives and employees must follow in conducting business activities. Based on this charter, the Group has formulated the INTAGE Group "Employee Code of Conduct," which defines the basic attitude and behavior expected of employees. The Code of Conduct is instilled in the Group's executives and employees to ensure that they carry out sound business activities in compliance with laws and regulations. In addition, the Group's internal control system is managed in accordance with its "Basic Policy on Internal Control Systems." Change in Governance Since 2013 when we adopted a holding company structure, we have changed our corporate governance structure and system. In 2016, we transitioned from being a company with a Board of Corporate Auditors to a company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee, with the objective of arranging an environment that supports appropriate risk taking on the business execution side. We have also aimed at strengthening the oversight and supervision function of the Board of Directors, accelerating decision-making through the delegation of authority, and raising the level of fairness, transparency, and effectiveness in business execution. In 2022, in addition to the external evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors which has taken place since 2019, we have decided to introduce a restricted stock compensation plan with the aim of providing incentives to continuously improve the corporate value of the Company and promoting further sharing of value with shareholders. We have also changed the composition of outside directors and have strived to foster optimal corporate governance in accordance with the business and management environment. Composition of Management (September 2022) Inside and Outside Executives Inside Outside 2013 Moved to a holding company structure and changed the corporate name to INTAGE Holdings Inc. 2014 Adopted the performance-linked,share-based compensation plan 2015 Appointed a woman as director (outside director) 2016 Changed to a company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee Implemented the first evaluation of effectiveness of the Board of Directors by external persons The share of outside directors in the Board of Directors exceeded 30% 2019 Revised the performance-linked,share-based compensation plan Increased the number of female directors to two 2020 Implemented the evaluation of effectiveness of the Board of Directors by external persons Increased the number of directors from six to seven 2021 Implemented the external evaluation of effectiveness of the Board of Directors 2022 Implemented the evaluation of effectiveness of the Board of Directors by external persons Increased the number of outside directors by one Appointed two outside directors with management experience Introduced a restricted stock compensation plan Gender Composition Men Women Directors Directors Serving on the Audit Directors Directors Serving on the Audit & Supervisory Committee & Supervisory Committee Corporate Governance Structure The Board of Directors consists of eight directors (excluding directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee members; including two outside directors), and four directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee members (including three outside directors). The Board identifies job authority and operations responsibility for directors, makes decisions on important matters, and oversees the execution of duties by directors. Based on the Board of Directors Regulations, the Board meets once a month and holds an extraordinary meeting when needed. As a body to report, discuss, and decide management policy, diverse measures, and various matters concerning business management, a Group Management Meeting is held once a month and is attended by directors (excluding directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee members), a full-time director serving on that committee, and executive officers. In addition, in order to support functions of the Board of Directors, report and discuss various matters, and enhance the efficiency of management, the Executive Committee meets every two weeks, with attendance by directors (excluding directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee members), a full-time director serving on that committee, and executive officers. The Company has also established several committees: the Internal Control Committee, in order to promote internal control initiatives of the Group; the Crisis Management Committee, to respond to crises involving business operations of the Group; the Management System Committee, to further improve management systems of the Group; and the Information Security Committee, to identify and resolve information security issues. The Audit & Supervisory Committee consists of four directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee members (including three outside directors). Ordinarily, they meet INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022 30 once a month. The committee strives to enhance its audit and supervisory functions concerning the management. For example, a full-time director serving on the committee attends important meetings, such as the Internal Control Committee, and compiles opinions of the Audit & Supervisory Committee on reports of his work to other directors serving on the Audit & Supervisory Committee (outside directors). Further, directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee members attend, in addition to the Board of Directors meetings, important meetings, such as the Group Management Meeting, Executive Committee, Internal Control Committee, Crisis Management Committee, Management System Committee, and the Information Security Committee, in order to understand the process of making important decisions and the status of execution of operations, inspect requests for approval and other important documents on execution of operations, and ask employees for explanations on an as-needed basis. They also understand the conditions of group companies, through collaboration with the Internal Audit Department, regular briefings from it, and communications with auditors of the INTAGE Group. The Internal Audit Department, which is in charge of the Company's internal audits, consists of eight persons and conducts auditing of the Company and Group companies, from the perspective of whether the companies are fairly, appropriately, and effectively managed and execute operations, based on both shared management philosophy and policy as well as various rules. With regard to the audit process, the Department checks audit plans, execution of audits, reporting of audit results, and status of improvement, based on the Company's "Internal Audit Rules and Execution Standard." The Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Internal Audit Department also hold regularly scheduled liaison meetings, with the aim of improving effectiveness and efficiency of audits by both. Liaison meetings confirm the audit policy and plan at the beginning of a fiscal year, and members closely collaborate by exchanging opinions on internal audit reports, during and at the end of the year. General Meeting of Shareholders Audit and supervision Report Board of Directors (7 inside directors and 5 outside directors) Audit & Supervisory Independent Committee (1 inside and 3 Auditor outside members) President and Corporate Internal Audit Collaboration Representative Director Management Division Department Instruct Executive Committee Group Management Meeting Information Security Promote Committee Internal audits Operating departments and Internal Control Committee Promote management departments of Management System INTAGE HOLDINGS and Group Accounting audits/ Committee Audits of internal control companies Emergency over financial reporting Consulting Crisis Management response Legal consultation/ Law Office Committee Reports of compliance violations Reporting of legal or compliance violations THE INTAGE GROUP WAY / INTAGE Group's Ethical Charter / INTAGE Group Employee Code of Conduct / Basic Policy on Internal Control Systems 31 Corporate Governance Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors (Fiscal 2021) Each year, the Board of Directors analyzes and evaluates its effectiveness as a whole, by taking into consideration relevant matters, including the self-evaluation of each director, which is obtained by means of questionnaires and hearings, and a summary of the results is disclosed. In addition, the chairman of the Board of Directors regularly listens to opinions on the management of the Board from outside directors. For fiscal June 2022, interviews of 11 directors and the analysis of the results were conducted in August 2022. Since 2020, we have been working with external consultants in order to objectively identify matters to be improved to further enhance the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. We invited an outside consultant to help us prepare and conduct interviews and analyze the results, in order to more objectively understand points for improvement with the ultimate objective of raising effectiveness of the Board of Directors. This year, we prepared the questionnaire, made interviews, analyzed the response results, received a report from the external consultant at the Board of Directors meeting in September, and confirmed the evaluation results and measures to be taken. The evaluation results confirmed that, based on the recognition that the composition of the Board of Directors is appropriate, there exists assurance that outside directors have acquired appropriate knowledge about the Group's business and organization, as well as to have opportunities for cooperation and communication among themselves. Assurance was also found to exist in regard to outside directors' used of their insight and their provision of advice that contributed to the company's sustainable growth. Further, the Board of Directors has discussed management issues in a manner that respects their opinions. The results also concluded that the effectiveness for appropriately conducting the resolution of important managerial matters and supervision in execution of operations has been ensured. Specific examples include the appropriate composition and roles played by the Nomination and Compensation Committee, which is mainly comprised of outside directors. Given this evaluation of effectiveness, we will continue to implement and consider further improvement, so that the Board can exert its effectiveness to the maximum extent. Specific actions will include the enhancement of discussions concerning the medium- to long-term management plans, capital policies, and financial strategies, and sustainability issues with outside directors from the viewpoint of shareholders, the verification of the structure of the Board of Directors (additional criteria) and the skillsets of directors, and the continued review of the way in which information is provided to directors. Executive Skillset The INTAGE Group strives to turn data into value and create a framework for data utilization to become a "customer business strategy (development &) implementation partner" by understanding the changes of consumers and customers, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, aging of the population, maturation of society, and other factors. Directors with skills and expertise in marketing and other areas as well as deep insight have been appointed so as to establish a management team that supports informed risk-taking activities, such as business promotion and aggressive investment. new Outside Directors in September 2022 Messages from appointed Atsuhiro Imai Outside Director I will contribute to the growth and development of the INTAGE Group by understanding its corporate culture I worked at a financial institution (bank) for 30 years, then worked at a food retailer (supermarket), and now I am involved in a real estate business (condominium developer), so I have gained experience in quite different industries. This year marks the 40th year since I started working at a company. The principles of corporate management that from my long experience I have become convinced are vital are "no good corporate culture, no growth of a company." It is that simple. This is evident from the fact that in any corporate scandal that is reported by the media, there lies almost always a problem in the corporate culture behind the scandal. In particular, it is no exaggeration to say that the degree of efforts to disseminate the management philosophy into the organization determines the corporate culture. Figuratively speaking, it is essential to fertilize the land in order to grow good crops. In this sense, I am impressed with the INTAGE Group as it has clearly identified THE INTAGE GROUP WAY as a cornerstone of its management, and it is incorporated in the Code of Conduct of each individual, including officers and employees. Going forward, I would like to deepen my understanding of the social role and purpose of the INTAGE Group through the INTAGE GROUP WAY, and appreciate the corporate culture of the INTAGE Group through communication with as many employees as possible. Under such circumstances, I, as outside director, will keep in mind to check the management from the viewpoint of whether INTAGE Group's common sense could be contrary to the common sense of society. This is how I desire to contribute to the sound growth and development of the INTAGE Group. INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022 32 See the Company's website for details on corporate governance. https://www.intageholdings.co.jp/english/sustainability/governance/ Expertise (skills) and experience of directors and executive officers Personnel and Legal affairs R&D Name Corporate Business Finance and labor affairs IT ESG Global and risk Business management strategy accounting Human resource DX Diversity management development strategy Noriaki Ishizuka - Yoshiya Nishi - Kiyomi Miyauchi - Ayumi Higaki - Directors Masaru Ohtakeguchi - Toru Takeuchi - Atsuhiro Imai Outside Directors Hiroko Watanabe Outside Directors Toshio Odagiri - Directors Serving Hajime Nakajima Outside Directors as Audit & Supervisory Yuzo Miyama Outside Committee Directors Members Shizuo Kashima Outside Directors Shinobu Aiba - Executive Akio Narita - Officer Junichiro Hasegawa - (Note) The area of specialization (skill) and experience of "Corporate management" covers Outside Directors only. The value of the INTAGE Group in the current drastically-changing times "It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most adaptable to change." Charles Darwin, the famous biologist of "evolutionary theory" (from his book On the Origin of Species) said so from a biological point of view. I think this resonates in the business world. I did a web search and found a drastic change in the list of top 20 companies in the world by market capitalization. In 1989, 14 Japanese companies dominated the list with the remaining 6 U.S. companies. Twenty years later, in 2010, 12 U.S. companies, 4 Chinese companies, 2 U.K. companies, 1 Swiss company and 1 Brazilian company were listed. Ten years later, in 2020, the top 20 comprised of 14 U.S. companies, 4 Chinese companies, 1 Swiss company and 1 Dutch company. What a drastic change in just 30 years. The industry composition of the top 20 has also been transformed. The major industry was financials, such as banks and securities, back in 1989 and petroleum and other natural resources in 2010. In 2019, seven of the top 10 companies were IT and telecom companies. Nowadays, in the face of various uncertainties and unstable Hiroko Watanabe Outside Director factors that affect economic and consumer activities, such as climate change, infectious diseases, conflicts and fragmentation between countries and regions, I believe that the INTAGE Group's ability to collect and analyze information is important and indispensable for countries and companies that need to predict, respond to, and adapt to the future of these changes. I have been involved in the healthcare and life sciences business for many years at non-Japanese companies. For me, the opportunity to be involved in the INTAGE Group's business is a fresh challenge. 