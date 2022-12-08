INTAGE : 13. 10-Year Financial and Non-Financial Data Summary49KB
12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
33 10-Year Financial and Non-Financial Data Summary
10-Year Financial and Non-Financial Data Summary
2013/3
2014/3
2015/3
2016/3
For the Year:
Net sales
¥39,930
¥42,508
¥43,925
¥45,481
Cost of sales
29,121
31,107
31,723
33,257
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,499
7,895
8,630
8,340
Operating income
3,309
3,505
3,571
3,883
Net income attributable to owners of parent
1,249
1,642
2,463
2,326
Cash flows from operating activities
3,433
3,612
2,947
1,713
Cash flows from investing activities
(1,332)
(1,151)
2,327
(1,791)
Cash flows from financing activities
(960)
(592)
(4,940)
1,566
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
5,906
7,926
8,366
9,812
At Year-End:
Total assets
29,398
33,740
33,301
36,830
Total net assets
15,493
17,171
19,917
21,338
Equity ratio (%)
52.5
50.5
59.3
57.5
Per Share Data (Yen/Dollars):
Net income1
31.07
40.83
61.52
58.28
Total shareholders' equity1
383.65
423.24
494.50
530.09
Cash dividends2
12.50
13.75
15.00
16.25
Financial Data (%):
Operating margin
8.3
8.2
8.1
8.5
ROA
4.4
5.2
7.3
6.6
ROE
8.4
10.1
13.4
11.4
Financial and non-financial data
Total assets, Total net assets and Equity ratio
ROE and ROA
(100 millions of yen)
Total assets
Total net assets
Equity ratio (%)
(%)
ROE
ROA
600
80
15
65.5
63.3
67.8
65.6
66.8
12.0
11.6
11.3
450
60
10.2
455
458
456
10
414
414
300
40
5.9
308
274
290
283
305
7.6
6.6
7.8
7.5
5
150
20
3.9
0
0
0
2018/3
2019/3
2020/6
2021/6
2022/6
2018/3
2019/3
2020/6
2021/6
2022/6
The Company implemented a stock split at a ratio of two shares for each share of common stock on October 1, 2013 and and again on October 1, 2017. Accordingly, figures have been calculated assuming these stock splits took place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011.
The Company implemented a stock split at a ratio of two shares for each share of common stock on October 1, 2013 and again on October 1, 2017. Accordingly, dividend amounts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011 and thereafter take these stock splits into account.
INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022
34
(Millions of yen)
Negative figures are shown in parenthesis.
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2020/63
2021/6
2022/6
¥47,987
¥50,499
¥53,986
¥66,880
¥57,558
¥60,232
34,603
35,732
37,891
47,971
39,358
39,843
9,115
10,743
11,826
15,129
13,778
15,739
4,268
4,023
4,268
3,779
4,421
4,649
2,871
3,050
2,859
1,683
3,372
3,418
4,072
3,188
4,279
7,032
4,845
3,391
(2,110)
(2,414)
(4,087)
(1,402)
(1,241)
(634)
(1,300)
399
(58)
(5,518)
(1,354)
(2,854)
10,418
11,622
11,720
11,779
14,132
14,277
39,067
41,486
45,524
41,489
45,751
45,633
23,771
27,428
28,987
28,335
30,526
30,823
60.3
65.5
63.3
67.8
65.6
66.8
71.91
76.08
69.47
41.99
84.40
86.31
589.87
660.69
699.51
704.73
750.50
776.32
17.50
20.00
22.00
30.00
35.00
38.00
8.9
8.0
7.9
5.7
7.7
7.7
7.6
7.6
6.6
3.9
7.8
7.5
12.8
12.0
10.2
5.9
11.6
11.3
Consolidated number of employees
Number of new hires
Rate of female managers4
(person)
(person)
3,600
100
92
3,135
3,076
3,080
82
2,700
75
69
1,800
50
900
25
0
0
(%)
40
30
23 23.3
20
10
0
24.7
2020/6
2021/6
2022/6
2020/6
2021/6
2022/6
2020/6 2021/6 2022/6
Due to a change in the fiscal year end, the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 is a 15-month period from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
Intage Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:08 UTC.