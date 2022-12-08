Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4326   JP3152790006

INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.

(4326)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50 2022-12-08 am EST
1376.00 JPY   +0.66%
01:03aIntage : 18,704kb
PU
01:03aIntage : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INTAGE : 13. 10-Year Financial and Non-Financial Data Summary49KB

12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
33 10-Year Financial and Non-Financial Data Summary

10-Year Financial and Non-Financial Data Summary

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

For the Year:

Net sales

¥39,930

¥42,508

¥43,925

¥45,481

Cost of sales

29,121

31,107

31,723

33,257

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,499

7,895

8,630

8,340

Operating income

3,309

3,505

3,571

3,883

Net income attributable to owners of parent

1,249

1,642

2,463

2,326

Cash flows from operating activities

3,433

3,612

2,947

1,713

Cash flows from investing activities

(1,332)

(1,151)

2,327

(1,791)

Cash flows from financing activities

(960)

(592)

(4,940)

1,566

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

5,906

7,926

8,366

9,812

At Year-End:

Total assets

29,398

33,740

33,301

36,830

Total net assets

15,493

17,171

19,917

21,338

Equity ratio (%)

52.5

50.5

59.3

57.5

Per Share Data (Yen/Dollars):

Net income1

31.07

40.83

61.52

58.28

Total shareholders' equity1

383.65

423.24

494.50

530.09

Cash dividends2

12.50

13.75

15.00

16.25

Financial Data (%):

Operating margin

8.3

8.2

8.1

8.5

ROA

4.4

5.2

7.3

6.6

ROE

8.4

10.1

13.4

11.4

Financial and non-financial data

Total assets, Total net assets and Equity ratio

ROE and ROA

(100 millions of yen)

Total assets

Total net assets

Equity ratio (%)

(%)

ROE

ROA

600

80

15

65.5

63.3

67.8

65.6

66.8

12.0

11.6

11.3

450

60

10.2

455

458

456

10

414

414

300

40

5.9

308

274

290

283

305

7.6

6.6

7.8

7.5

5

150

20

3.9

0

0

0

2018/3

2019/3

2020/6

2021/6

2022/6

2018/3

2019/3

2020/6

2021/6

2022/6

  1. The Company implemented a stock split at a ratio of two shares for each share of common stock on October 1, 2013 and and again on October 1, 2017. Accordingly, figures have been calculated assuming these stock splits took place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011.
  2. The Company implemented a stock split at a ratio of two shares for each share of common stock on October 1, 2013 and again on October 1, 2017. Accordingly, dividend amounts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011 and thereafter take these stock splits into account.

INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022

34

(Millions of yen)

Negative figures are shown in parenthesis.

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2020/63

2021/6

2022/6

¥47,987

¥50,499

¥53,986

¥66,880

¥57,558

¥60,232

34,603

35,732

37,891

47,971

39,358

39,843

9,115

10,743

11,826

15,129

13,778

15,739

4,268

4,023

4,268

3,779

4,421

4,649

2,871

3,050

2,859

1,683

3,372

3,418

4,072

3,188

4,279

7,032

4,845

3,391

(2,110)

(2,414)

(4,087)

(1,402)

(1,241)

(634)

(1,300)

399

(58)

(5,518)

(1,354)

(2,854)

10,418

11,622

11,720

11,779

14,132

14,277

39,067

41,486

45,524

41,489

45,751

45,633

23,771

27,428

28,987

28,335

30,526

30,823

60.3

65.5

63.3

67.8

65.6

66.8

71.91

76.08

69.47

41.99

84.40

86.31

589.87

660.69

699.51

704.73

750.50

776.32

17.50

20.00

22.00

30.00

35.00

38.00

8.9

8.0

7.9

5.7

7.7

7.7

7.6

7.6

6.6

3.9

7.8

7.5

12.8

12.0

10.2

5.9

11.6

11.3

Consolidated number of employees

Number of new hires

Rate of female managers4

(person)

(person)

3,600

100

92

3,135

3,076

3,080

82

2,700

75

69

1,800

50

900

25

0

0

(%)

40

30

23 23.3

20

10

0

24.7

2020/6

2021/6

2022/6

2020/6

2021/6

2022/6

2020/6 2021/6 2022/6

  1. Due to a change in the fiscal year end, the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 is a 15-month period from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
  2. Coverage: INTAGE HOLDINGS, INTAGE, INTAGE RESEARCH, INTAGE Healthcare, INTAGE TECHNOSPHERE, and INTAGE ASSOCIATES

Disclaimer

Intage Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 62 790 M 459 M 459 M
Net income 2023 4 020 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 52 483 M 384 M 384 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 135
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 367,00 JPY
Average target price 1 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noriaki Ishizuka Director & Deputy GM-Sales
Kenji Iketani Manager-Business Administration
Sonore Sugawa Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shinobu Aiba Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Shizue Kishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-22.92%384
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.78%16 425
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.3.28%15 524
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.61%13 259
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-14.29%12 697
WPP PLC-24.93%11 187